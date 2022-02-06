Fact Checked

At this stage, it’s safe to say we’ve probably all heard about the negative carbon footprint of our electricity generation and usage, but for the modern day Aussie, it’s hard to get around our reliance on the grid. One of the big questions that might spring to mind is whether there’s a way to use power that could be categorised ‘environmentally friendly’ – and if so, what changes would the everyday energy consumer have to make to fit the bill?

If you’re a keen, green, eco-conscious machine, and are looking for the best green electricity options available to fit your needs, then you’ve come to the right place – we break down the steps to get you on your way to greener pastures (literally).

Can I buy green energy in Australia?

Let’s clear the air – unless you’re producing electricity yourself with solar panels, there’s no way Aussie customers can purchase green energy that is entirely generated from renewable sources. This is because our energy all feeds into one single source, from which it is then distributed based on states and other location-specific details. So, power generated from wind turbines, hydro electric stations, or huge solar farms is all fed into the same electricity grid as power generated from gas or coal-fired plants across the country. There is no way of knowing the origin of the energy used in your home – unless, of course, it’s drawn straight from the solar panels on your roof.

The current shift from fossil fuels to cleaner green energy (largely through public pressure) has pushed corporations and governments to invest in renewable energy generation that will help power our energy grids with solar, wind and hydro energy amongst other renewable resources, and move away from non-renewable methods. Until this is the case, there are a few things you can do to lessen the environmental impact of your power usage.

So, what are my green energy options in Australia?

Here are the green energy options available to Australians who want to reduce their carbon footprint:

Option 1: Pay extra for GreenPower

GreenPower is a government program that allows everyday Aussies to opt in to pay a bit extra on their energy bill in order to support investment in renewable energy. How it works is that you’ll pay a few dollars a week on top of your normal electricity payments to have between 10% and 100% of your electricity usage offset through the purchase of Large-scale Generation Certificates. So, your provider essentially pays for a certain amount of renewable energy to enter the grid on your behalf. Though really, you’re paying for it!

GreenPower Plans

The plans below include GreenPower in their annual costs. As you’ll see, the amount of GreenPower varies between plans.

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that have GreenPower included in the cost and include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that have GreenPower included in the cost and include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that have GreenPower included in the cost and include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that have GreenPower included in the cost and include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Energy providers that offer GreenPower

We’ve also lined up a list of energy providers on our database that have an option of GreenPower. As the price of GreenPower varies between each provider, some of the prices below don’t include the extra rate for the green add-on. See provider websites for further details.

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that have a GreenPower option and include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. The annual cost estimates for the plans below do not include the cost of GreenPower. The extra cost of GreenPower may vary between retailers. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that have a GreenPower option and include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. The annual cost estimates for the plans below do not include the cost of GreenPower. The extra cost of GreenPower may vary between retailers. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that have a GreenPower option and include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. The annual cost estimates for the plans below do not include the cost of GreenPower. The extra cost of GreenPower may vary between retailers. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that have a GreenPower option and include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. The annual cost estimates for the plans below do not include the cost of GreenPower. The extra cost of GreenPower may vary between retailers.

A common misconception of GreenPower is that you’re directly purchasing green energy from renewable sources, but since electricity comes from the national grid rather than any one single energy generation source, purchasing this add-on is the closest customers without solar can get to actually using renewable electricity. Not all energy companies offer GreenPower, but here are the ones that do:

How much does GreenPower cost?

The cost of GreenPower varies between providers, and the percentage of GreenPower you choose to purchase. The availability of GreenPower varies between states and plans, so be sure to check with your retailer to see what’s available to you.

Provider % GreenPower offered* How much will this cost me? ActewAGL 10%, 25%, 50%, 100% 5.5c/kWh AGL 20%,100% $1/week or 4.4c/kWh Aurora Energy 10%, 20%, 50%, 75%, 100% 0.06c/kWh to 6.02c/kWh CovaU 25%, 100% 1.1c/kWh to 4.4c/kWh Diamond Energy 50%, 100% 2.75c/kWh to 5.5c/kWh Discover Energy 10%, 20%, 100% 10% of total kWh X 4.95c

20% of total kWh X 4.95c

or 4.95c/kWh Dodo 10%, 100% 0.99c/kWh to 9.9c/kWh Energy Locals 10%, 50%, 100% 0.39c/kWh to 3.9c/kWh EnergyAustralia 10%, 20%, 100% 10% of total kWh X 4.95c

