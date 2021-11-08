Woolworths cuts delivery costs in online shopping war with Coles

Posted by

Woolworths has cut the cost of online grocery shopping to offer shoppers free delivery on all orders over $50.

The offer applies to customers with a Delivery Unlimited subscription and includes next-day and same-day delivery options. Those signed up to the service previously had to spend a minimum of $100 to receive free delivery. Delivery fees remain unchanged for other online customers and can go up to $15.

The move is said to be the latest win for Woolies in the online shopping war with rival supermarket Coles, and part of a wider plan to retain customers who turned to shopping for groceries online during lockdowns. Coles currently offers free delivery on orders over $250 and next-day deliveries only incur a $4 delivery fee.

Woolworths bags

What is Woolworths’ Delivery Unlimited subscription?

Woolworths recently slashed the cost of its Delivery Unlimited annual subscription by 30% to $119, which works out to be less than $10 a month.  A 30-day free trial of the subscription service is now also available.

Woolies’ Delivery Unlimited is a subscription service that offers Woolworths customers (who pay a monthly or annual subscription fee) unlimited free home deliveries on orders over a minimum spend – previously $100, now $50. It also covers the cost of paper and reusable bags. Everyday Rewards members can also use the subscription to earn points.

Shoppers subscribed to Delivery Unlimited who place orders of between $100-$150 each week could save up to $660 in delivery fees and reusable bags, compared to other online customers.

Compare Online Grocery Shopping

Share this article

Related Articles

Smiling young woman in red dress taking selfie

Vodafone offers price cuts, quadruple phone data all November

November 8th 2021

How to watch Mayor of Kingstown in Australia

How to watch Dopesick in Australia
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]