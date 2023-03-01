It’s been one of the most hyped pieces of original content to be added to the Disney+ library, and now the wait is over for Aussie Star Wars fans as you can now stream new episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 on the Disney+ app!

You might be wondering, what is The Mandalorian, and is it worth signing up to Disney+ to watch it? Well, let’s take a look at this new addition to the Star Wars universe, so you can decide if The Mandalorian makes Disney’s streaming service a must-have.

Want to watch The Mandalorian? You'll need a subscription to Disney+ to catch this much-talked about Star Wars show.

What is The Mandalorian?

The Mandalorian is one of several Disney+ Originals available from the launch of Disney+. Set in the Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian is set in the time several years after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and before the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

We’re introduced to the main character, The Mandalorian, also known as Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) in a cantina-style setting. As any Star Wars fan knows, something always goes down where there is a cantina. Our main protagonist is a Mandalorian who works as a bounty hunter. Mandalorians are a group of people from the planet Mandalore, known for their iconic armour and generally work as bounty hunters and mercenaries.

The style of the show is vastly different to what you may be used to if you’ve watched any or all of the Star Wars movies. It’s been described as a Space Western-style show and it does seem to draw on many aspects of the Western genre. Like with many Star Wars assets, there are splashes of humour and enough reference to what we’ve previously seen in the Star Wars universe to still be familiar.

The Mandalorian Season 3 release schedule

The gap between season two and three has been a long one, with The Book of Boba Fett released between these seasons to keep Star Wars fans entertained. If you haven’t watched The Book of Boba Fett, you’ll need to watch this series before you start streaming season 3 of The Manalorian.

Here is the release schedule for The Mandalorian season 3 in Australia:

Episode 1 — March 1

— March 1 Episode 2 — March 8

— March 8 Episode 3 — March 15

— March 15 Episode 4 — March 22

— March 22 Episode 5 — March 29

— March 29 Episode 6 — April 5

— April 5 Episode 7 — April 12

— April 12 Episode 8 — April 19

The Mandalorian Season 1 Australia release date

The entire first season for The Mandalorian is now available to binge-watch on Disney+. The first season originally premiered on Friday, 19 November, 2019, and was released weekly with the final episode available on December 27, 2019.

The Mandalorian Season 2 release date

The second season of The Mandalorian was released 30 October 2020 and finished streaming December 18, 2020. Filming on season two had began by the time the first season launched.

Should I sign up to Disney+ for The Mandalorian?

If you’re a big Star Wars fan, you might find it too hard to stay away from subscribing to Disney+. Not only will you have access to the new show (and a couple of other confirmed Disney+ Original Star Wars shows likely to arrive in the next couple of years), but you’ll have all the movies and animated shows to occupy your time. While the two big animated shows, Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels are aimed towards kids, adult Star Wars fans are also likely to find much to enjoy in these shows.

The Mandalorian is quite unlike any other Star Wars movie or show around. It does have a vastly different feel, but it does still have that familiar Star Wars aspect. While there are some familiar faces, the main storyline revolves around new characters and their journey across the galaxy.

So, is the show worth watching? If you want something a bit different to the more recent Star Wars films, it’s out there. Star Wars movies and shows tend to follow similar stories of typical good guys vs typical bad guys, but this show is more of a grey area. You can’t be totally sure of the characters and their nature and where this story is going to go — and there’s only one way to find out. Other worlds and characters are introduced and it gives you an expanded look into the world of Star Wars beyond the main films. Plus, Baby Yoda is so cute you might actually cry.