Locked down and need more data? Amaysim is running some massive data deals for both new and existing customers, to help you get through being kept inside for so long.

For a limited time, new Amaysim customers can snag up to 100GB for just $15 over their first month (ends September 30, $40 for 50GB thereafter), while existing Amaysim customers in lockdown can claim up to 50GB of bonus data, depending on their Amaysim plan (ends October 4). These deals won’t last forever, so let’s dive into how you can save big on your phone plan or claim bonus data.

How do I get 100GB for just $15 with Amaysim?

Amaysim is no stranger to a big discount, so for a limited time, your first month can only cost $15 for a massive 100GB. You’ll need to sign up on one of the below plans before September 30, otherwise, you’ll miss out. Keep in mind that, after your first renewal, your Amaysim phone plan will revert back to the standard plan price and data limit. Terms apply.

Here are the plans with extra data and discounts:

$12 5GB plan: Now only $10 for your first month (save $2)

Now only $10 for your first month (save $2) $40 50GB plan: Now only $15 for 100GB data for your first month (save $25)

Now only $15 for 100GB data for your first month (save $25) $150 Long Expiry 150GB plan: Now only $115 for your first six months (save $35)

Amaysim lockdown bonus data offer

Running until October 4, existing Amaysim customers in the ACT, NSW or Victoria can claim bonus data when they recharge, to be used over the course of the selected recharge period. Terms apply. The bonus data inclusions are outlined below:

$15 recharges: 10GB bonus data

10GB bonus data $20 recharges: 20GB bonus data

20GB bonus data $30 recharges: 30GB bonus data

30GB bonus data $40 recharges: 40GB bonus data

40GB bonus data $50 recharges: 50GB bonus data

50GB bonus data Long Expiry recharges: 10GB bonus data

If any of the above discounts or bonus data offers interest you, you can find Amaysim phone plans in the table below.

Should I get an Amaysim phone plan?

Amaysim usually has more deals on offer each month than most other phone plan providers, however, once you get past Amaysim’s generous first-month discounts, plan prices tend to blend in with other prepaid plans on the market in terms of price and data allowance. Operating on the Optus 4G Plus network, Amaysim’s plans are contract-free, with free SIM delivery and unlimited international calls to select countries upwards of the $30 per month plan. Short-term, long expiry and data-only plans are also available.

