Green-focused prepaid telco Felix Mobile is offering a new deal on its single unlimited plan – one month free for new customers.

If you’d like a risk-free trial, you can score unlimited talk, text and data free for your first month of service. All you need to do is apply a promo code in the Felix Mobile app when signing up for the $35 per month plan.

Simply download the Felix Mobile app, then use the code ‘FLX1MONTH‘ in the ‘Add Promo or Referral Code’ section. Your SIM card will be sent via free express delivery, and you can then choose to get a new number or bring your old one over. Activate your SIM, and enjoy your first four weeks free!

You can head on over to the Felix Mobile website using the link below. This offer ends on March 31, 2021.

After your first month, your plan will automatically renew for $35, although you can cancel at any time. The free month doesn’t begin until your SIM is set up and you activate the deal, so don’t worry about missing out because of shipping dates. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This product includes a link to a referral partner.

Should I sign up for Felix’s plan?

You won’t need to make the choice between a selection of plans, as Felix Mobile only offers a single subscription option. For $35 per month, you get unlimited data (speed-capped at 20Mbps), along with peace of mind due to the provider’s environmental commitments: Felix Mobile is carbon-neutral, powered by 100% renewable energy, and plants a tree every month for every active customer. So if you care about your carbon footprint, Felix Mobile has your interests in mind.

Operating as a subsidiary of TPG on the Vodafone network, Felix Mobile’s plan features no lock-in contracts, and includes unlimited standard talk and text within Australia. For an additional $5 every month, you can also get unlimited international calls to over 40 selected countries, and for an additional $20 every month, you get international roaming to be used over 365 days, which includes 4GB data (with 4GB of 20Mbps speed-capped data, 100 standard minutes and 100 standard SMS).

If you’re interested in shopping around for a prepaid deal before committing, check out some of the prepaid plans in the table below.