The spooky season is upon us, meaning you’ll likely see some deals and discounts in stores, online, and from phone and internet providers.

Aussie Broadband typically gets involved with Halloween. Last year, Aussie had a special six-month discount across some of its plans, and this year, the telco is offering over $8,000 in prizes as part of a huge Halloween competition.

Entrants could win either one major prize, or one of 10 runner-up prizes, with an iPhone 13, Sony 55′ 4K TV, and a Google Nest Hub up for grabs. Let’s jump into everything you need to know about Aussie Broadband’s Halloween competition.

How to enter Aussie Broadband’s Halloween competition

You can enter Aussie Broadband’s Halloween giveaway by navigating to the Halloween competition page on the Aussie Broadband website. You don’t need to be an Aussie Broadband customer; however, you will need to provide your first name, your email address, your postcode, suburb, and phone number. Terms apply.

You can enter the competition once, or you can receive additional entries through the following ways:

One additional entry for liking the Aussie Broadband Facebook page

One additional entry for following Aussie Broadband on Instagram

Three additional entries for sharing your unique referral code (this will be provided)

10 additional entries for completing an Aussie Broadband survey

With entries open now, Aussie Broadband’s Halloween competition will last for a month, ending on November 5 at 11.59pm AEDST. Results will be drawn on November 8 at 2.30pm AEDST. You’ll need to be 18 or over to enter.

What’s on the line for Aussie Broadband’s Halloween Competition?

This competition is made up of one major prize and 10 runner-up prizes. Anyone who enters has a chance of winning, but you can only win one prize. Here’s what the prizes are:

Major Prize Pack

The major prize pack is made up of an assortment of gifts that Aussie Broadband calls the ‘Ultimate Halloween Tech Upgrade’. Here’s what you can get:

iPhone 13 128GB (Midnight), RRP $1,349

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen Smart Home Display, RRP $149

Google Nest WiFi + 2 Nest Points, RRP $499

Apple MagSafe Charger (for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13), RRP $65

Garmin Venu 2S Sports Watch (Light Gold/Light Sand), RRP $629

Sony X85J 55′ Bravia 4K UHD Google TV [2021], RRP $1,595

12 months free of the fastest Aussie Broadband NBN plan available to the winner, valued at up to $1,788

12 months free of Aussie Broadband’s 5G 80GB mobile plan, valued at $660

These prizes are available to a single winner, and there’s only one major prize pack on the line. If your home can’t be serviced by the NBN, Aussie Broadband will award an alternative prize of equal value in lieu of this (the rest of the items in this package will be unaffected). If you enter and don’t get the major prize pack, there are 10 runner-up prizes available.

Runner-up prizes

The runner-up prize for the competition includes two months free on Aussie Broadband’s HomeFast plan (NBN 100), with a value of $198. In the event that this speed isn’t compatible with your address and connection, Aussie Broadband will service you with the best available internet speed. There are 10 of these prizes available.

Keep in mind that Aussie Broadband does not provide satellite NBN plans or ADSL plans. In the event that you win a runner-up prize and live at an address serviced by either of these technology types, Aussie Broadband will award an alternative prize of equal value to make up for the internet plan prize. You may also transfer this runner-up prize to a family member or friend, in the event that you cannot use the NBN plan.

Aussie Broadband plans for the spooky season

Although you don’t need to be an Aussie Broadband customer to enter the above competition, it’s worth considering Aussie as an NBN provider. Aussie Broadband offers NBN 12, NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans, along with NBN 250 and NBN 1000 for customers that can access those speeds.

Aussie Broadband consistently ranks highly in Canstar Blue’s Customer Satisfaction ratings, topping the list last year, and coming in third this year, with five stars for speed and reliability, and four stars for customer service, value for money, ease of setup and bill and cost clarity (and four stars overall).

Customers can add on entertainment bundles through Fetch, and can also get a free first month with the code FASTMONTH. If you’re interested in an Aussie Broadband plan, you can check the plans out below.

