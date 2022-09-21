The best phone trade-in offers for the iPhone 14

Apple’s iPhone 14 range is now available to buy — but with prices beginning from $1,399 upfront, these are far from the most affordable models on the market. If you don’t quite have that much cash ready to drop outright, buying on a phone plan can help spread the cost out over one, two, or three years of repayments; but even then, you’re still paying a premium price for your new device.

However, if you’re upgrading from a phone in still-good condition, and looking to score a discount on the iPhone 14, you may be able to save hundreds just by trading in your unwanted handset. Telstra, Optus and Vodafone each offer trade-in options for iPhone buyers, with Telstra and Vodafone also throwing in additional trade-in credit to offset your phone costs. To help you find the best deal, we’ve compared the trade-in specials from each telco — read on to see what you can save.

Compare iPhone 14 plans, deals and prices from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone



Telstra iPhone 14 trade-in deals

Telstra’s hero iPhone 14 launch promotion is aimed squarely at trade-in customers, with the telco offering up to $1,000 in bill credit in exchange for your unwanted device. That thousand-dollar figure is the maximum offered, of course, and what you actually get back will depend on the make, model and condition of your old smartphone.

Customers can trade in selected Apple, Samsung, Google, OPPO and Huawei devices, which are listed in full on the Telstra website. The newer and more expensive your current phone, the bigger the trade-in credit; for example, to get the full $1,000+ from Telstra, you’ll need to trade in the 512GB-size Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, or last year’s Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, both in good working condition. However, each of these are new enough phones that you’d be unlikely to want to trade them in so soon, unless your device is damaged (and in that case, the trade-in value of each will drop significantly).

For flagship-level phones that are more than two years old, you can expect a trade-in value of around $300-$500 depending on your device. The 128GB iPhone 11 Pro in good condition is valued at up to $400, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus with 128GB of storage can net you up to $325, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 256GB is worth $450. Samsung and Apple devices command the largest trade-in value, with Google phones maxing out at $575 for the Google Pixel 6 Pro 512GB, OPPO at up to $375 for the OPPO Find X3 Pro 256GB, and Huawei at $125 for the Huawei P30 Pro 256GB.

If your old phone is eligible, Telstra’s trade-in special is offered for all four new iPhone 14 models, and is available to customers from now through to 11.59pm AEST on October 15, 2022. To qualify, you’ll need to purchase any of the new iPhones from Telstra (either outright, or on a 12, 24, or 36-month device payment plan), then pair it with a Telstra postpaid mobile plan. You can then get a trade-in quote using your Telstra ID on the My Telstra online portal.

Complete the online device condition assessment, then follow the instructions to send your old phone to Telstra’s trade-in partner. If your phone is accepted, credit will be applied to your Telstra bill within two billing cycles (or if you prefer, to your nominated bank account or credit card). This means that customers lucky enough to score the full trade-in value of $1,000 will pay just $399 for the iPhone 14 128GB with bill credit applied.

Compare Telstra iPhone 14 plans

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Vodafone iPhone 14 trade-in deals

Like Telstra, Vodafone has made trading in your old device its key deal for iPhone 14, and is offering up to $1,300 in credit for customers. This figure includes up to $1,150 in credit for your unwanted phone, plus an additional $150 of bonus credit, and is available from now through to October 9, 2022 unless extended.

The maximum $1,150 trade-in value applies to an iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB in good working condition, but Vodafone accepts a fairly wide range of models from Apple, Samsung, Google, OPPO and Huawei. For older Apple devices, customers can claim up to $375 for a working-condition iPhone 11 128GB, $530 for the iPhone 12 128GB, and $650 for the iPhone 12 Pro 128GB. Samsung owners can earn up to $955 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 1TB of storage, with the standard Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB worth up to $575, and last year’s Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB valued at up to $425.

The most recent Google Pixel 6 Pro with 256GB of storage can earn you up to $540, while the best OPPO offer is for the OPPO Find X5 Pro 256GB at $665. For Huawei owners, you can claim up to $180 of trade-in value for the 512GB Huawei P30 Pro. Keep in mind that all these prices indicate trade-in value only, and don’t include the additional $150 bonus credit Vodafone is offering iPhone 14 buyers.

To qualify for that extra $150, customers will need to buy any of the four new iPhone models on a Vodafone device payment plan, pair it with a Vodafone Infinite SIM-only plan, and stay connected for the duration of their phone payments (either 12, 24, or 36 months). You can select to trade in your old phone at checkout, and get a quote for the device online; you’ll then be sent a Trade ID information email from Vodafone. Mail in or drop off your unwanted device by October 23, 2022, and you’ll be eligible for the full trade-in credit, plus the extra $150.

