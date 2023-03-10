Apple is out to entice a new round of iPhone buyers with a bee-witching new honey-hued variant. This week the Cupertino company unveiled the next versions of its current iPhone 14 lineup, launching the standard 14 and larger iPhone 14 Plus in an all-new yellow.

The latest members of the iPhone family include the same specs and features as the rest of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus range, including bright Super Retina XDR screens, the Apple A15 Bionic chip, and dual rear cameras. The only difference is each device’s sunny new exterior, which includes a durable aluminium design in a vibrant lemon colour.

It’s definitely an eye-catching option for iPhone buyers, and one that sits comfortably alongside the 14’s existing range of colours. The shade itself looks to be more of a mid-range Crayola yellow, rather than a pale pastel colour or a deeper mustard tone — adding a little brightness to your handset when heading into the colder autumn months.

Surprising iPhone customers with a bonus shade six months after the device’s initial launch has become standard practice for Apple. The company dropped a beautiful purple iPhone 12 in early 2021, and new green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro options in March of 2022. This also isn’t the first yellow iPhone to hit the market, the last one being part of the iPhone 11 series back in 2019.

How to save $150 on the newest iPhones

If you’re keen to say hello to the new yellow iPhones, each device will be available to pre-order from 12am AEDT on Saturday, March 11, with phones shipping and hitting stores on Tuesday, March 14. You can order the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus in yellow directly from Apple, on phone plans from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, and from selected retailers. Storage sizes and retail prices are as follows:

iPhone 14

128GB: $1,399 AUD

$1,399 AUD 256GB: $1,579 AUD

$1,579 AUD 512GB: $1,899 AUD

iPhone 14 Plus

128GB: $1,579 AUD

$1,579 AUD 256GB: $1,749 AUD

$1,749 AUD 512GB: $2,099 AUD

If you’re going bananas for the newest iPhone, good news: both Telstra and Vodafone are currently cutting $150 off the full retail price of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, provided you pair your phone with a Telstra or Vodafone SIM-only plan. Vodafone has confirmed the $150 discount will also apply to yellow iPhone pre-orders, if customers choose to pay off their device on a 24 or 36-month payment term.

In addition to phone discounts, Telstra is also throwing in some great entertainment bonuses across all iPhone plans. Eligible customers can claim four months of Spotify Premium, two months of BINGE streaming, three months of Apple TV+, and three months of Telstra Device Security — all up, around $120 of extra value.

While Optus isn’t slashing prices on its iPhone 14 range just yet, the telco is throwing in a free six months of Amazon Prime for new customers with its Optus SubHub feature (valued at $6.99 per month). Optus is also offering 500GB of full-speed data for just $69 monthly for your first year with its Optus Plus Promo plan.

Regardless of which telco or retailer you buy from, you’ll also be eligible for three months of free Apple TV+ with any iPhone order (valued at $9.99 per month).

You can compare telco prices and plans for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in the tables below.

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max The following table compares a selection of 24-month 128GB iPhone 14 plans as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to compare plans from a range of providers. The following table compares a selection of 24-month 128GB iPhone 14 Plus plans as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to compare plans from a range of providers. The following table compares a selection of 24-month 128GB iPhone 14 Pro plans as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to compare plans from a range of providers. The following table compares a selection of 24-month 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max plans as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to compare plans from a range of providers.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: features and specs

The standard yellow iPhone 14 includes a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Dolby Vision HDR and Ceramic Shield glass protection. Under the hood, you’ll find Apple’s 2021 A15 Bionic chip, with a 5-core GPU and 6-core CPU, plus an improved battery with around 20 hours of video playback per charge.

The iPhone 14 includes 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra-wide cameras in the back, plus a front True Depth camera, with extras including Action Mode, 4K Cinematic Mode video and Apple’s Photonic Engine for improved low-light performance. You’ll also get 5G connectivity, new Crash Detection safety, Face ID security, and Apple iOS 16 software.

If you like the sound of the above specs, but want something bigger, the iPhone 14 Plus includes most of the same features, but with a bigger 6.7-inch display. The Plus also includes a better battery, offering up to 26 hours of video playback, alongside the same A15 Bionic processor as the 14.

Aside from battery and screen size, the iPhone 14 Plus is near-identical to the standard 14, with a dual 12-megapxiel rear camera, 12-megapixel front camera, and essentials including 5G, iOS 16, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Related: iPhone 14 Pro review: A camera upgrade and hard-to-fault performance

iPhone 14 series compared: features at a glance

iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max Price From $1,399 From $1,579 From $1,749 From $1,899 Screen size 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and Always-On display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and Always-On display Battery MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 20 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 26 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 23 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 29 hours video playback Chipset A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine A16 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine A16 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear camera Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and Ultra-Wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision, Action Mode and Cinematic Mode Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and Ultra-Wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision, Action Mode and Cinematic Mode Triple 48-megapixel main, 12-megapixel Ultra-Wide and 12-megapixel Telephoto cameras with 6x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision, Action Mode and Cinematic Mode Triple 48-megapixel main, 12-megapixel Ultra-Wide and 12-megapixel Telephoto cameras with 6x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision, Action Mode and Cinematic Mode Front camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera Operating system iOS 16 iOS 16 iOS 16 iOS 16 Colours Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, (PRODUCT) Red, Yellow Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, (PRODUCT) Red, Yellow Gold, Silver, Deep Purple, Space Black Gold, Silver, Deep Purple, Space Black

Images: Apple