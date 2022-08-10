article background

5G vs NBN: Is 5G better than NBN?

With 5G now a reality for selected lucky Australians, there’s one hot debate that’s already dominating the telco world. Can the next generation in mobile network technology replace the NBN as Australia’s go-to broadband connection?

Although it’s still early days for 5G in Australia, the new network is able to reach speeds of well over one gigabit (that’s 1000Mbps!). In comparison, the NBN has been met with controversy as it seemingly flounders – despite also now offering top speeds of up to 1000Mbps. With 5G home broadband plans now available from a variety of the major telco providers, could this new mobile network really be better, faster, and more reliable than the NBN?

Read on to find out more about what 5G can offer, and if it’s truly the ‘NBN killer’ Australia deserves.

5G vs. NBN: key points

  • 5G is a next-generation mobile technology that offers faster-than-ever speeds for mobile phones, tablets, and more.
  • Telstra, Vodafone and Optus have switched on 5G in selected areas, and are currently expanding their 5G networks across Australia. 
  • 5G home broadband plans are available now in selected areas. 
  • 5G offers faster maximum speeds than the NBN, but coverage is currently extremely limited in comparison.
  • 5G could be a NBN alternative for some users, but is unlikely to replace other broadband plans and options.

5G Phone Plans

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month plans for the 128GB iPhone 13 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 5G on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month plans for the Google Pixel 6 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

What is 5G internet & when will it arrive in Australia?

5G internet is the natural progression of 4G mobile internet, but this next generation looks set to be a big one. It can theoretically deliver speeds up to 20 times faster than the fastest fixed line internet in Australia, so it has some big claims to its name already. Access to 5G mobile services is now available to customers in selected areas, with telcos including Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone now providing 5G coverage.

In comparison, the NBN rollout was completed nationally in 2021. So overall, the turn of the new decade could see a dramatic uptick in internet speeds across Australia, thanks to the combined adoption of the NBN and 5G cellular networks.

5G Home Broadband Plans

Telstra, Optus, and a host of other telcos have their own 5G home broadband plans, each with their own positives and drawbacks.

The following table shows a selection of published 5G home broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

The following table shows selected published 5G home internet plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Telstra Logo

5G Home Internet

  • 5G speeds
  • Speeds capped at 25Mbps after 1TB allowance exceeded
  • Includes Telstra 5G Home Modem ($0 when you stay connected for 24 months)
  • Special offer: first month free for new customers. Terms apply.
  • Special offer: 3 months free BINGE standard. Terms apply.

min. cost $85 over one month

 1TBMax Data**/billing period $85Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Spintel Logo

SpinTel 5G Unlimited

  • No speed cap
  • Nokia 5G modem included
  • Special offer: $80 per month for first 6 months, then $90 per month ongoing. Terms apply.

min. cost $90 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Link to provider unavailable
Optus Logo

Optus 5G Internet Entertainer Superfast

  • No speed cap
  • 50Mbps satisfaction guarantee
  • Includes the Optus supplied Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway Modem ($576 modem cost)
  • Stay connected for 36 months and pay $0 for the modem
  • Includes standard Netflix subscription via SubHub
  • Special offer: $0 Start-up fee + 1 Month free
  • Intro offer: $89/mth for first 6 mths, then $99/mth T&Cs Apply

min. cost $675 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $99Advertised Cost^^/billing period Link to provider unavailable
The following table shows selected published 5G home internet plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
TPG Logo

5G Home Broadband Plus

  • Up to 50Mbps speeds
  • $0 setup fee with no lock-in contract
  • $0 modem when you stay connected for 36 months
  • Special offer: First month plan fees free. Terms apply.

min. cost $59.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $59.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
iiNet Logo

Home Broadband Plus

  • Up to 50Mbps speeds
  • $0 set up fees and no lock-in contract
  • $0 5G modem
  • Special offer: one month plan fees free. Terms apply.

min. cost $59.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $59.99Advertised Data^^/billing period Go to Site
Internode

Home Broadband Plus

  • Up to 50Mbps speeds
  • $0 set up fees and no lock-in contract
  • $0 5G modem
  • Special offer: one month plan fees free. Terms apply.

