Best kids shows on Paramount+ for school holidays

Whether you’re looking to kick it old school or catch up with the kids’ latest crazes, Paramount+ has an amazing library of kids shows to keep the whole family entertained. Launched in 2021, Paramount+ boasts the best of CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, Showtime and Paramount Pictures, giving viewers a comprehensive selection from across the big and little screen. If you’re looking for something to keep the little ones laughing this school holidays, here are the top five kids shows from Paramount+.

Top 5 Kids Shows on Paramount+

SpongeBob Square Pants

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

The Wild Thornberry’s

Rugrats

Hey Arnold

SpongeBob SquarePants

Needing no introduction, SpongeBob SquarePants is the best friend of a kid on school holidays. The sentient sponge and his underwater friends go on countless adventures in Bikini Bottom, providing hours of endless fun. The bright animation is perfectly balanced with jokes that will satisfy the oldies, meaning you’ll probably want to plop down beside your kid for this one.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

If your kid saw the movies and still couldn’t get enough, we’ve got good news for you. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs now has its own dedicated television series. The series takes you back to the high school days of inventor Flint Lockwood, where he and his best friend Sam must tackle the challenges of his overactive imagination with all the usual school shenanigans.

The Wild Thornberrys

Get back to nature with the world’s favourite travelling family, the Thornberrys. You can join iconic dad Nigel, mum Marianne, original teenager daughter Debbie, adorably feral Donny and of course the star of the show, Eliza as they travel across the world, learning the secrets of the animals. Paramount+ also has the The Wild Thornberrys movie, perfect for a school holiday move night.

Rugrats

Entertaining kids since 1991, Rugrats is an absolute staple when it comes to kids TV. However, the favourite show has also had an update, meaning that there is an entire new library of content for the kids to consume. While the animation may look a little strange to the Rugrat OGs (mum and dad), the show still has the same sweet and funny storylines told from a kid’s perspective, making this wholesome series a timeless winner.

Hey, Arnold

Hey Arnold is one of the best shows around. It brought every day kid problems to the screen and made sure they were dealt with, with the right amount of consideration, humour and poise. Impossibly hard to keep down, our hero with the football head reminds kids that life can get weird, but it’s usually pretty great. Just watch out though, ‘Hey football head!’ will be ringing through your house for months to come.

If you need something else for school holidays, or you yourself need a break from the kids shows, check out the best shows and movies available on Paramount+.

Sign up to Disney+

Looking for more shows during school holidays? Sign up to Disney+ below! There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $119.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices min. cost $11.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $11.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost min. cost $119.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $119.99

Advertised Cost/year Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

Photo Credit: LightField Studios/shuttestock.com