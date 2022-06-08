New kids’ meal delivery service launches in Australia

A new children’s meal delivery service − Go! Kidz – just launched in Australia to provide parents some relief from fussy eaters. It offers ready-to-eat meals for youngsters you can get delivered straight to your door.

Parents can choose from 24 paediatric dietitian-approved ready-made meals including classics like nuggets, lasagne, burgers, pies, curries, and even desserts! All meals come in kid-friendly portions for school lunches and backpacks.

Go! Kidz review

Go! Kidz meals are fairly affordable especially when considering rising grocery prices and time-efficiency for busy households.

Prices start from just $5.50 per meal when ordering online and customisable meal plans are additionally available. Some meals are also on sale at select IGA stores and other independent grocers from $3.95.

If online reviews are anything to go by, the new service is already a hit with some Aussie parents.

“A million times better than any other frozen meals I’ve tried,” one mum said.

“Amazing food packaged beautifully to stay cold if you’re not home when the delivery arrives. A healthy meal on the table minutes after walking in the door,” another said.

Free delivery is available for orders over $100 or a flat rate of $15 applies ($45 for the ACT). The service currently delivers to NSW, ACT, VIC & QLD.

Go! Kidz founder, Jeremy Crooks, said: “As parents, we invest so much into our children’s early development. Life does get in the way, and children can be picky, so we have specifically created this range to satisfy a full spectrum of appetites, and the meals have our toughest critics on board!”

Go! Kidz meals are said to contain up to four serves of veggies and 100% natural ingredients with no preservatives or additives.

Meals & pricing

Meals Price Apple crumble Chocolate brownie $3.95 Butter chicken Chicken & veggie Nasi Goreng Coconut chicken curry Cottage pie Lasagne Meatballs & pasta Moussaka Pasta bolognese Roast chicken & veggie pie Veggie bolognese Veggie korma Veggie lasagne Veggie loaded chilli con carne Veggie loaded mac n’ cheese $5.50 Veggie soba noodle stir fry o 200g o 400g $5.50 $9.95 Potato gnocchi chicken, tomato & pumpkin Roast pumpkin ravioli, tomato sugo & mozzarella $5.95 Fish pie $6.95 Mini beef burgers (six-pack) Mini chicken burgers (six-pack) $8.95 BBQ chicken & sweet potato pizza (three-pack) Cheese & tomato pizza (three-pack) Roast pumpkin, tomato & pesto pizza (three-pack) $9.95 Chicken nuggets o 500g o 1kg $12.95 $25.95 Fish nuggets o 500g o 1kg $14.95 $29.95

