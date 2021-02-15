Looking for savings on superfast internet speeds? Aussie Broadband is slashing the prices on its NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans, giving you savings of up to $180 over your first six months. You won’t even need to sign a contract, so if you’re not impressed you can leave at any time.

This offer is available on Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250/25 and NBN 1000/50 plans as a six-month discount, bringing prices down by $30 per month over that period, effectively creating some of the cheapest superfast and ultrafast NBN plans around. After those first six months though, the prices switch back to normal.

Aussie Broadband is also running a deal on its NBN 100/20 and NBN 100/40 deals, with up to $10 and $20 off per month respectively, saving up to $60 and $120. Here are the deals:

Unlimited NBN 100/20: $89 per month for the first six months, then $99 ongoing

$89 per month for the first six months, then $99 ongoing Unlimited NBN 100/40: $99 per month for the first six months, then $109 ongoing

$99 per month for the first six months, then $109 ongoing Unlimited NBN 250: $99 per month for the first six months, then $129 ongoing

$99 per month for the first six months, then $129 ongoing Unlimited NBN 1000: $119 per month for the first six months, then $149 ongoing

These plans are perfect for a large household, the avid video streamer or dedicated online gamer, or simply somebody who craves the fastest NBN plans around. Just keep in mind that NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans are only available to FTTP customers and some HFC customers, so before you sign up, just check with Aussie Broadband online that you are able to connect. These deals end on July 31.

How can I save $180 on superfast Aussie Broadband NBN?

Simply check that your home is compatible with Superfast (NBN 250) or Ultrafast (NBN 1000) NBN speeds, and then pick the plan you’d like. Just understand the price will revert to normal after the first six months. Make sure you enter the promo code FAST30 at the checkout, otherwise the discount will not apply!

Aussie Broadband Unlimited Superfast (NBN 250) and Ultrafast (NBN 1000) Plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Aussie Broadband NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period Power User Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)

Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

Special offer: $99 for the first six months, then $129 ongoing min. cost $129 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $129 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site Power House Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)

Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

Special offer: $119 for the first six months, then $149 ongoing min. cost $149 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $149 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Also on offer: Save up to $120 on NBN 100 with Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband is also offering a six-month discount on its NBN 100/20 and NBN 100/40 plans. These plans might appeal to you more than the Superfast and Ultrafast deal, as these speeds more widely available, and have a lower standard monthly price even without the discount. The rules for claiming these discounts are similar:

For the NBN 100/20 deal, you can save $10/mth for six months by using the code FAST10 at the checkout

at the checkout For the NBN 100/40 deal, you can save $20/mth for six months by using the code FAST20 at the checkout

You can click through to the Aussie Broadband website using the table below. Keep in mind these discounts only apply to NBN 100 plans.

The following table shows selected Aussie Broadband NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I get a superfast Aussie Broadband NBN plan?

Aussie Broadband is a big player in the NBN market, offering competitive plans with a respectable track record of customer service, reliability and value for money. In fact, Aussie Broadband claimed five stars in all three of these categories in Canstar Blue’s 2020 annual review of NBN providers, and was last year’s best-reviewed brand, receiving the ‘Most Satisfied Customers’ award. Aussie Broadband also scored four stars for ease of setup and bill clarity, remaining undefeated in overall satisfaction for two years running.

In terms of costs, Aussie Broadband plans typically are some of the highest-priced on the market, well above what’s considered to be a budget cost, but affordable enough for somebody after a reliable experience. This said Aussie Broadband NBN plans do offer introductory discounts from time to time, such as the one spoken about above, typically in the form of six-month deals.

For this deal, in particular, you’ll find similar offers from Kogan NBN and Superloop, with both providers currently offering an identical six-month discount on NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans. Superloop’s deal will save you $120 over a six month period, and Kogan NBN’s will save you $72 on NBN 250 (over six months) and $84 on NBN 1000 (over six months). Overall, you get the biggest saving from Aussie Broadband, but it is still the most expensive of the three providers outside of discounts.

All of this said, you’d have to be a heavy internet user to get the most out of an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan. These plans functionally don’t do anything differently to other NBN plans, they just do it faster. If big file downloads matter to you, you need them fast and you’re doing them constantly, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 are worth consideration, although even if your monthly downloads are quite large, you’ll still get use out of an NBN 50 or NBN 100 plan.

For a household of four to five users, NBN 50 is a good internet speed tier, and for households larger than five users, NBN 100 should still be suitable. Households below three people, and you might want to consider NBN 25. NBN 250 and NBN 1000 however will typically satisfy sharehouses, or massive households of 10 or more people.

If you’ve considered all of this and you’re sold on NBN 250 or NBN 1000, check out the plans in the table below. All you’ll need is an address capable of these speeds: FTTP and some HFC addresses can access these faster speeds, so make sure you check with your internet provider if your home is capable of NBN 250 or NBN 1000.