Woolworths has released the full line-up of Disney+ Ooshies which will be available to collect from mid week (August 26).

The collection features nine Ooshies (36 in total) from each of the four Disney+ universes including Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars. It features our favourite characters from popular movies and series, including Frozen’s sister duo Elsa and Anna, Moana, Toy Story’s Woody and Buzz, Darth Vader and more.

The new Disney+ Ooshies come in silver, gold, colour changing, glow in the dark and glitter editions which will sure create some frenzy on the internet, where some gold Lion King Ooshies are still listed for sale for thousands of dollars.

Here’s the full list of Disney+ Ooshies

Disney: Elsa, Anna, Moana, Hologram Lady, Hologram Tramp, Glow in the Dark Ariel, Colour Change Minnie Mouse, Silver Mickey Mouse, Golden Rapunzel.

Pixar: Woody, Elastigirl, Russel, Hologram Bo Peep, Hologram Dory, Glow in the Dark Mike, Colour Change Lightning McQueen, Silver Buzz Lightyear, Golden Sulley.

Marvel: Captain Marvel, Hulk, Black Widow, Hologram Scarlet Witch, Hologram Captain America, Glow in the Dark Gamora, Colour Change Iron Man, Silver Black Panther, Golden Thor.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Rey, Darth Vader, Hologram Princess Leia, Hologram Kylo Ren, Glow in the Dark Yoda, Colour Change Stormtrooper, Silver R2-D2, Golden C-3PO.

Shoppers will be eligible to redeem a free Ooshie with every $30 spent on ‘The Bare Necessities’ in-store or online, similar to previous iterations of the promotion. Due to COVID-19, the launch in Victoria has been delayed until current lockdown restrictions ease.

Woolworths’ new Disney+ Ooshies campaign is thought to have been designed to attract Australians to the still relatively new Disney+ streaming app, and aims to build on the success of last year’s Lion King Ooshies collectables (also in partnership with Disney).

‘Added value’ to Woolworths shopping

Woolworths Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Hicks, said the new campaign would also bring a new level of excitement to shoppers in a time of uncertainty.

“With families spending more time at home, possibly watching their favourite Disney+ movies or series, they can now enjoy Disney+ Ooshies as added value to their everyday shop at Woolworths,” he said.

“It’s been a difficult year as Australians navigate the challenges of the pandemic, so our goal by partnering with Disney once again is to bring more magic, surprise and delight to our customers. From Frozen’s Elsa or The Mandalorian, there’s a Disney+ Ooshie for everyone in the family to enjoy.”

Woolworths has also renewed its partnership with TerraCycle, to allow customers to drop any pre-loved Ooshies in store to be turned into plastic pellets. Woolies’ Ooshies are said to be made from FSC material which can be recycled to help make outdoor products like garden beds, decks and fences.

Pictures: Supplied.