While the stars of Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event were undoubtedly the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones, these weren’t the only shiny new products unveiled by the Korean tech giant. Samsung has also revealed its latest Galaxy tablet range, the Galaxy Tab S8.

Perhaps the biggest change to Samsung’s Galaxy Tab series is the debut of the Tab S8 Ultra, an extra-large tablet packed with powerhouse features. The Ultra joins the also-launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ in rounding out the brand’s flagship 2022 tablet series, all of which are available to pre-order today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series: at a glance

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Price From $1,249 From $1,549 From $1,949 Screen size 11-inch LTPS TFT display 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display Battery 8,000mAh 10,090mAh 11,200mAh Chipset 4nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor 4nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor 4nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor Storage 128GB, 256GB, microSD up to 1TB 128GB, 256GB, microSD up to 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 13MP AF, 6MP Ultra-Wide with flash 13MP AF, 6MP Ultra-Wide with flash 13MP AF, 6MP Ultra-Wide with flash Front camera 12MP Wide 12MP Wide 12MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-Wide Operating system Android 12 Android 12 Android 12 Colours Dark Grey, Silver, Pink Gold Dark Grey, Silver, Pink Gold Dark Grey

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series: features compared

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is Samsung’s largest-ever Galaxy Tab S, featuring a bright and immersive 14.6-inch AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The extra-large screen makes it easy for users to split the display into multiple windows, making multitasking a toggle-free experience.

All three Tab S8 models are designed with a strong Armor Aluminium frame, which is over 30% more scratch-resistant and 40% less prone to bending than last year’s Tab S7. Each device is relatively lightweight, with the S8 Ultra weighing in at a maximum of 728 grams for the 5G-capable model.

Samsung has included its new 4-nanometer, 64-bit Octa-Core processor across the Tab S8 series, which includes a 52% faster GPU and 24% faster CPU when compared to the Galaxy Tab S7+. Each tablet is available with 5G connectivity, as well as Wi-Fi 6E capabilities for even faster downloads, uploads and transfers.

The S8 Ultra comes with a big 11,200mAh battery, compatible with 45W Super Fast Charging that Samsung says can restore your battery to 100% in just 80 minutes. All three Tabs include 45W support, and are able to charge other Galaxy devices via USB-C cable.

If you’re eyeing the Galaxy Tab S8 series for work, or for a creative outlet, each device comes with an updated S Pen stylus with lower latency and a wealth of customisation and brush options. Samsung is touting its upgraded S Pen as the perfect tool for artists, digital creators, and editors, although its fast response and easy note-taking capability makes it a great feature for anyone looking for a stylish tablet-and-stylus combo.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ include 12-megapixel ultra-wide front cameras, with the larger S8 Ultra featuring dual ultra-wide and wide lenses and 4K video recording. All three models offer 13-megapixel and 6-megapixel ultra-wide cameras in the rear, and come with a selection of software features to help you snap the best pics or smoothest videos.

Security is also a key feature, and each Tab S8 device includes Samsung’s Knox Vault security platform, as well as new options for preventing apps accessing your camera or microphone. You’ll also get fingerprint unlock, plus up to four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates with each tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 prices and plans

Pre-orders for all three Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models are live from February 10, 2022, with devices shipping on March 4. You can pick up each tablet from Samsung and selected retailers, as well as on plans from Telstra, Vodafone and Optus, and both WiFi-only and 5G options are available. Here are the outright prices for each device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

128GB (WiFi): $1,099 AUD

$1,099 AUD 128GB (5G): $1,299 AUD

$1,299 AUD 256GB (WiFi): $1,249 AUD

$1,249 AUD 256GB (5G): $1,449 AUD

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

128GB (WiFi): $1,499 AUD

$1,499 AUD 128GB (5G): $1,699 AUD

$1,699 AUD 256GB (WiFi): $1,649 AUD

$1,649 AUD 256GB (5G): $1,849 AUD

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

128GB (WiFi): $1,799 AUD

$1,799 AUD 128GB (5G): $1,999 AUD

$1,999 AUD 256GB (WiFi): $1,999 AUD

$1,999 AUD 256GB (5G): $2,199 AUD

If you’re looking to snap up one of the 5G-ready Galaxy Tab S8 models, you’ll need to pair it with a mobile broadband or data plan. You’ll find a selection of data-only SIM plans below.

Images: Samsung