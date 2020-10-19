Love iPhones, but don’t want to spend tonnes of money on the new line of iPhone 12 devices? Well, Apple is here with price drops across all of its older iPhones, including this year’s iPhone SE and the 2019 iPhone 11.

Apple has dropped prices of the iPhone 11, SE (2020) and the XR, while also discontinuing the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max phones. You can still pick these handsets up from resellers, although Apple won’t be offering them new anymore. See below for all of the new prices.

New prices for older iPhones

If you’re not too fussed on this year’s run of iPhone 12 devices, you can now pick up several of Apple’s older devices for a cheaper price. Below you can find Apple’s new prices:

iPhone SE : $749 $679

: $679 iPhone 11 : $1,199 $999

: $999 iPhone XR: $1,049 $849

The iPhone 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max are no longer being offered directly from Apple, but the company does say those devices are still available from authorised resellers. That said, these handsets have also seen a big price drop from retailers. Below you can find the prices of the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max from The Good Guys, compared to the previously listed prices from Apple:

iPhone 11 Pro : $1,749 $1,699

: $1,699 iPhone 11 Pro Max: $1,899 $1,849

If you’re interested in picking up an iPhone from a reseller, The Good Guys has older models in stock, and will soon be stocking the iPhone 12. Check the button below.

Trying to save money? Find a phone plan to fit

If you’re trying to save some serious dollars on your next handset, consider picking up a new phone plan as well – especially if you plan to buy your iPhone outright. You might be spending too much on your current phone plan, or you’re spending too much on features that you’re not really using.

Data inclusions are always changing, and providers are always switching up what they’re offering on plans, so it really pays to compare before locking yourself in. The table below includes some SIM-only phone plans that might be more affordable and good for your budget.

Prepaid Plans

Here is a selection of prepaid plans from Canstar Blue's database for $20 or less, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wider range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners.

Should I get an older iPhone?

An iPhone should last a good three or four years, so depending on the year your phone was released, you can expect it to live within that timeframe. Getting an older, cheaper iPhone puts you at risk of having your handset die or just having its operating system discontinued quicker than a newer phone, although the handset will be cheaper.

It comes down to how long you can prolong the life of your iPhone, and how much you’re willing to spend. Sure it’s attractive to upgrade every year, but it’s never cheap to do so, and rarely ever necessary. Any iPhone should be able to last three or four years, but keep in mind that you’ll stop getting operating system updates at some point.

The new iPhone 12 range of phones also include 5G connectivity, which is still being rolled out in Australia. Although you can still use the iPhone 12 with 4G and 3G networks, buying it solely for 5G might just be an extra cost if you don’t yet need to upgrade, and ultimately might not be worth it if you’re not in area with reliable 5G coverage.

If you’d like a new iPhone from this year, you might want to get the iPhone SE (2020). It doesn’t have the wide screens that the flagship range of iPhones tend to have, but it is a lot cheaper, originally priced at $749 for 64GB, and now at $679 – or $678 from The Good Guys. Alternatively, you can pick up the iPhone SE on a plan, which you can find in the table below.