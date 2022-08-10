With 5G now a reality for selected lucky Australians, there’s one hot debate that’s already dominating the telco world. Can the next generation in mobile network technology replace the NBN as Australia’s go-to broadband connection?

Although it’s still early days for 5G in Australia, the new network is able to reach speeds of well over one gigabit (that’s 1000Mbps!). In comparison, the NBN has been met with controversy as it seemingly flounders – despite also now offering top speeds of up to 1000Mbps. With 5G home broadband plans now available from a variety of the major telco providers, could this new mobile network really be better, faster, and more reliable than the NBN?

Read on to find out more about what 5G can offer, and if it’s truly the ‘NBN killer’ Australia deserves.

5G vs. NBN: key points

5G is a next-generation mobile technology that offers faster-than-ever speeds for mobile phones, tablets, and more.

Telstra, Vodafone and Optus have switched on 5G in selected areas, and are currently expanding their 5G networks across Australia.

5G home broadband plans are available now in selected areas.

5G offers faster maximum speeds than the NBN, but coverage is currently extremely limited in comparison.

5G could be a NBN alternative for some users, but is unlikely to replace other broadband plans and options.

5G Phone Plans

iPhone 13

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Google Pixel 6 The following table shows a selection of published 24-month plans for the 128GB iPhone 13 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. The following table shows a selection of published 24-month plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 5G on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month plans for the Google Pixel 6 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

What is 5G internet & when will it arrive in Australia?

5G internet is the natural progression of 4G mobile internet, but this next generation looks set to be a big one. It can theoretically deliver speeds up to 20 times faster than the fastest fixed line internet in Australia, so it has some big claims to its name already. Access to 5G mobile services is now available to customers in selected areas, with telcos including Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone now providing 5G coverage.

In comparison, the NBN rollout was completed nationally in 2021. So overall, the turn of the new decade could see a dramatic uptick in internet speeds across Australia, thanks to the combined adoption of the NBN and 5G cellular networks.

5G Home Broadband Plans

Telstra, Optus, and a host of other telcos have their own 5G home broadband plans, each with their own positives and drawbacks.

The following table shows a selection of published 5G home broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

5G Vs NBN: What could be better for home internet?

Aside from speed comparisons, what ends up being better for home internet could entirely depend on which provider you’re with, and what technology they’re backing. However, there is no good reason why 5G and NBN cannot complement each other — like how 4G is used for mobile applications, and NBN services home internet needs today.

While Telstra and Optus have not been coy about their support for 5G, the third big carrier in Australia, Vodafone, is a bit more reserved in its approach to 5G. Nevertheless, Vodafone is currently rolling out its own 5G network, playing catchup to the big two.

Vodafone is the newest of the ‘Big Three’ telcos to offer NBN plans, while Optus and Telstra have had their offers available for some time, offering broadband along with entertainment bundles, discounts, and deals. While it may seem Vodafone is backing down on the NBN hype, its CEO did push the ‘co-existence’ model, rather than 5G taking over NBN or vice versa. Although some think that 5G might be the death of the NBN, the broadband network is certainly not going away.

Fast NBN Plans

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Superfast NBN plans: NBN 250 and NBN 1000

If you’re on a Fibre to the Premises or selected HFC NBN connection, you may be eligible for super-fast NBN 250 or NBN 1000. These NBN plans offer speeds up to 1000Mbps, although realistically your real-world performance won’t be quite that high. However, these are still incredibly fast options for NBN customers looking for a better speed than NBN 100, but wanting a reliable fixed fibre connection with unlimited data.

Pros & cons of 5G

The fastest speeds currently available to NBN customers in Australia are 1000Mbps, or one gigabit. However, this is still up to 20 times slower than the speeds which are theoretically possible with 5G.

The fastest NBN speed tier available to most Australians is 100Mbps, while 5G could reach up to 20Gbps – 200 times faster. Aside from speed, 5G may also reduce ‘ping’ times, which could lead to a significantly improved experience for online gamers.

Optus currently guarantees speeds of at least 50Mbps on its 5G home broadband plans, and has reported that customers have so far experienced peak speeds of 295Mbps. Telstra’s 5G network has recorded speeds of over 4Gbps on 5G-enabled devices and both mobile and broadband speeds are noticeably faster than what you’ll experience with 4G.

While 5G is faster than 4G, it’s unlikely to be as widely available as the 4G services operated by Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone. Around 99% of Australians can access some form of 4G coverage, but 5G isn’t expected to be nearly as expansive — another reason why the NBN isn’t likely to be usurped as Australia’s number-one broadband option.

4G Mobile Broadband Plans

Not yet covered by Telstra or Optus’ 5G networks? 4G data is still widely available as an on-the-go alternative to fixed broadband. The following table shows a selection of published mobile broadband plans from leading providers on Canstar Blue’s database.

The final word on 5G

While 5G may not totally replace the NBN, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get a little excited about it. With up to 20Gbps download speeds a theoretical possibility, Australia could experience a whole new world when it comes to the internet. And with 5G now live in major metro areas (and a growing number of 5G-capable devices now on the market), lucky Australians finally have the opportunity to test out this next-generation technology for themselves.

With its fast speeds, low latency, and high bandwidth capacity, 5G has the potential to revolutionise internet in Australia — but don’t count out NBN just yet.

More information on 5G in Australia