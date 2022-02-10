While the stars of Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event were undoubtedly the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones, these weren’t the only shiny new products unveiled by the Korean tech giant. Samsung has also revealed its latest Galaxy tablet range, the Galaxy Tab S8.
Perhaps the biggest change to Samsung’s Galaxy Tab series is the debut of the Tab S8 Ultra, an extra-large tablet packed with powerhouse features. The Ultra joins the also-launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ in rounding out the brand’s flagship 2022 tablet series, all of which are available to pre-order today.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series: at a glance
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
|Price
|From $1,249
|From $1,549
|From $1,949
|Screen size
|11-inch LTPS TFT display
|12.4-inch Super AMOLED display
|14.6-inch Super AMOLED display
|Battery
|8,000mAh
|10,090mAh
|11,200mAh
|Chipset
|4nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor
|4nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor
|4nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB, microSD up to 1TB
|128GB, 256GB, microSD up to 1TB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|13MP AF, 6MP Ultra-Wide with flash
|13MP AF, 6MP Ultra-Wide with flash
|13MP AF, 6MP Ultra-Wide with flash
|Front camera
|12MP Wide
|12MP Wide
|12MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-Wide
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|Android 12
|Colours
|Dark Grey, Silver, Pink Gold
|Dark Grey, Silver, Pink Gold
|Dark Grey
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series: features compared
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is Samsung’s largest-ever Galaxy Tab S, featuring a bright and immersive 14.6-inch AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The extra-large screen makes it easy for users to split the display into multiple windows, making multitasking a toggle-free experience.
All three Tab S8 models are designed with a strong Armor Aluminium frame, which is over 30% more scratch-resistant and 40% less prone to bending than last year’s Tab S7. Each device is relatively lightweight, with the S8 Ultra weighing in at a maximum of 728 grams for the 5G-capable model.
Samsung has included its new 4-nanometer, 64-bit Octa-Core processor across the Tab S8 series, which includes a 52% faster GPU and 24% faster CPU when compared to the Galaxy Tab S7+. Each tablet is available with 5G connectivity, as well as Wi-Fi 6E capabilities for even faster downloads, uploads and transfers.
The S8 Ultra comes with a big 11,200mAh battery, compatible with 45W Super Fast Charging that Samsung says can restore your battery to 100% in just 80 minutes. All three Tabs include 45W support, and are able to charge other Galaxy devices via USB-C cable.
If you’re eyeing the Galaxy Tab S8 series for work, or for a creative outlet, each device comes with an updated S Pen stylus with lower latency and a wealth of customisation and brush options. Samsung is touting its upgraded S Pen as the perfect tool for artists, digital creators, and editors, although its fast response and easy note-taking capability makes it a great feature for anyone looking for a stylish tablet-and-stylus combo.
The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ include 12-megapixel ultra-wide front cameras, with the larger S8 Ultra featuring dual ultra-wide and wide lenses and 4K video recording. All three models offer 13-megapixel and 6-megapixel ultra-wide cameras in the rear, and come with a selection of software features to help you snap the best pics or smoothest videos.
Security is also a key feature, and each Tab S8 device includes Samsung’s Knox Vault security platform, as well as new options for preventing apps accessing your camera or microphone. You’ll also get fingerprint unlock, plus up to four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates with each tablet.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 prices and plans
Pre-orders for all three Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models are live from February 10, 2022, with devices shipping on March 4. You can pick up each tablet from Samsung and selected retailers, as well as on plans from Telstra, Vodafone and Optus, and both WiFi-only and 5G options are available. Here are the outright prices for each device.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
- 128GB (WiFi): $1,099 AUD
- 128GB (5G): $1,299 AUD
- 256GB (WiFi): $1,249 AUD
- 256GB (5G): $1,449 AUD
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+
- 128GB (WiFi): $1,499 AUD
- 128GB (5G): $1,699 AUD
- 256GB (WiFi): $1,649 AUD
- 256GB (5G): $1,849 AUD
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- 128GB (WiFi): $1,799 AUD
- 128GB (5G): $1,999 AUD
- 256GB (WiFi): $1,999 AUD
- 256GB (5G): $2,199 AUD
If you’re looking to snap up one of the 5G-ready Galaxy Tab S8 models, you’ll need to pair it with a mobile broadband or data plan. You’ll find a selection of data-only SIM plans below.
Telstra Mobile Broadband Plans
The following table shows a selection of published Telstra mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
min. cost $15 over one month
|5GB
|$15
|Go to Site
|
min. cost $25 over one month
|30GB
|$25
|Go to Site
|
min. cost $55 over one month
|75GB
|$55
|Go to Site
|
min. cost $85 over one month
|400GB
|$85
|Go to Site
|View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue
|**^^View important information
Vodafone Mobile Broadband Plans
The following table shows a selection of published Vodafone mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
10GB Mobile Broadband Plan
min. cost $20 over first month
|10GB
|$20
|Link to provider unavailable
|
40GB Mobile Broadband Plan
min. cost $40 over first month
|40GB
|$40
|Link to provider unavailable
|
100GB Mobile Broadband Plan
min. cost $60 over first month
|100GB
|$60
|Link to provider unavailable
|View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue
|**^^View important information
Amaysim Mobile Broadband Plans
The following table shows a selection of published Amaysim mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
min. cost $15 over 28 day billing period
|7GB
|$15
|Go to Site
|
min. cost $40 over 28 day billing period
|50GB
|$40
|Go to Site
|
min. cost $60 over 28 day billing period
|90GB
|$60
|Go to Site
|View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue
|**^^View important information
Southern Phone Mobile Broadband Plans
The following table shows a selection of published Southern Phone mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
min. cost $180 over 12 month plan period
|7GB
|$15
|Go to Site
|
min. cost $300 over 12 month plan period
|15GB
|$25
|Go to Site
|
min. cost $480 over 12 month plan period
|50GB
|$40
|Go to Site
|
min. cost $780 over 12 month plan period
|100GB
|$65
|Go to Site
|View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue
|**^^View important information
Related: Compare Samsung Galaxy S22 plans, deals and prices from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolworths Mobile
Images: Samsung
Share this article