min. cost $59.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $59.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Vodafone Logo

Ultimate 5G Home Broadband Plus

  • $60 per month for existing Vodafone customers
  • Up to 50Mbps speeds
  • $0 setup fee with no lock-in contract
  • $0 modem when you stay connected for 36 months
  • Special offer: First month plan fees free. Terms apply.

min. cost $65 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $65Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
TPG Logo

5G Home Broadband Premium

  • Up to 100Mbps speeds
  • $0 setup fee with no lock-in contract
  • $0 modem when you stay connected for 36 months
  • Special offer: First month plan fees free. Terms apply.

min. cost $64.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $64.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Spintel Logo

SpinTel 5G Unlimited

  • Up to 100Mbps speeds
  • Nokia 5G modem included

min. cost $69 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $69Advertised Cost^^/billing period
iiNet Logo

Home Broadband Premium

  • Up to 100Mbps speeds
  • $0 set up fees and no lock-in contract
  • $0 5G modem
  • Special offer: one month plan fees free. Terms apply.

min. cost $69.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $69.99Advertised Data^^/billing period Go to Site
Internode

Home Broadband Premium

  • Up to 100Mbps speeds
  • $0 set up fees and no lock-in contract
  • $0 5G modem
  • Special offer: one month plan fees free. Terms apply.

min. cost $69.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $69.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Vodafone Logo

Premium 5G Home Broadband

  • $65 per month for existing Vodafone customers
  • Up to 100Mbps speeds
  • $0 setup fee with no lock-in contract
  • $0 modem when you stay connected for 36 months
  • Special offer: First month plan fees free. Terms apply.

min. cost $70 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $70Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Optus Logo

Optus 5G Internet Everyday

  • Speed capped at 100Mbps
  • 50Mbps satisfaction guarantee
  • Includes the Optus supplied Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway Modem ($576 modem cost)
  • Stay connected for 36 months and pay $0 for the modem
  • Special offer: $0 Start-up fee + 1 Month free

min. cost $655 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $79Advertised Cost^^/billing period Link to provider unavailable
5G Vs NBN: What could be better for home internet?

Aside from speed comparisons, what ends up being better for home internet could entirely depend on which provider you’re with, and what technology they’re backing. However, there is no good reason why 5G and NBN cannot complement each other — like how 4G is used for mobile applications, and NBN services home internet needs today.

While Telstra and Optus have not been coy about their support for 5G, the third big carrier in Australia, Vodafone, is a bit more reserved in its approach to 5G. Nevertheless, Vodafone is currently rolling out its own 5G network, playing catchup to the big two.

Vodafone is the newest of the ‘Big Three’ telcos to offer NBN plans, while Optus and Telstra have had their offers available for some time, offering broadband along with entertainment bundles, discounts, and deals. While it may seem Vodafone is backing down on the NBN hype, its CEO did push the ‘co-existence’ model, rather than 5G taking over NBN or vice versa. Although some think that 5G might be the death of the NBN, the broadband network is certainly not going away.

Fast NBN Plans

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Superfast NBN plans: NBN 250 and NBN 1000

If you’re on a Fibre to the Premises or selected HFC NBN connection, you may be eligible for super-fast NBN 250 or NBN 1000. These NBN plans offer speeds up to 1000Mbps, although realistically your real-world performance won’t be quite that high. However, these are still incredibly fast options for NBN customers looking for a better speed than NBN 100, but wanting a reliable fixed fibre connection with unlimited data.

NBN 1000 Plans Compared

The following table shows selected published NBN 1000 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, then alphabetically. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
MyRepublic Logo

Unlimited NBN Ultrafast

  • NBN 1000/50Mbps speed
  • Optional WiFi hub+ modem for $149 upfront plus $10 P&H
  • Special offer: $105 for the first six months, then $135 ongoing. Terms apply.

min. cost $135 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $135Advertised Data^^/billing period
Kogan Logo

Diamond Unlimited

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)
  • Modem available for $69 upfront

min. cost $139.90 for first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $139.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
TPG Logo