20% of total kWh X 4.95c

or 4.95c/kWh Enova Energy 100% 4.18c/kWh Ergon Energy 10%, 25%, 50%, 75%, 100% $10 to $100/quarter Lumo Energy 10% 6.6c/kWh Momentum Energy 10%, 20%, 25%, 50%, 75%, 100% 4.95c/kWh Nectr 100% Absorbed in Nectr GreenPower rates Origin 25%, 50%, 100% 65c/week to 2.80c/kWh OVO Energy 10%, 100% 10% absorbed in The One Plan rates

100% for 4.95c/kWh Powershop 100% 3.74c/kWh ReAmped Energy 25%, 50%, 75%, 100% 0.09c/kWh to 3.6c/kWh Red Energy 100% 5.83c/kWh Synergy 25%, 50%, 75%, 100% $10 to $80 per billing cycle Tango Energy 100% Absorbed in rates for Tango Blue plan

*Information sourced from GreenPower.gov.au and retailer fact sheets/websites, February 2022

Option 2: Choose Carbon Offset Electricity

Put simply, ‘carbon offsetting’ is making up for the carbon emissions that you create through your electricity usage by supporting emission reduction efforts across Australia and the globe. Every provider has their own way of offsetting – which we’ll explore in more detail below. So, whether it’s an optional extra or an included benefit of being with a certain provider, these are the companies offering carbon neutral energy options to Australians.

Providers that carbon offset energy in Australia

EnergyAustralia

Powershop

Energy Locals

AGL

Origin

OVO Energy

DC Power Co

Powerdirect

Nectr

Simply Energy

GloBird Energy

Enova Energy

Plans with carbon offset energy

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that have a carbon offsets included in the cost. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that have a carbon offsets included in the cost. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that have a carbon offsets included in the cost. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that have a carbon offsets included in the cost. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

EnergyAustralia (Carbon Neutral)

EnergyAustralia offers customers the opportunity to opt in to having their carbon emissions offset. It’s completely free, and according to the provider, has helped more than 145,000 of its customers reduce their carbon emissions since 2016. How it works is, EnergyAustralia buys carbon offset units from climate action projects that support forest regrowth and bushfire management within Australia and landfill waste management in Brazil to list a few examples. These units are eligible under the National Carbon Offset Standard (NCOS).

Powershop (Carbon Offset Electricity)

Powershop customers by default have 100% of both their electricity and gas usage offset by the purchase of Certified Emission Reduction (CER) certificates. These certificates are created through investment in emission reducing projects such as renewable energy generation, methane capture and reforestation projects. You won’t pay any extra for this, and again, this retailer is accredited carbon neutral by the NCOS.

Energy Locals (Carbon Offsets)

Energy Locals customers have their energy usage offset with the purchase and surrendering of CER certificates, making the provider 100% carbon neutral. Generated by international sustainability developments, the certificates meet the National Carbon Offset Standard regulated by the Australian government. You won’t have to pay extra for these offsets as they’re already included through just being signed up to the retailers. Energy Locals also offsets all of the greenhouse gas emissions associated with its own business activities.

OVO Energy (Carbon Offset + 10% GreenPower)

OVO Energy may be a new energy retailer, but it’s set to make an impression with its unusual approach to energy. This provider not only promises 100% carbon offset electricity with its one offer, aptly named ‘The One Plan’, but it comes with 10% GreenPower, too. Going the extra mile, the company also simplifies the process of adding on 100% GreenPower if you so choose, using a specific example to estimate an extra $17 a month for the add-on.

AGL (Future Forests)

AGL has begun offering its own carbon offset program called Future Forests. Customers will have to pay an extra $1 per week to attain carbon neutrality in their energy usage through a tree-planting program. This is Australia-based, where trees are planted in Western Australia’s Wheatbelt region and Yarra Yarra Biodiversity Corridor, meaning the impacts are felt locally. The AGL Future Forests program is said to adhere to the World Wildlife Fund Gold Standard.

Origin Energy (Green LPG)

Unlike the other tier one energy providers, Origin Energy isn’t offering carbon offsets on its customers’ electricity usage – but it does for its LPG users. The retailer claims to offset the emissions caused by its customers’ LPG consumption through an independently-audited Carbon Reduction Scheme. Origin Green LPG costs $3 extra per $45 cylinder and supports the planting of trees, green energy generation and funds energy efficiency projects.

