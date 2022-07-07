Australia’s home broadband market is currently dominated by four major service providers – Telstra, Optus, TPG Telecom (including TPG, Vodafone, and iiNet) and Vocus Communications (Dodo/iPrimus). However, the advent of the government-funded National Broadband Network (NBN) means many smaller telcos can now also offer competitive internet plans that rival those of the big guys.

Thanks to the NBN’s combination of a single widespread, high-speed network and affordable wholesale prices, smaller operators no longer need to piggyback on infrastructure belonging to a few big companies.

Dozens of smaller internet service providers (ISPs) have sprung up in the last few years to take advantage of the NBN, and many offer plans which provide similar or even better value compared to the major players. With this in mind, we’ve taken a close look at some of the best NBN providers you’ve probably never heard of, to see what deals they have on offer. Read on for details or jump straight into our internet comparison tool. This list is not an endorsement of these brands – we’re just bringing some new ones to your attention!

NBN Plans & Prices

Tangerine Telecom

Tangerine offers some juicy deals with some of the cheapest entry-level plans out there. Plans come on a no lock-in contract as standard with the option to add a modem. This means that you could potentially sign up to an NBN plan with no extra costs – just pay the monthly fee and off you go.

Tangerine has a concise offering of four base NBN plans, with the Standard, Standard Plus, Premium and Superfast speed tiers covered. Currently, you can score a monthly discount on your plan for your first six months of service. There is a $0 setup fee across all three plans and if you decide to add on a modem, you’ll have a few options to choose from — a standard Google Nest modem at $179.90 upfront, an upgraded Nest modem at $279.90 upfront, or a $379.90 modem. Overall, Tangerine offers really straightforward plans at a reasonable price with great flexibility.

Mate

With a name like Mate, you’d definitely expect some fair dinkum deals – and they certainly deliver when it comes to competitive NBN plans. Mate offers plans across five different NBN speeds and all with unlimited data, so you do have a good selection to choose from. You can also choose to BYO modem, or add one to your plan for $165 upfront.

Mate also has an Aussie call centre, and all plans come with no lock-in contracts and no setup fees. You also have the option to add on home phone, or even bundle with a SIM-only mobile plan and save up to $10 per month.

Flip

You may not have heard of Flip but the telco lays claim to some of the cheapest NBN deals in the country, with competitive unlimited data plans starting at under $50 a month. Flip offers plans across all six speed tiers – NBN 12, 25, 50, 100/20, 100/40, and 250.

Plans are available in a no lock-in contract and Flip also allows you to add in TV packs from around the world – from Macedonia to Poland. If you don’t want to BYO modem, you have a choice to add on a modem for an additional upfront cost.

Southern Phone

Southern Phone is a telco that is dedicated to providing service to regional areas and gives back to rural councils throughout Australia. Although this small telco is perhaps better known for its mobile phone plans, Southern Phone also provides some competitive NBN plans.

There are five different speeds on offer, and which speed you choose will determine which plans are available. NBN 25 plans with unlimited data begin at $65 per month; if you need a bit more speed, the Standard plan gets you unlimited NBN 50 for $75. If you have an eligible connection, you can also upgrade to NBN 100, NBN 250, or even NBN 1000.

Southern Phone’s NBN plans are all month-to-month and there are no setup fees. You can BYO modem or purchase a modem for $156 including postage. You can also choose from bundle plans with NBN, mobile and home phone included.

MyRepublic

MyRepublic originated in South East Asia and has been expanding over the years, now bringing its range of unlimited NBN plans to Australia. Its broadband plans are easy to follow – they all come with unlimited data on either Standard Plus (NBN 50), Premium (NBN 100/20 and 100/40), Superfast (NBN 250) or Ultrafast (NBN 1000) evening speeds.

As it stands, MyRepublic provides some of the cheapest combinations of unlimited NBN data on faster speed tiers, also with a focus on internet plans for online gaming. Calls are PAYG unless you add on a $10 call pack for unlimited calls to Australian landlines and mobiles. You can add on a modem for $10 per month over a 24 month period, or BYO at no extra charge.

MyRepublic’s focus on faster speed tiers makes it one of the most exciting NBN providers out there, especially if you like faster internet and online gaming. What’s more is it seems to be a champion for leading causes such as gigabit speeds in Australia, as well as prioritising gamer traffic to lower ping scores and lower lag time.

Sumo Broadband

Sumo might be a name more familiar when it comes to electricity and gas, but it has certainly made a bit of a splash since launching a range of simple NBN plans at competitive rates. All three NBN plans come with unlimited data and no-contracts as standard. There are discounts if you sign up and bundle your NBN plan with a gas or electricity plan, with further discounts on your utilities if you bundle all three.

Sumo was one of the originators of bundled utilities, and this ‘one stop shop’ has so far proven to be pretty popular. If you’re not going for BYO modem, there is a modem available for $149 upfront.

Which NBN provider is best?

To cut a long story short, this review of NBN providers gives you a good idea about the value on offer if you’re willing to look past the big telcos. This is not to say the biggest service providers don’t have great NBN deals as well, because they often do, but it’s certainly worth considering all of your options before deciding where to spend your money.

There certainly are some amazing deals around, and with more than 100 total providers out there – with some location-specific – it’s virtually impossible to list all of them. In our review, all telcos offer something for everyone, and all offer some of the cheapest unlimited plans across the Basic, Standard Plus and Premium speed tiers.

All of the providers mentioned above offer at least fairly good value and each have their own selling points, with most boasting unlimited data as standard. It’s worth comparing a range of different providers to see what plan is right for you.

