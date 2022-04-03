Back by popular demand, ALDI’s mattress-in-a-box will be on sale in Special Buys from Saturday, 9 April.

Prices for the budget supermarket’s ‘mattress-in-a-box’ range (by Estelle) start from just $159 for a single size mattress and reach up to $299 for a king-size – this is just a fraction of the cost of other big-name brands like Koala or Ecosa.

The ALDI mattress-in-a-box boasts a ‘medium feel’ with premium pocket spring technology, a layer of memory foam for enhanced support, a polyester jacquard quilted fabric on top, and a cushiony Euro pillow top for extra comfort. It comes packed in a box and expands to full size once opened.

The sale will also include SOHL wooden beds in double, queen, and king sizes ($299-$349). They’re made with a solid FSC 100% certified rubberwood bed frame.

There will also be sofa beds in grey or brown for $299. These are made with quality fabric upholstery and a foam fill for added comfort and include two bolster cushions.

ALDI’s ‘bedroom’ Special Buys will also feature a mid-century book shelf for $149 and mattress protectors from $29.99.

Special Buys are only available while stocks last. If you’re looking to track down Special Buys before they sell out, check out ALDI’s Special Buys Stock Checker on the website for stock availability in stores in your area.

Compare Mattresses