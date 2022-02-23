Are Kmart sandwich makers any good? Review

Fact Checked

Spreading butter on both sides of the bread may seem like the way to make the perfect toastie, but the real secret sauce is actually the sandwich maker. While a good jaffle maker can help create the perfect golden crust, a bad sandwich press can leave you with a ham and cheese filling that’s so cold it might as well still be in the fridge.

Kmart’s Anko appliances range offers some affordable sandwich makers, boasting a variety of sandwich presses and jaffle makers with ribbed grill plates, flat sandwich plates, deep dishes, and enough space to cook two or four toasties. But with many other brands selling models with similar features for at least $50, are Kmart’s bargain sandwich makers worth it? Here’s our expert review.

Kmart sandwich makers review

Kmart’s range of sandwich makers and sandwich presses includes:

Kmart Sandwich Maker: $7 RRP*

Kmart 2-Slice Sandwich Maker: $7 RRP*

Kmart Deep Dish Sandwich Maker: $17 RRP*

Kmart 2-Slice Deep Dish Sandwich Maker: $17 RRP*

Kmart 2-Slice Sandwich Press: $19 RRP*

Kmart 4-Slice Sandwich Press: $29 RRP*



Kmart Sandwich Maker ─ $7

If you’re shopping for a cheap sandwich maker, this Kmart appliance retails for just $7 and is even more affordable than a single cheese jaffle in some cafés! It’s a basic model containing non-stick plates, temperature controls, a locking latch, and enough capacity to toast two sandwiches. The product can also stand upright for compact storage, measuring 11cm x 25cm x 25cm.

Kmart Deep Dish Sandwich Maker ─ $17

Tired of having a stock standard cheese toastie and prefer to pack your toasties with your favourite fillings? Jaffle makers with a deep dish design like this one from Kmart can help. It can fit two sandwiches and features non-stick cooking plates, indicator lights, a cord cover system and a locking system. The model dimensions are 23.3cm x 10.4cm x 24.1cm.

Kmart 4-Slice Sandwich Press ─ $29

The Kmart four-slice sandwich press is the department store’s top-of-the-range sandwich maker, packed with non-stick cooking plates, 2000W of heating power, warm-up and ready indicator lights, plus enough space to grill up to sandwiches. It measures 15cm x 41cm x 35cm.

Our verdict: “It’s hard to beat Kmart on cost, which makes its sandwich makers ideal or those who are simply after an affordable model with basic functionality,” says Canstar Blue’s Home & Lifestyle Editor Megan Birot.

“But if you want to get more use out of your sandwich press or jaffle maker, besides just making toasties, the retailer might leave you feeling a bit hungry for features.”

Kmart sandwich makers vs Sunbeam sandwich makers

For some Aussies, Sunbeam is a staple brand for kitchen appliances. It produces some of the most affordable options for kitchen appliances, offering mid-range sandwich makers starting from $49.95 and going up to $119. Similar to Kmart, Sunbeam offers a mix of sandwich presses and jaffle makers with either ribbed grill plates or flat sandwich plates.

The most affordable jaffle maker in the Sunbeam range is the Compact Café Grill, which contains deeper and larger dishes to fit larger bread slices and supposedly 25% more fillings than certain Sunbeam sandwich makers. You won’t get this feature in Kmart’s models, but you can find a couple of deep dish style sandwich makers for cheaper than one single Sunbeam model.

Here’s a quick comparison of comparable Kmart and Sunbeam sandwich makers.

Features Kmart Sandwich Maker Sunbeam Big Fill Toastie For 2 Number of slices 2 2 Heating power 750W 1200W Temperature control (indicator lights) Yes Yes Locking latch Yes Yes Price $7 $54.95

General guide only

Kmart sandwich makers vs Kogan sandwich makers

Similar to Kmart, online marketplace Kogan is popular for its own range of budget-friendly appliances. But unlike Kmart’s Anko products, you won’t be able to check the items firsthand before purchasing. However, there’s usually a 14-day Change of Mind Guarantee (unless stated otherwise).

Kogan currently stocks a couple of sandwich makers, the cheapest of which is the Kogan 4-in-1 Multi Snack Maker & Sandwich Press. It offers more versatility with four non-stick coated interchangeable plates specifically designed for cooking toasties, waffles, doughnuts and grilled food. The model also comes with automatic temperature controls, a locking latch, and a stainless steel build.

Although, Kmart takes the cake this round because Kogan sandwich makers generally retail for more − between $39.99 and $61.99.

Here’s how Kogan’s multifunctional sandwich press compares to Kmart’s priciest jaffle-style sandwich maker.

Features Kmart Deep Dish Sandwich Maker Kogan 4-in-1 Multi Snack Maker & Sandwich Press Number of slices 4 4 Maximum heating power 750W 800W Temperature control (indicator lights) Yes Yes Price $17 $39.99

General guide only

Kmart sandwich makers vs Big W Contempo sandwich makers

Fellow retailer Big W is another top pick among bargain hunters. Its Contempo range currently offers just one sandwich maker, a two-slice model boasting a stainless steel design and grill hotplate. Unlike Kmart’s sandwich makers, this comes with a drip tray to collect any excess fat. It’s claimed to be ideal for cooking food with natural fat, such as different types of meat and fish, as well as vegetables, burgers and sandwiches.

Check out how one of Kmart’s sandwich presses compares to Big W’s Contempo model.

Features Kmart Deep Dish Sandwich Maker Kogan 4-in-1 Multi Snack Maker & Sandwich Press Number of slices 4 4 Maximum heating power 750W 800W Temperature control (indicator lights) Yes Yes Price $17 $39.99

General guide only

Compare Grills & Sandwich Presses