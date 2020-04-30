These days, most Australians use a lot of internet at home, especially in households of two or more people. Whether it’s video streaming or online gaming, there’s no doubt that we’re all using way more internet now, and with the NBN in its final stages of roll out, the way we use the internet has changed.

Having an NBN plan with unlimited data is a great way to ease any worry about extra charges or throttled internet speeds. The good news is that unlimited data is the standard for NBN plans from most providers; however some NBN plans, particularly on the lower speed tiers, might offer a data limit on the cheapest plans.

Let’s compare NBN plans with unlimited data, to give you an idea of how much you’ll pay for an unlimited data NBN plan across the four speed tiers.

Unlimited Data Premium NBN 100 Plans

If you want the fastest speed tier generally available on the NBN network, NBN 100 is the way to go. At this level speed tier, the good news is that unlimited data is a standard inclusion. However, this is also the most expensive speed tier, so you’ll find plans can cost anywhere from around $80 per month, and well over $100.

Keep an eye on things like contract lengths, upfront costs like add-on modems, entertainment packs and setup fees. If you’d prefer a month-to-month plan, there are plenty of options to choose from, but generally if you want to waive those upfront fees, you might prefer to look at a contract for 12 or even 24 months. Also keep in mind that not all homes will be able to be connected to the NBN 100 speed tier, as this tier generally requires a certain type of connection to the home, which can differ from provider to provider.

Unlimited Data Standard Plus NBN 50 Plans

The Standard Plus NBN 50 is perhaps the most popular speed tier, and a great option for households with multiple people and devices connected simultaneously, especially if you do a lot of high-definition video streaming and online gaming. Unlimited data on this speed tier is also the standard inclusion, and it’s also available from a wide range of providers.

Prices generally start around the $60 mark each month and can go up to around $90, with plenty of month-to-month and contract options available.

Unlimited Data Standard NBN 25 Plans

For households of one or two people who use the internet for general web browsing, emails and even standard-definition video streaming, the Standard NBN 25 speed tier might be a good option. Not all providers offer plans on this speed tier, and those that do, might not offer unlimited data at this speed. However, you can still find unlimited data plans on the NBN 25 speed tier.

You’ll find prices for unlimited data on NBN 25 start around $50 monthly, and go up to around $70, and although you’ll have a smaller selection of providers to choose from, there are still really good contract and month-to-month plans available.

Unlimited Data Basic NBN 12 Plans

The lowest of NBN speed tiers, the Basic NBN 12 speed tier has the smallest pool of providers to pick from. Some households, especially in remote and regional areas, might find this speed tier one of the two on offer, if not the only speed tier option available, depending on what the connection type is. However, it’s often a good choice for a household of one or two people who only use the internet for general web browsing and emails.

Many plans on this speed tier might also come with a set data inclusion, however unlimited data is still common. Prices start anywhere from $40 and up to $60 per month, and like the plans on other speed tiers, month-to-month and contract options are available.

Do I need unlimited NBN?

Depending on the NBN provider and speed tier you choose, you might not have a choice over whether you get unlimited data on your plan or not. If you use the internet a lot, especially for downloading large files and for streaming video and in households with three or more people, having unlimited data gives you that real peace of mind.

If you’re a light internet user, you might not need the unlimited data – so it could be worth looking at plans with data limits, especially if it will save you some money. Otherwise, it never hurts to have that unlimited data safety net.