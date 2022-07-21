The now-merged TPG and Vodafone has announced it will extend a free, 5G network trial to eligible mobile customers on TPG Telecom brands. If you’re using a selected mobile plan from TPG, iiNet, Kogan or Lebara, you’ll now have access to Vodafone 5G speeds, in addition to your existing 4G and 3G network coverage.

TPG Telecom is offering customers a three-month 5G trial, which will give eligible users 5G network access for no extra cost. The trial will run from now through to October 26, 2022, unless extended further, so customers will be able to test out Vodafone’s 5G coverage and speeds where available for a full three months.

If you’re on one of the included TPG, iiNet, Kogan or Lebara plans, you won’t need to opt-in or contact your telco to access the 5G trial. As long as you’re on an eligible plan with an active mobile recharge or account, have a 5G smartphone, and live in an area with Vodafone 5G coverage, you’ll be able to jump on board straight away. However, you may need to double-check that 5G data is enabled on your phone via Settings to ensure your device will connect to the network where available.

TPG Telecom is hoping that the trial will allow more customers to experience the speeds and capacity of the Vodafone 5G network, which is rolling out across more than 1,000 suburbs in capital and major cities. The telco has told Canstar Blue that it is yet to determine the 5G options available to TPG, iiNet, Lebara and Kogan customers once the trail period ends, but that it will communicate next steps before the October end date.

Which plans offer a free 5G trial?

TPG Telecom has confirmed that the 5G trial will be offered on the below plans. This trial is available both to existing customers, and to new sign-ups who activate their plan during the three-month trial period. Customers will also still receive any discounts or data bonuses currently offered on plans, such as 50% off TPG and iiNet plan fees for six months.

TPG Mobile 5G plans

Large SIM-only plan: $30 per month for 45GB data

Extra Large SIM-only plan: $40 per month for 60GB data

iiNet 5G plans

Large SIM-only plan: $29.99 per month for 40GB of data

Extra Large SIM-only plan: $39.99 per month for 55GB of data

Kogan 5G plans

Large 365 Days plan: $270 for 300GB of data

Extra Large 365 Days plan: $300 for 500GB of data

Large 365 Flex plan: $270 for 300Gb of data

Extra Large 365 Flex plan: $300 for 500GB of data

Extra Large monthly plan: $40 per month for 80GB data

Lebara 5G plans

Medium 30 Day plan: $29.90 for 35GB of data

Large 30 Day plan: $39.90 50GB of data

Extra Large 30 Day plan: $49.90 for 80GB of data

Extra Extra Large 30 Day plan: $69.90 for 100GB of data

Medium 90 Day plan: $80 for 105GB of data

Medium 180 Day plan: $140 for 140GB of data

Medium 360 Day plan: $250 for 260GB of data

Large 90 Day plan: $105 for 135GB of data

Large 180 Day plan: $180 for 200GB of data

$180 for 200GB of data Large 360 Day plan: $300 for 425GB of data

Note that 90-day plans may not be available to new customers.

Other small telcos offering 5G plans

TPG Telecom’s announcement comes shortly after rival Telstra opened up its own 5G network to smaller providers using Telstra coverage (also known as MVNOs). Customers on selected Woolworths Mobile, Boost Mobile, and ALDI Mobile plans can now access Telstra 5G where available, provided they have a 5G-compatible smartphone.

All three smaller providers each offer a single 5G-ready plan. ALDI Mobile’s is priced at $55 for 60GB of data over 30 days, while Boost Mobile offers 5G on its $70, 65GB plan. While both of these plans are prepaid, Woolworths Mobile has also introduced a postpaid SIM-only 5G plan, offering 60GB of data for $59 per month.

Of course, both Telstra and TPG/Vodafone are late in the game compared to Optus, which first offered 5G access to its own MVNOs back in late 2020. To date, only SpinTel, Southern Phone, and Aussie Broadband have added Optus 5G coverage to selected plans, with all three telcos offering a small selection of 5G-enabled options to customers.

SpinTel’s 5G plans include 80GB of data for $50 monthly, or 200GB for $65 per month. Aussie Broadband also offers two 5G plans, a $60 option with 80GB of data, or a $70 plan with 200GB. Finally, Southern Phone now sells four 5G phone plans, including $50 per month for 20GB of data, $60 for 80GB, $70 for 200GB, and $90 for 240GB.

Telstra, Optus and Vodafone each provide 5G access across all their respective postpaid phone plans, as well as selected prepaid options. So if you’re in an area with 5G coverage, and own a device that’s 5G-ready, there’s now a wider and more competitive range of 5G plans available if you’re keen to try out the technology first-hand.

Below is a selection of comparable postpaid and prepaid SIM-only plans with 5G access.

Postpaid 5G plans

Postpaid 5G plans

Prepaid 5G plans

