Looking for the cheapest-of-the-cheap in phone plans, but still want unlimited calls, endless texts, and a little data (as a treat)? Now’s the time to switch telcos and start saving, as two popular providers are racing to see just who has the lowest-priced plan in Australia.

Regionally-focused telco Southern Phone and well-known internet brand Dodo have each launched half-price offers on their respective entry-level mobile plans, perfectly suited to light phone users, kids and seniors. The competing deals mean both telcos are now offering new customers no-contract, BYO phone plans from just $5 per month — that’s not much more than a large cup of coffee.

Dodo’s $5 phone plan deal

Normally $10 per month, Dodo’s smallest plan is now reduced to $5 per month for your first two months if you’re a new customer. This plan includes 2GB of data per month, along with unlimited standard national calls and texts and unlimited international texts — so it’s a great way to keep in touch with friends overseas via SMS.

There’s no lock-in contracts or setup fees on this plan, and no obligation to stick around once the two-month discount period ends. At the three-month mark, plan prices revert back to $10; but even at full cost Dodo’s plan remains seriously competitive, and has been a staple inclusion in our cheap SIM plan round-ups.

Dodo operates on the Optus 4G and 3G networks, although customers don’t yet have access to Optus 5G — if you’re planning to bring a 5G-capable phone, it’s something to keep in mind. This promo ends March 31, 2022, and is only available to new Dodo customers.

Southern Phone’s $5 mobile offer

Southern Phone is the winner of Canstar Blue’s 2021 Most Satisfied Customers award for phone-on-a-plan providers, but the telco also offers a low-priced range of SIM-only postpaid plans for customers who are happy to keep their current device. Right now, new Southern Phone customers can score the telco’s Small SIM plan for $5 per month for their first three months, saving you 50% off the usual $10 price.

The normally-$10 plan includes unlimited standard national talk and text to Australian numbers, plus 2GB of data per month. Like Dodo, Southern Phone uses Optus’ 3G and 4G networks, but doesn’t offer 5G access to customers. However, if you’re not fussed about 5G, you can claim your half-price SIM plan from now through to May 1, 2022.

Which $5 plan is the best deal?

The biggest difference between Dodo and Southern Phone’s deals is the length of the new customer discount on offer. Dodo’s $5 price applies for your first two months, but Southern Phone’s offer gives you three months with 50% off. While both plans include 2GB of data and a standard $10 per month price point, Dodo’s plan also features unlimited SMS to international numbers, something that isn’t offered on Southern Phone’s Small plan.

Both providers use the Optus network, so coverage should be identical no matter which plan you opt for. If you’re looking to bundle telco products, Southern Phone and Dodo offer NBN plans, with Southern Phone also selling a range of mobile broadband options.

While neither $5 mobile plan is suitable for a heavy or frequent data user, these plans are great picks for children, light phone users, or seniors wanting the security of unlimited calls and texts for a set monthly cost. Although there’s no setup or exit fees, customers should be aware that excess data charges may apply if you go over your 2GB per month allowance: Dodo charges $5 for each additional gigabyte, while Southern Phone’s extra data is $10 per gigabyte (with a maximum of 3GB extra per billing cycle).

If you do want a little more data — and have a few extra dollars to spend — you can still get good-value inclusions for less than $20 per month. There’s a range of low-cost telcos offering plans on Telstra, Optus and Vodafone’s mobile networks that are perfect for customers wanting reliable service without the expensive bells and whistles. We’ve compiled several postpaid and prepaid SIM plans below to help you compare what’s on offer.

