What is mobile broadband – everything you need to know

When it comes to home internet, NBN is by far the most popular choice, however there are other options available that might be more suitable for some users – in particular, mobile broadband.

In this article, we’ll take a look at what mobile broadband is and why you might need it, as well as comparing a range of mobile broadband plans to help you find a plan that suits you.

What is mobile broadband?

It’s as simple as it sounds — mobile broadband is broadband (internet) which is delivered via a mobile network. In most cases, that mobile network would be 4G, but there are also limited 5G mobile broadband products available.

However, there are a couple of different products and ways to use mobile broadband on the market, which is where it gets a little more complicated.

Mobile broadband can sometimes come in the form of a data-only SIM card, which you can then use with a smartphone, tablet or other device (such as a dongle) which can hold a SIM card. Generally data-only SIM cards have smaller data inclusions, which can range anywhere from 1GB up to over 100GB, but typically you won’t find unlimited data on these plans.

Some mobile broadband plans also come with a modem or USB dongle, so rather than buying a SIM card and the device separately, you’ll get both with the one plan (although you may have to pay an additional upfront fee for the modem or dongle). Generally these plans with the modem included are called ‘mobile broadband’ plans, and some providers might offer more data on these than on a data-only SIM.

How does mobile broadband work?

Mobile broadband can work the same as any fixed internet connection, such as NBN, depending on what type of mobile broadband plan you have. If you’ve chosen a plan with a modem or dongle, you’ll be able to use that device to create a WiFi network in your home and connect multiple devices to your mobile broadband connection, the same as you would on a fixed network modem.

Some of these modems are portable and powered by an internal battery, while other mobile broadband modems are not, and will need to be plugged into a powerpoint to operate.

The only downside is that you are relying on the mobile network to access your internet connection, and if there are problems with signals, you might experience issues with your connection. However, if a fixed broadband network such as NBN experiences problems, it will not affect your mobile broadband connection.

If you have a data-only SIM card for your mobile broadband, and you’re using it to connect your tablet or phone to the internet, generally that is only providing an internet connection to the device that the SIM card is inserted into. If you want other devices to access this internet connection, you will need to set up a hotspot from your tablet or phone. Likewise, some dongles, such as USB dongles, are set up to provide internet connection only to the device it’s plugged into, such as a computer.

Why do I need mobile broadband?

While the NBN network is the most common form of home internet, there are many reasons why a mobile broadband plan could be a good option for you.

Considering the portability of most mobile broadband plans — especially if you have a portable modem or dongle — mobile broadband is a great option for anyone who does a lot of travelling, or needs internet access when out and about. Data-only SIM cards are also useful if you have a tablet or portable device and you need the internet on the go, rather than relying on whatever WiFi networks you can find, such as if you’re travelling or caravanning throughout Australia.

If you currently don’t have NBN available in your area, a mobile broadband plan could also be a good option while you wait for your home to be connected, or for renters who want to be able to take their internet with them if they move. Mobile broadband can also be a great additional internet plan for large households, especially if you work from home full time or part time, as dropped connections and slow speeds could cause problems.

Having a separate internet option at home could minimise congestion on your home broadband plan, especially if multiple people in the home are using the internet simultaneously for activities such as streaming high-definition video.

Mobile broadband is also a good option if your home is in an area where NBN will not be rolled out, or if the fixed line options in your area are not right for your needs. Of course with mobile broadband you’ll need to ensure you’re in an area with mobile reception, especially 4G coverage, for a more optimal mobile internet performance.

What are the different types of mobile broadband?

Data SIM

Data SIM cards provide a stable internet connection on any devices that are compatible with SIM cards. The obvious benefit of this option is that it’s portable, it works for commonly-used devices like iPhones and laptops, and there are contract and no-contract options.

Pocket WiFi

Think of pocket WiFi as a portable modem that can connect multiple devices through a mobile broadband network. They tend to be battery-powered, and are one of the most popular options for mobile broadband.

USB modem

Also referred to as a dongle, USB WiFi modems connect to one individual device, and work to connect this device to a network. Obviously, these are also portable, however they don’t connect multiple devices to a network, which can be an issue.

Home wireless

This option is the most comparable to a typical home modem. These devices plug into a power outlet, and allow for multiple connections to the network.

Can I get 5G mobile broadband?

Some Aussies might also find they’re in an area with access to a 5G network from either Telstra, Optus or Vodafone. Currently Telstra and Optus are offering 5G mobile or home wireless broadband plans, and all three telcos are continually rolling out their respective 5G networks.

If you’re interested in a 5G mobile broadband plan, you should check the website of your provider of choice to see if your area is covered by their 5G network. Otherwise, you might need to wait a bit until you have access in your area.

Should I get a mobile broadband plan?

After reading through this guide, hopefully you’ll have a clearer idea as to whether a mobile broadband plan is right for you. Think about what it is that mobile broadband will help you with: whether it’s for portability, a data-only SIM card for a portable device or perhaps an additional internet plan at home. This should not only help you to decide if mobile broadband is right for you, but also how much data you might need on your plan.

Mobile broadband can be a great alternative to a fixed internet connection in the home, however it’s not going to work for everyone. If you have limited mobile coverage in your area or problems with mobile coverage, it might not be the best solution for you. However, if you are keen on a mobile broadband plan, do your research, compare plans and also check the website of your provider of choice to ensure you’ll have coverage in your area before signing up.