DC Power Co (Carbon Neutral)

New kid on the block, DC Power Co not only caters its product to customers with solar panels, but also providers carbon offsets to those without them. It’s another provider to offer 100% carbon neutral gas alongside electricity for no extra expense. How it works is DC purchases certified carbon credits equivalent to the amount of power its customers use that go toward carbon emission reduction efforts worldwide. DC Power Co is linked with Meridian Energy.

Powerdirect (Carbon Neutral)

As a smaller retailer it can be easy to over-look Powerdirect for your electricity, but the AGL-backed provider surprisingly offers quite good carbon neutral options. For an additional $1 a week, Powerdirect will provide carbon neutral energy to your home, on any new and existing plans. To start receiving carbon neutral energy on your Powerdirect plan simply contact the team over the phone or visit the website.

Nectr (Carbon Neutral)

Nectr is a fairly new electricity provider operating in NSW, QLD and SA that promises “100% of your electricity will be offset with renewable energy”. Nectr offers two products, ‘Clean’ and ‘Online’, both of which come with fixed rates for 12 months. These plan have no conditional discounts, coming instead with generally reasonable rates. Customers may also wish to opt into the provider’s GreenPower plan, which offers 100% GreenPower included. They will, however, have to pay slightly more.

Simply Energy (Carbon Neutral)

Simply Energy is one of Australia’s fastest growing electricity retailers operating in NSW, VIC, QLD and SA who not only hope to help out local Aussies with great deals but environmentally friendly electricity too. As of January 2021, Simply Energy has offered 100 per cent carbon neutral on all new plans at no extra cost. To activate this option, new customers need to specify that they would like to go carbon neutral when signing up.

GloBird Energy (GloGreen)

As a smaller retailer it can be easy to over-look GloBird Energy for your electricity, but the Aussie-owned provider does offer a decent ‘greener’ carbon neutral deal. For no extra cost, GloBird Energy customers on the GloGreen product will have 100 per cent of the emissions associated with their usage offset.

Enova Energy (Carbon Neutral)

Enova Energy is Australia’s first community-owned energy retailer and one of the leading carbon neural providers in the country. With a large solar energy customer base, the majority of energy provided from Enova is done so from customer’s solar power (with anything left to cover coming from carbon offsets), Enova offers nearly 100 per cent carbon neutral to all customers for no extra cost. In addition to carbon neutral energy, Enova also offers 100% GreenPower on plans for an extra cost of 4.18c/kWh.

Option 3: Consider installing a solar system

It’s truly a no brainer – one of the easiest ways to reduce your eco footprint is to use less electricity from the grid. Solar panels can be an intimidating upfront investment, but with so many installers now offering payment plans, it might be a price worth paying. And with the option to store the extra electricity your panels generated in the daytime in a battery, you could find yourself in a position to go completely off-grid.

We’ve got solar pretty well covered at Canstar Blue, so you can rest assured you’re well educated before making any big purchasing decisions.

Solar Power FAQs

How can I reduce my carbon footprint when it comes to green energy?

It goes without saying that the easiest and most cost-effective way to reduce the negative effects of your energy usage is to… use less electricity. But unfortunately for the majority of Australians who live in big cities, this may seem like an impossible task. At Canstar Blue, we’ve shared our best tips and tricks for maximum energy-efficiency, helping you cut down both your power bill and your carbon footprint…

Is it financially ‘worth it’ to switch to green energy?

Going green doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg, and if you’ve made it this far down our page, there’s a good chance it probably is ‘worth it’ to you. From picking an energy provider that purchases carbon certificates on your behalf, to installing a full off-grid solar power system, there’s varying price points, but your decision will ultimately weigh on your personal circumstances. If you’re a budget-strict uni student, choosing an electricity retailer that supports carbon-reducing products may be the best you can realistically do, but if you’re further up the career ladder, forking out extra for a GreenPower plan or a solar system could be a great option.

If money is tight, keep in mind that savings can be found in the place where you might need it most. Shopping around for a good deal could save you hundreds a year – money that you can invest in green energy initiatives – so use our comparison tool below to start comparing green energy plans on Canstar Blue.

Image credit: Greg Brave/shutterstock.com, studio barcelona/shutterstock.com, arbuz/shutterstock.com