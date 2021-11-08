Woolworths has cut the cost of online grocery shopping to offer shoppers free delivery on all orders over $50.

The offer applies to customers with a Delivery Unlimited subscription and includes next-day and same-day delivery options. Those signed up to the service previously had to spend a minimum of $100 to receive free delivery. Delivery fees remain unchanged for other online customers and can go up to $15.

The move is said to be the latest win for Woolies in the online shopping war with rival supermarket Coles, and part of a wider plan to retain customers who turned to shopping for groceries online during lockdowns. Coles currently offers free delivery on orders over $250 and next-day deliveries only incur a $4 delivery fee.

What is Woolworths’ Delivery Unlimited subscription?

Woolworths recently slashed the cost of its Delivery Unlimited annual subscription by 30% to $119, which works out to be less than $10 a month. A 30-day free trial of the subscription service is now also available.

Woolies’ Delivery Unlimited is a subscription service that offers Woolworths customers (who pay a monthly or annual subscription fee) unlimited free home deliveries on orders over a minimum spend – previously $100, now $50. It also covers the cost of paper and reusable bags. Everyday Rewards members can also use the subscription to earn points.

Shoppers subscribed to Delivery Unlimited who place orders of between $100-$150 each week could save up to $660 in delivery fees and reusable bags, compared to other online customers.

