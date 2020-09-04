NBN Plans: Get one month free NBN 100 with Aussie Broadband

Want a risk-free way to test out Aussie Broadband’s premium NBN 100 plan? Get in quick and you can score your first month on the popular provider’s NBN 100 plans completely free – saving you up to $109.

The one month free offer is currently valid for new customers who sign up to Aussie Broadband’s unlimited data NBN 100/20 and NBN 100/40 plans, which begin at $99 per month. Qualifying customers will receive a waiver on their first month’s plan cost, equalling savings of either $99 (for Family NBN 100/20 plans) or $109 (for Family Entertainment NBN 100/20, and NBN 100/40 plans).

What’s more, no contracts means you’re free to leave after your first month if you’re unhappy with Aussie Broadband’s performance, or simply switch to a cheaper plan or a different speed tier.

How to get one month free NBN 100

To jump on this deal, you’ll need to sign up online and enter the promo/referral code NBN100MONTHFREE at checkout. The code works for all of Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100 plans, although optional extras – such as home phone, Fetch TV, and modems – will still be charged to your account.

You can sign up for any of Aussie Broadband’s NBN plans through the links below. Keep in mind that this promotion is likely to be a limited-time offer only, so the deal may expire at any time.

The following table shows a selection of published Aussie Broadband NBN 100 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Aussie Broadband plans and deals

Despite being a somewhat smaller player in the NBN game, Aussie Broadband is proving to be one of the country’s most popular providers. The telco has taken home Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied NBN Customers in both 2019 and 2020, with our ratings showing consistently high scores for value for money, speed and reliability, customer service and overall satisfaction.

If you’re not looking for a fast NBN 100 plan, Aussie Broadband also offers Basic NBN 12, Standard NBN 25 and Standard Plus NBN 50 options, with prices beginning at $59 per month for unlimited data. The telco’s build-your-own-plan option allows customers to mix and match speeds and data, and as all plans are month-to-month there’s no lock-in contracts.

Customers on a compatible connection can also sign up for Aussie Broadband’s ultra-fast NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans, with mid-range NBN 75 plans also available for if you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to NBN 100.

Pre-configured modems are available from $149 upfront, and unlimited national home phone calls can be added to your plan from $10 per month. Aussie Broadband also offers entertainment extras via Fetch TV, which can be bundled into NBN 100 plans from $10 extra each month.

NBN plans compared

If you’re keen to shop around before committing, we’ve compiled some of the most popular NBN plans across four major speed tiers in the below table, from Aussie Broadband and other competing providers.