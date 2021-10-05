Amaysim has added unlimited data rollover (often called data banking) to all of its prepaid plans. This means the data that you don’t use over a payment period (such as over 28-days for month-to-month plans) gets added to a data bank, ready for use whenever you need it later on.

This is quite a welcome change for Amaysim. The prepaid provider already offers some pretty hefty discounts from time to time, so to have your excess data added to a bank is a great feature for when you need it most.

Recent research from Amaysim has found that data use among the brand’s customers has increased by a massive 146% over the past 16-month lockdown period, when compared to usage between October 2018 to February 2020. With the demand for data higher than ever, the option to stash unused gigabytes at no extra cost is a great perk for Amaysim customers.

Amaysim unlimited data banking explained

Amaysim is the latest phone plan provider in Australia to add unlimited data banking, with other providers including Woolworths Mobile, ALDI Mobile, Boost Mobile and Telstra (on its prepaid plans). Data banking is available across Amaysim’s standard mobile plans, short-term mobile plans, long-term mobile plans, and its data-only plans (for mobile broadband).

Unlike most other providers that offer data banking, Amaysim’s data banking is unlimited, meaning you can store data indefinitely without a cap (for example, Woolworths Mobile customers can only store data up to 300GB).

Data banking works by storing any unused gigabytes at the end of each expiry period, and keeping that data ready for use later when you need it.

If you run out of data, your phone plan will start to draw from your data bank until your plan is recharged and the data allowance resets. If you’re concerned about how much data you currently have, or how much is in your data bank, you can always check it through the Amaysim app.

Amaysim’s data banking is available to new and existing customers at no extra cost across all of Amaysim’s plans. You’ll have access to banked data if you stay connected on an Amaysim plan, and you don’t need to worry about losing it if you miss a payment – it’ll stay in your bank.

However, if you leave your Amaysim plan, you’ll lose your data bank entirely. You also won’t keep your currently accrued data bank if you change your Amaysim phone plan, so moving up and down plan tiers to accrue data isn’t an option.

Who else offers data banking?

Data banking is offered on Telstra and Optus‘ prepaid plans and is also offered on plans from ALDI Mobile, Belong, Boost Mobile, Lebara, and Woolworths Mobile.