NBN Home Ultrafast

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000)
  • $0 setup fee on no lock-in contracts
  • Special offer: $114.99 per month for first 6 months, then $144.99 ongoing. Terms apply.

min. cost $144.99 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $144.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site

Home Ultrafast

  • NBN 1000/50
  • $0 set up fee
  • Optional $150 modem (or $0 when you stay connected for 12 months)
  • Special offer: $134 per month when you have an AGL energy plan.

min. cost $149 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $149Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site

Power House

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)
  • Special offer: First month free when you use code ‘FASTMONTH‘ at checkout. Terms apply.

min. cost $149 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $149Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
iiNet Logo

NBN1000 Liimitless

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)
  • High-speed modem required
  • Special offer: $119.99 for the first six months, then $149.99 ongoing. Terms apply.

min. cost $149.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $149.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Internode

Home Ultrafast Speed

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)
  • High-speed modem required
  • Special offer: $119.99 per month for first 6 months, then $149.99 per month ongoing. Terms apply.

min. cost $149.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $149.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Origin Logo

Ultra Fast NBN 1000

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000)
  • $0 setup fee
  • $144 per month when bundled with Origin energy

min. cost $154 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $154Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Telstra Logo

Ultrafast NBN

  • Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000)
  • Typical evening speed: 250Mbps
  • $216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)
  • Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)
  • Special offer: 3 months free BINGE Standard.
  • Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included

min. cost $4,419 over 24 months

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $180Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
NBN 250 Plans Compared

The following table shows selected published unlimited NBN 250 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest, then alphabetically. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period

elite mates Home Superfast BYO

  • Superfast 250/25 Evening Speed (NBN 250)
  • Optional WiFi modem $165 upfront

min. cost $99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $99Advertised Cost^^/billing period
iPrimus Logo

NBN 250

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250)
  • $70 setup fee
  • Modem included ($15 P&H)
  • PAYG calls

min. cost $185 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $115Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
MyRepublic Logo

Unlimited NBN Superfast

  • NBN 250/25Mbps speed
  • Optional WiFi hub+ modem for $149 upfront plus $10 P&H
  • Special offer: $95 for the first six months, then $115 ongoing. Terms apply.

min. cost $115 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $115Advertised Data^^/billing period
Southern Phones Logo

nbnSuperfast

  • Superfast 250/25 Evening Speed (NBN 250)
  • Optional WiFi modem $99 upfront

min. cost $115 over one month plan period

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $115Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Kogan Logo

Platinum Unlimited

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Modem available for $69 upfront

min. cost $119.90 for first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $119.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Superloop logo

Unlimited Superfast 250/25

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Special offer: $99.95 for the first six months, then $119.95 ongoing. Offer expires 31/3/22, terms apply.

min. cost $119.95 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $119.95Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
TPG Logo

NBN Home Superfast

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250)
  • $0 setup fee on no lock-in contracts
  • Special offer: $94.99 per month for first 6 months, then $124.99 ongoing. Terms apply.

min. cost $124.99 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $124.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site

Home Superfast

  • NBN 250/25
  • $0 set up fee
  • Optional $150 modem (or $0 when you stay connected for 12 months)
  • Special offer: $114 per month when you have an AGL energy plan.

min. cost $129 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site

Power User

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)
  • Special offer: First month free when you use code ‘FASTMONTH‘ at checkout. Terms apply.

min. cost $129 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Internode

NBN250 Unlimited

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Special offer: $99.99 for the first six months, then $129.99 ongoing. Terms apply.

min. cost $129.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period
iiNet Logo

NBN250 Liimitless

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Special offer: $99.99 for the first six months, then $129.99 ongoing. Terms apply.

min. cost $129.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Origin Logo

Super Fast NBN 250

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250)
  • $0 setup fee
  • $124 per month when bundled with Origin energy

min. cost $134 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $134Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Telstra Logo

Superfast NBN

  • Superfast Speed (NBN 250)
  • Typical evening speed: 215Mbps
  • $216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)
  • Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)
  • Special offer: Get 3 months BINGE standard subscription, terms apply. Offer available until withdrawn.
  • Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included

min. cost $3,459 over 24 months

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $140Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Pros & cons of 5G

The fastest speeds currently available to NBN customers in Australia are 1000Mbps, or one gigabit. However, this is still up to 20 times slower than the speeds which are theoretically possible with 5G.

