If you’ve been on the hunt for a huge data deal, Amaysim has some huge offers that are perfect for you this July.

From now until July 31, 2021, you can get an Amaysim prepaid phone plan with the price slashed, and with data increased on the three largest monthly plans. That means you can get a massive 200GB for only $20, as a part of Amaysim’s ‘Lockdown Sale’.

Although we don’t know how long lockdown in Melbourne or Sydney will go for, Amaysim’s sale will wrap up on July 31 (unless extended), so have a browse through its prepaid plans soon. An Amaysim plan could very well be a replacement for your current phone plan.

How do I get 200GB for $20 through Amaysim?

From now until July 31, you can get four prepaid Amaysim plans with the price discounted greatly, and three of those plans with extra data. Terms apply. You’ll find all of Amaysim’s deals running up until the end of the month below:

$12 2GB plan : $10 for your first month, then $12 per month ongoing

: $10 for your first month, then $12 per month ongoing $30 30GB plan : $10 for your first month, then $30 per month ongoing. Includes 50GB data for your first three renewals

: $10 for your first month, then $30 per month ongoing. Includes 50GB data for your first three renewals $40 50GB plan : $15 for your first month, then $40 per month ongoing. Includes 65GB data for your first three renewals

: $15 for your first month, then $40 per month ongoing. Includes 65GB data for your first three renewals $50 80GB plan: $20 for your first month, then $50 per month ongoing. Includes 200GB for your first renewal

If you’re interested in any of the above deals, you can travel over to the Amaysim website below. Switching your phone number over is easy too – once your new SIM arrives, it’ll only take a few steps to be ready to go.

Should I get an Amaysim phone plan?

Amaysim is widely known for its great value prepaid plans, and doesn’t shy away from offering bargains and bonuses. Amaysim operates on the Optus 4G Plus network, and doesn’t offer any lock-in contracts. More expensive Amaysim plans include unlimited international calls to select destinations, and automatic renewal is offered on each plan, meaning you never have to stop to buy a prepaid recharge. Amaysim was also the recipient of Canstar Blue’s ‘Outstanding Value’ award for Prepaid Mobile Plans this year.