Unlike Telstra, Vodafone doesn’t give customers the option of receiving the full trade-in value upfront, or directing the funds to a bank account or card. Credit will be applied in equal monthly installments across your Vodafone bill, so you’ll need to stay with Vodafone for the full term of your iPhone repayments. If you cancel early, you’ll forfeit the rest of your trade-in credit.

Compare Vodafone iPhone 14 plans

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Optus iPhone 14 trade in deals

Optus isn’t advertising any iPhone 14-specific trade-in bonuses this time around, but customers can still save some cash by handing in old devices. If you’re picking up one of the new iPhones on a 12, 24, or 36-month Optus plan, you take advantage of Optus’ phone trade-in service, with all trade-in value going directly to your telco bill to offset your new phone costs.

Currently, the largest trade-in quote available is for the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB of storage, which Optus values at $1,000 in good working order. A 128GB iPhone 11 is valued at $350, the 128GB iPhone 12 at up to $480, and the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro at $600. As with other telcos, the newer your Apple device, and the larger the storage size, the bigger the potential trade-in credit Optus offers.

Samsung owners are offered up to $570 for the 512GB Galaxy S21 Ultra (this year’s S22 series isn’t listed for trade in). The standard Samsung Galaxy S21 with 128GB storage is valued at $360, while the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB can net you up to $265 in good condition. A range of other Samsung Galaxy S, Samsung Galaxy A, Samsung Galaxy Z and Samsung Galaxy Note models are also accepted, as well as OPPO, Huawei and Google smartphones.

Customers can get a quote for their old device online via Optus’ website, and complete the trade-in process either by the same web portal, over the phone, or in Optus stores. Once the trade-in application is received, customers will be sent or given a prepaid satchel for their old phone; send in your unwanted handset, and once the process is complete you’ll be credited with the full trade-in amount within one or two billing cycles.

Credit is only available on your Optus bill, but the full value is added at once rather than spread out over 12, 24 or 36 months of installments. This means you aren’t required to stick around for one to three years to receive the full trade-in credit for your device.

Compare Optus iPhone 14 plans

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Which telco has the best iPhone 14 trade-in deal?

If you are planning to use your old phone to score a trade-in discount, you may want to shop around to see which telco offers the biggest quote. The amount of credit you can claim for your unwanted phone will depend on:

The model and storage size of your device

Your phone’s physical condition and working ability

Your choice of telco

Keep in mind that even if a telco gives you a better trade-in value for your old device, they may not offer the best mobile plan for you when it comes to features and price. Saving an extra $100 on the initial price of the iPhone 14 may not be worth it if you’re signed up to a plan that costs $10 more per month than what’s on offer from competitors; this could mean you’ll pay an extra $120, $240 or $360 over the life of your device payments.

Below is a comparison of the maximum current trade-in value of several popular smartphones across Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, when traded in for any new iPhone 14 model. These prices are a guide only and may be subject to change; check provider websites for a more accurate quote for your current device. Vodafone prices do not include the $150 trade-in bonus currently offered to iPhone 14 buyers.

Telstra Optus Vodafone iPhone 13 Pro Max (512GB) Up to $1,075 Up to $920 Up to $1,075 iPhone 12 Pro Max (512GB) Up to $900 Up to $800 Up to $900 iPhone 11 Pro Max (512GB) Up to $575 Up to $520 Up to $575 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB) Up to $1,050 N/A Up to $910 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (512GB) N/A Up to $570 Up to $595 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (512GB) Up to $425 Up to $390 Up to $460 Google Pixel 6 (128GB) Up to $375 N/A Up to $405 Google Pixel 5 (128GB) Up to $275 Up to $250 Up to $285

Apple iPhone 14 trade in deals

If you prefer to buy directly from Apple rather than on a telco phone plan, the company also offers trade-in credit for older iPhone models. The value can then be put towards your new iPhone 14, but customers should be aware that the program only accepts Apple-branded devices; while you can recycle handsets from other brands via Apple, you won’t receive any trade-in credit.

Estimated trade-in values include:

iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $1,105

up to $1,105 iPhone 13 Pro: up to $935

up to $935 iPhone 13: up to $700

up to $700 iPhone 12 Pro Max: up to $790

up to $790 iPhone 12 Pro: up to $695

up to $695 iPhone 12: up to $520

up to $520 iPhone 11 Pro Max: up to $560

up to $560 iPhone 11 Pro: up to $480

up to $480 iPhone 11: up to $390

up to $390 iPhone XS Max: up to $340

up to $340 iPhone XS: up to $270

up to $270 iPhone XR: up to $230

up to $230 iPhone X: up to $220

Models dating back to the iPhone 6s Plus can be traded in, but devices older than the iPhone X are valued at less than $200. Trade-in credit will vary depending on the storage size and condition of your old iPhone.

