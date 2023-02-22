More and more businesses are looking for ways to limit their impact on the planet and operate more sustainably. While this is perhaps most obvious with the rising popularity of green energy , some telcos are also taking steps to limit their carbon footprint and deliver more environmentally-friendly phone or internet plans.

Felix — part of the TPG Group — has been in the phone market for several years now. Its business model has always had a focus on sustainable practices, including its tree-planting initiative (which won a 2022 Canstar Blue Green Excellence Award in the telecommunications sector).

Now Felix has released its first ever sustainability report, showcasing the impact its sustainable practices have had. The report is based on the outcomes of 2022.

Felix one of Australia’s only telcos powered by 100% renewable electricity

From the Sustainability Report released by Felix, the telco planted more than 500,000 on behalf of its customers in 2022, in partnership with the One Tree Planted non-profit initiative. The initiative sees one tree planted on behalf of each Felix mobile customer for each month you stick with the telco, with the aim to plant one million trees.

In addition to its work planting trees in parts of the world where it’s most needed, Felix has also been recertified as carbon neutral by Climate Active, offsetting 2,751 tonnes of CO2 over the 2021/2022 financial year. It has also purchased 1,880 megawatt hours (MWH) of large-scale renewable certificates.

“2023 looks bigger and brighter for Felix with many exciting things coming – all supported by our mission which will guide our business principles and support our values, while continuing to make positive impact on the planet and growing our product to be the best there is for our customers,” said Kelly Beater, Head of Felix.

Felix has also launched eSIM cards to help reduce its plastic use by 35% in 2022, meaning customers with a compatible phone can avoid e-waste by choosing eSIM technology. This move also allows customers to activate their mobile service via the Felix app immedaitely, without needing to wait for a physical SIM to arrive.

“We know that Australians appreciate sustainability efforts, but the increased cost of living means many customers are prioritising value for money over products or services with a green focus. However, Felix’s competitively-priced unlimited plan gives customers a more planet-positive mobile option that’s also on the affordable end of the SIM-only spectrum,” said Canstar Blue Utilities Editor, Tara Donnelly.

“Some companies talk big about going green, only to pass costs on to consumers, but this isn’t the case with Felix. Initiatives such as the One Tree Planted partnership and a certified carbon neutral service are all included in Felix’s $35 monthly plan fee, making it a lower-cost option for customers looking for an eco-friendly telco.”

Related: Renewable Energy Companies Australia: Is there a ‘greenest’ energy provider?

What can you get on a phone plan from Felix mobile?

Felix runs things a little differently to most telcos by only offering one plan, which runs on a prepaid ‘subscription’ style payment. This means you’ll pay upfront each month for your plan on an ongoing basis.

The $35 per month plan will get you unlimited standard national calls and SMS, along with unlimited data, but at the capped speed of 20Mbps. The 20Mbps speeds can be used to stream HD video, stream music, play games and for general social and web browsing, however downloading large files may be slow. The plan also has no lock-in contracts and no early exit fees, and you’re also able to pause your plan from the Felix app if you need to.

The following table shows Felix Mobile’s $35 plan. Use our mobile plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a product from a referral partner.

How does Felix compare to other plans?

While the price point might seem steep compared to some cheaper SIM-only plans, considering you’ll get unlimited data (with a capped speed that is fast enough for most usage needs) it’s still cheaper than plans you’ll get from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. The big three telcos are currently the only other providers offering some form of ‘unlimited’ data (although the capped speeds on these postpaid plans are much slower, at 1.5Mbps to 2Mbps depending on provider).

If unlimited data isn’t as important to you, there are plenty of providers to choose from – whether you’re looking for a cheap phone plan or something with a bit more data, across both prepaid and postpaid plans.