The fastest NBN speed tier available to most Australians is 100Mbps, while 5G could reach up to 20Gbps – 200 times faster. Aside from speed, 5G may also reduce ‘ping’ times, which could lead to a significantly improved experience for online gamers.

Optus currently guarantees speeds of at least 50Mbps on its 5G home broadband plans, and has reported that customers have so far experienced peak speeds of 295Mbps. Telstra’s 5G network has recorded speeds of over 4Gbps on 5G-enabled devices and both mobile and broadband speeds are noticeably faster than what you’ll experience with 4G.

While 5G is faster than 4G, it’s unlikely to be as widely available as the 4G services operated by Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone. Around 99% of Australians can access some form of 4G coverage, but 5G isn’t expected to be nearly as expansive — another reason why the NBN isn’t likely to be usurped as Australia’s number-one broadband option.

4G Mobile Broadband Plans

Not yet covered by Telstra or Optus’ 5G networks? 4G data is still widely available as an on-the-go alternative to fixed broadband. The following table shows a selection of published mobile broadband plans from leading providers on Canstar Blue’s database.

Telstra Mobile Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Telstra mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Telstra Logo

Extra Small

  • SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • No 5G access
  • Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account

min. cost $15 over one month

 5GBMax Data**/billing period $15Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Telstra Logo

Small

  • SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • No 5G access
  • Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account

min. cost $25 over one month

 30GBMax Data**/billing period $25Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Telstra Logo

Medium

  • SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • 5G access included
  • Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account

min. cost $55 over one month

 75GBMax Data**/billing period $55Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Telstra Logo

Large

  • SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • 5G access included
  • Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account

min. cost $85 over one month

 400GBMax Data**/billing period $85Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Vodafone Mobile Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Vodafone mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Vodafone Logo

10GB Mobile Broadband Plan

  • SIM Only plan

min. cost $20 over first month

 10GBMax Data**/billing period $20Advertised Cost^^/billing period Link to provider unavailable
Vodafone Logo

40GB Mobile Broadband Plan

  • SIM Only plan

min. cost $40 over first month

 40GBMax Data**/billing period $40Advertised Cost^^/billing period Link to provider unavailable
Vodafone Logo

100GB Mobile Broadband Plan

  • SIM Only plan

min. cost $60 over first month

 100GBMax Data**/billing period $60Advertised Cost^^/billing period Link to provider unavailable
Amaysim Mobile Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of  published Amaysim mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Amaysim Logo

Sim Only 7GB

  • SIM Only

min. cost $15 over 28 day billing period

 7GBMax Data**/billing period $15Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Amaysim Logo

Sim Only 50GB

  • SIM Only

min. cost $40 over 28 day billing period

 50GBMax Data**/billing period $40Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Amaysim Logo

Sim Only 90GB

  • SIM Only

min. cost $60 over 28 day billing period

 90GBMax Data**/billing period $60Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Southern Phone Mobile Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Southern Phone mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Southern Phones Logo

Extra Small

  • SIM Only

min. cost $180 over 12 month plan period

 7GBMax Data**/billing period $15Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Southern Phones Logo

Small

  • SIM Only

min. cost $300 over 12 month plan period

 15GBMax Data**/billing period $25Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Southern Phones Logo

Medium

  • SIM Only

min. cost $480 over 12 month plan period

 50GBMax Data**/billing period $40Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Southern Phones Logo

Large

  • SIM Only

min. cost $780 over 12 month plan period

 100GBMax Data**/billing period $65Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
The final word on 5G

While 5G may not totally replace the NBN, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get a little excited about it. With up to 20Gbps download speeds a theoretical possibility, Australia could experience a whole new world when it comes to the internet. And with 5G now live in major metro areas (and a growing number of 5G-capable devices now on the market), lucky Australians finally have the opportunity to test out this next-generation technology for themselves.

With its fast speeds, low latency, and high bandwidth capacity, 5G has the potential to revolutionise internet in Australia — but don’t count out NBN just yet.

More information on 5G in Australia

