Advertisement

If you’ve been after a big data deal while your city has been in lockdown, Amaysim has you covered with a massive new offer. For a limited time, you can get 100GB of data from Amaysim for $15 over a 28-day period. That’s $1 per 6.66GB of data!

This offer ends on August 31, so if you’re interested in picking up a great value prepaid plan, make sure you jump on this one soon.

How do I get 100GB for $15 through Amaysim?

You can get 100GB for $15 through Amaysim by signing up to the applicable plan before August 31. The default plan is typically $40 for 50GB per month, so all things considered, this plan includes a $35 discount and a 50GB data bonus.

That being said, this deal is only valid for your first 28 days of use – after this time, the plan will revert back to $40 for 50GB per month. If you don’t want to pay this much ongoing, you can disable automatic recharge through the Amaysim account portal, and select another Amaysim plan after your first month. There’s also nothing holding you to Amaysim as it’s a contract-free telco, so don’t feel like you can’t shop around after your first month ends.

If you wanna know what else is on offer, Amaysim is running a few other discounts on its monthly plans. Right now you can get the following deals:

2GB for $6 over 28 days (ends August 23, $12 ongoing)

45GB for $10 over 28 days (ends August 31, 30GB for $30 ongoing)

80GB for $20 over 28 days (ends August 31, $50 ongoing)

You can find Amaysim plans in the table below.

The following table shows selected published prepaid Amaysim plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I get an Amaysim phone plan?

Operating on the Optus 4G Plus network, Amaysim is no stranger to a bargain and often has heavily discounted plans. This month it has four special offers on its standard slew of prepaid plans, which you can see in the table above: so if you’re after savings, you might be satisfied with Amaysim. That being said, special offers with Amaysim typically only last for a single month, so while you’ll save some money and get a lot of data in the short term, you’ll usually be back to spending a standard amount of money on an Amaysim plan in no time.

If you’re after long-term savings on a phone plan, it might be worth shopping around for either a prepaid or a postpaid plan that offers savings over the course of a longer period, or has a better data-to-dollars ratio than what Amaysim can offer on its standard prices. You can find a selection of postpaid and prepaid plans in the table below.