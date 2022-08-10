The end of an era: Starburst lollies discontinued in Australia

Have you noticed the absence of Starburst lollies on supermarket shelves? We’ve got bad news; the empty shelves spell the end of an era. Mars Wrigley (which manufactures Starburst) has confirmed the iconic brand has been discounted indefinitely Down Under.

A spokesperson for the confectionery company said: “Our Starburst products are imported from Europe and like many businesses that are importing products from overseas, the brand has been exposed to supply chain difficulties and rising cost pressures over the last two years.”

“After reviewing all options, we’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue the brand in Australia from June 2022.”

The confectionery giant said it will instead focus on products manufactured locally.

Starburst Fruit Chews were the most popular product in the range and an iconic childhood treat for many, while Gummies, Babies, Snakes, lollipops, and jelly beans were also available.

Mars Wrigley was forced to make the sudden announcement after a viral TikTok video questioned where the famous lollies had gone and if supermarkets had quietly stopped selling them altogether.

Online users were devasted by the news, with many sharing fond memories of the iconic treats.

“Oh my god my childhood, I miss them so much,” one person said.

“No lollies compare to Starburst,” another wrote.

Starburst lollies had been sold in Australia since 1996.

It’s not all doom and gloom in the snack world though, with Mars Wrigley recently launching Maltesers popcorn, honeycomb m&m’s, and a Mars honeycomb bar with salted caramel.

