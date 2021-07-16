When temperatures plummet, sometimes the warm embrace of a hot choc and woolen socks isn’t enough to keep you toasty. That’s where heated throws come in. They can be the perfect companion to chill on the couch and provide heat without using too much energy. There are even heated blankets you can use specifically for outdoor spaces.

9 best heated throws to buy in 2021

Here are our top picks for some of the best heated throws & blankets to buy:

Kmart Heated Throw: $35 RRP* Kogan Washable Plush Electric Heated Throw Blanket: $49.99 RRP* Jason Heated Throw: $50 RRP* Sunbeam Feel Perfect Cosy Sherpa & Fleece Heated Throw: $78 RRP* Sherpa & Fleece Reversible Heated Throw: $99 RRP* Kambrook Dream Weaver Reversible Heated Throw: $99 RRP* Gainsborough Deluxe Heated Pink Faux Fur Blanket: $109 RRP* Beurer CosyNordic Heated Blanket: $148.95 RRP* Sunbeam Feel Perfect Faux Fur Heated Throw: $169 RRP*

1. Kmart Heated Throw − $35

Looking for a heated blanket that’ll keep you warm without breaking the bank? Look no further than this Kmart goodie. It comes with all the basic features you need including variable heat settings, a detachable controller, an adjustable timer for up to 12 hours, and overheat protection to switch off the blanket if it gets too hot. This blanket comes in charcoal and is made of polyester. Keep in mind this is a seasonal buy and may not be available all the time.

2. Kogan Washable Plush Electric Heated Throw Blanket − $49.99

This cheap and cheerful electric blanket from Kogan has everything you need and more. It comes with nine heat settings, intelligent temperature controls up to 55°C, a digital LED display and a nine-hour auto switch-off timer, plus overheating and overcurrent protection. It also has detachable wires which means you can turn it into a normal throw without heating. This Kogan heated throw is made of soft-to-the-touch microfleece and is machine washable. Need we say more?

3. Jason Heated Throw − $50

Looking for the perfect bedroom companion? This Jason heated throw from Spotlight features a wide ribbed design on a soft coral fleece material, a user-friendly controller, nine heat settings, a three-hour auto shut-off function, and overheat protection. It also has an extra-long cord and is machine washable, so you can snuggle into bed with peace of mind.

4. Sunbeam Feel Perfect Cosy Sherpa & Fleece Heated Throw − $78

For a comfy, tonal heated throw, check out this Sunbeam heated blanket (TRF4200) from Appliances Online. It’s made of 220g/m² microfleece and features six settings with fast heat up and a safety switch. It’s also a budget buy from a premium brand like Sunbeam and is compatible with most decors. It’s said to be extra soft to the touch, so just keep the dogs or cats away from it.

5. Sherpa & Fleece Reversible Heated Throw − $99

This heated throw (DRMK1586) features a reversible pattern colourway with an olive green fleece and rusty orange sherpa texture. It also comes with nine adjustable heat settings, a detachable controller with an electronic LED display and a 210cm cord length for flexibility. This heated throw is machine-washable but not safe for tumble drying. This model is available to purchase from Temple & Webster.

6. Kambrook Dream Weaver Reversible Heated Throw − $99

This Kambrook electric blanket (KEB415WHT) features a fitted design and can fit a king-size bed, so you can sleep soundly without fighting with your partner over who gets the electric blanket. It comes with three heat settings, plus ThermoGuard overheat protection. This heated throw is made with non-woven polyester and is machine washable. This model is available to purchase from The Good Guys.

7. Gainsborough Deluxe Heated Pink Faux Fur Blanket − $109

This fluffy Gainsborough faux fur heated throw would look plush anywhere in the house. It features nine heat temperature settings, a detachable controller with an easy-to-read electronic LED display, and an overheat and overcurrent safeguard system with a one to nine-hour safety auto-off function. It also comes with extra cord length and is machine washable. This model is available to purchase on Amazon Australia.

8. Beurer CosyNordic Heated Blanket − $148.95

For a soft, snuggly and fuzz-free option, there’s this Beurer heated throw (HD75G-NORDIC). It’s made of breathable microfleece and features six temperature settings, an illuminated function display, a removable switch and the Beurer safety system with patented electronic temperature regulation and an automatic switch-off after three hours. This model is available to purchase from Kogan.

9. Sunbeam Feel Perfect Faux Fur Heated Throw − $169

You can make cold days and nights a thing of the past with this Sunbeam faux fur heated throw (TRF4300) available from Betta Home Living. It features nine heat controls with fast heat up, a detachable control and comes in a one size fits all. This faux fur heated blanket is also machine washable.

Is a heated throw worth it?

Yes! A heated throw can be your ultimate cosy winter accessory and snuggle buddy for winter. It can be used to curl up on the couch, heat your bed before you go to sleep or to keep on your lap while working from home, etc. This winter accessory is portable, and user-friendly, and comes with customised heat settings and safety features for peace of mind. It’s also much cheaper to buy and run than a portable heater. Win-win.

Advertisement

Are heated throws dangerous?

New electric blankets (and those under warranty) pose a minimal safety risk of fire or burns, with models featuring in-built safety features like overheat and overcurrent protection, auto shut-off, timers, etc. However, old, damaged, or electric blankets that are not used properly may be an electric shock or fire hazard and should be thrown out. Do not use heated blankets during pregnancy.

Here are some extra safety tips from the ACCC to keep in mind:

Before use each year, check for exposed elements (i.e. wires), frayed cords, scorch marks and that the blanket covering the wires isn’t worn out.

Don’t sleep with your heated throw, just heat the bed and then turn it off.

Don’t place heavy items on the electric blanket when it’s turned on.

Store your heated throw rolled up and not folded.

Do heated throws use much electricity?

Heated throws consume very little energy; on average about $0.04 an hour to run, compared to conventional electric heaters like panel or convection heaters which can cost about $0.15 per hour to run. Heated blankets produce heating using insulated wires or heating elements inserted into the fabric that are powered by electrical current (when plugged in).

What is the best heated throw to buy?

If you’re still tossing up which heated throw is right for your heating needs, personal preferences or budget, check out our electric blankets ratings via the link below for more options and our buying guide.

Compare Electric Blankets

*Prices taken from respective retailers, correct as of July 2021.