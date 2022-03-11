For some reason, Apple likes to add new colours to the latest iPhone releases a while after the initial phone release. Several months after the iPhone 12 series debuted in 2021, Apple sprung a gorgeous purple colourway for the iPhone 12 and 12 mini on us, and it was beautiful.
This year, Apple has come up with a totally new, unique and never-before-seen iPhone colour. Wait, no. It’s green. Again.
In a move that might make you think “why?”, Apple has unveiled ‘Alpine Green’ and ‘Green’ hues for the iPhone 13 Pro (and 13 Pro Max) and iPhone 13 (and 13 mini) respectively. Unfortunately, these are not the most imaginative colour choices. If these shades look familiar, you might be thinking back to the 2019 iPhone 11 series, where the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max were offered in a ‘Midnight Green’ colourway.
If you’re wondering what the difference is between ‘Midnight’ and ‘Alpine’ green, the new colours for the iPhone 13 seem to be a slightly warmer version of deep Midnight Green. Possibly.
Apple, however, seems to be stoked with the new colours. Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing, Bob Borchers, said: “People love the design of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, and we’re excited to unveil the stunning new alpine green and green finishes, which join the wide range of beautiful colours on the iPhone 13 line-up.”
Green in some shape or form, whether it’s a deep green or a mint green, has been a popular colour choice for Apple to use for phones in the past few years. However, the purple version of the iPhone 12 and 12 mini was a refreshing break from a seemingly repetitive cycle of colours. Indeed, 2021 seemed to be the year of purple, with several companies choosing the colourway for devices released during the year.
For any Apple fans who have found themselves bored of the same colour choices year after year (even if you plan on using a case or cover for your phone), this new release might not bode well for the future. They’ve made some fun and interesting choices for colours in the past — and this is a company that made a name for itself with colourful iPods and computers back in the day — but this latest launch makes it seem like Apple has hit a wall.
Maybe they’re not bothering to think outside the box and try something fun (we’re thinking hot pink like the OG Motorola Razr), because they expect people to invest more time into choosing a case than a phone colour. But why, Apple, why make your phones look so boring and same-same every year? Why not bring back the rose gold of the iPhone 6s era? Why not try something more fun for a change? Maybe the tail end of 2022 with the next iPhone release will carry a nice colour surprise — but you might not want to count on it.
iPhone 13 series features and specs
The announcement of the new green finishes is the only addition to the iPhone 13 series, with the new colours available to pre-order from March 12 and shipping March 18. All of the phones will carry the same features and specifications announced in 2021, such as the A15 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity.
|iPhone 13 Mini
|iPhone 13
|iPhone 13 Pro
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|Price
|From $1,199
|From $1,349
|From $1,699
|From $1,849
|Screen size
|5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display
|6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display
|6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion
|6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion
|Battery
|MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback
|MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 19 hours video playback
|MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 22 hours video playback
|MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 28 hours video playback
|Chipset
|A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU
|A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU
|A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU
|A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|Rear camera
|Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode
|Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode
|Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 6x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode
|Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 6x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode
|Front camera
|12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video
|12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video
|12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and ProRes 4K video
|12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and ProRes 4K video
|Operating system
|iOS 15
|iOS 15
|iOS 15
|iOS 15
|Colours
|Midnight, Starlight, Pink, Blue, (PRODUCT) Red, Green
|Midnight, Starlight, Pink, Blue, (PRODUCT) Red, Green
|Gold, Graphite, Silver, Sierra Blue, Alpine Green
|Gold, Graphite, Silver, Sierra Blue, Alpine Green
iPhone 13 colours in Australia
The new green colours for the iPhone 13 series will be available in Australia from Apple, retailers and from telcos on a plan. Here are the colour options for the iPhone 13 series phones.
iPhone 13 and 13 mini colours
- Midnight
- Starlight
- Pink
- Blue
- (PRODUCT) Red
- Green
iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max colours
- Gold
- Graphite
- Silver
- Sierra Blue
- Alpine Green
Compare iPhone 13 series phones
If you’re keen to pick up a green iPhone, or one of the other options, you can pick up your phone on a plan from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. Check out the below table to compare plans for each of the devices — simple switch between the tables to compare the different models.
