Best iPhone in 2022: Which one is right for you?

Apple seems to release faster, lighter, and stronger iPhones with every new model – but does newer always equal better? We look into which iPhone is the best for your needs.

The iPhone revolutionised how we interact with technology in 2007, and year-by-year thanks to Apple’s ingenuity and market competition, the models have only gotten stronger and stronger.

iPhone 13 Pro Max – the best overall iPhone

It might not come as a surprise that the best overall iPhone in the line-up of Apple smartphones is also the latest to be released, but the iPhone 13 Pro Max does it all. With a 6.7-inch OLED screen, the iPhone 13 Pro Max features Apple’s signature A15 Bionic processing chip, as well as ascending storage capabilities of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and a ground-breaking 1TB of storage.

ProMotion is a new feature for the 13 Pro Max, meaning its Super Retina XDR display can refresh anywhere from 10 to 120 times per second. The device’s processor ramps up ProMotion refreshing when required, and cools it off in a similar fashion.

The area in which it pulls away from the pack, however, is its exceptional camera systems. The camera’s ability to focus at just two centimetres away from a subject, as well as its affinity for low light photography makes for an incredibly powerful creative tool. The 3X telephoto zoom, and 6X zoom across the system makes the iPhone 13 Pro Max a force to be reckoned with.

The following table shows a range of 24-month plans for the 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to compare plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

iPhone SE – the best budget iPhone

The iPhone SE was released as the budget option to the higher-end models in the iPhone range. Its 4.7-inch display complements the A15 bionic chip, and its storage capacities come in either 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB variants.

The main drawcard of the iPhone SE is the price-for-performance factor. For under $800, the iPhone SE performs incredibly well, considering it features the same processing chip as the iPhone 13. The SE has impressive battery life, and charging up to 50% from zero with a 20W charger can take just 30 minutes.

The camera also bats above its weight for the price. With a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera, pictures may not look as good as the iPhone 13 ones, but they’re still crisp. The SE doesn’t feature Night Mode, but the A15 chip works to digitally fix up photos.

iPhone 13 Mini – the best small iPhone

Despite being bigger than the iPhone SE, the best small iPhone in the Apple range goes to the iPhone 13 Mini. Once again featuring the A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 13 Mini has a 5.4-inch display, and comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variants.

A 12MP wide, ultrawide, and front camera all contribute to a superb photography system, which lets more light in than ever before. The battery life of the 13 Mini is also incredibly strong, and the phone comes in an array of colours for the artistic side of the user.

Shaving around $600 dollars off the price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 13 Mini could be the final model in Apple’s “Mini” range, potentially providing more incentive to pick one up.

Which iPhones are currently available to purchase?

According to Apple’s official website, the iPhone models that are currently available to purchase include:

iPhone 13 Pro/iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone SE

iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 11

Which iPhone should I buy?

Ultimately, the iPhone that’s right for you is based on a variety of factors, including price, specification requirements, and the current suite of iPhones that are being sold. It won’t come as a surprise that the newest iPhone also tends to be the strongest iPhone, however for the more affordable approach, Apple is working hard to make its lower-priced models more suited to the modern phone user. Your choice of iPhone is in your hands, but newer is usually better with Apple.

