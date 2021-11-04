Can you put a price on your health and wellbeing? It turns out, yes – as Australians everywhere take to gyms to keep themselves looking trim and terrific. But how much money does each of us spend per month at the gym? We asked health club members across Australia what they’re paying and this is what we discovered.

Aussies spend an average of $95 per month on gym memberships, or $1,140 over a year – up from $79 last year.

on gym memberships, or $1,140 over a year – up from $79 last year. Adults aged in their 40s spend the most on keeping fit ($109) while those aged 70 or over have the lowest gym costs ($54).

Shopping for Protein Supplements? Bulk Nutrients has been rated #1 for Customer Satisfaction in the Canstar Blue Protein Supplement Category three years in a row! Offering $7 flat rate shipping in Australia. Shop Online Now

Is gym membership worth the money?

We know average costs, but the big question is whether or not gym membership is really worth the money? Well, our latest customer ratings saw just one major gym chain score 5 stars on value for money, while the majority scoring 4-star reviews.

Here are some further survey findings that will help you decide whether or not gym membership is worth paying for:

22% don’t go the gym as much as they thought they would when they signed up, up from 18% last year.

25% have tried more than one gym chain in an effort to find a place they really like, slightly down from 27% last year.

43% report feeling healthier for having a gym membership and regularly going to the gym, down from 46% last year.

Motivations for going to the gym

Our research shows that most gym members (42%) attend the gym between three and five days each week, which is pretty good going. Almost a quarter (22%) go once or twice a week, while almost one in five (19%) really get value for their money by hitting the gym five or six times per week.

Health experts encourage adults to get several hours of intense exercise every week. While some lack the free time to diligently follow this advice, McMaster University in Canada did some research into ‘High Intensity Interval Training’ and discovered this interesting fact. ‘… Just a few minutes of high-intensity exercise could be as effective as an hour of moderate activity.’

What is the most popular time to work out?

We asked survey respondents about their main motivation for maintaining a gym membership and found:

34% just want to improve their general fitness.

28% are actively trying to lose some weight.

15% are simply out to build muscle.

13% says it’s more about their mental wellbeing.

For the rest, it’s a mix of being a social activity, rehabilitation, or specific sports training.

We found mornings to be the most popular time of day to hit the gym (35%), followed by evenings (25%) and afternoons (19%). Some try to fit the gym in at lunchtime, while the rest just go whenever they can.

Many gyms are open 24/7, so you should be able to fit a quick workout regardless of the hour. Remember, you only get out of exercise what you’re willing to put into it!

Most popular gym work outs

We also asked our survey respondents what their regular gym work outs consisted of, with respondents stating the following:

34% were hitting the weights.

28% stuck to the cardio section.

15% went to the gym for group fitness classes.

For the rest, their regular work outs consisted of cycling, swimming or boxing.

With plenty of variety in the gym and fitness club market, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to get your blood pumping. Which gym you go to, and how much value you get from it, will depend on your preferences, as well as your dedication, as those who go more regularly may find they get better value for their membership cost, while those who frequently skip the gym, may find it best to simply cancel their membership to save a few dollars.

Compare gym chains