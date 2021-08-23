Motorola launches new Edge 20 phone range

Motorola has revealed the latest devices in its popular Edge line-up, as well as a new member of the brand’s Moto G smartphone family. The Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20 Fusion and Moto G50 5G have each officially launched in Australia, offering features and prices catering to a range of user needs and budgets.

This year’s Edge series promises a slim design with 5G connectivity across each device, plus a long-lasting battery and a large 6.7-inch display. The range also features Motorola’s new Ready For platform, which offers fast wireless connections between your smartphone and your television or PC.

“Motorola has always worked to democratise cutting-edge technology to empower people in their daily lives,” said Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola ANZ.

“With this philosophy, these new devices go beyond the previous generation of edge in nearly every category to bring incredible new features at more accessible price points.”

Motorola Edge 20 series: features and specs

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

The premium entry in the Edge 20 5G phone series, the Edge 20 Pro offers a big 6.7-inch Max Vision OLED display, with 10-bit colour and a 2400 x 1080 resolution. The Pro’s screen also features an impressive 144Hz refresh rate — the fastest available on mainstream smartphones.

The Edge 20 Pro’s triple rear camera setup includes an 108-megapixel main camera with ultra-pixel technology, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with Optical Image Stabilisation and a periscope-style lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with Macro Vision for detailed close-up shots. The camera line-up includes 50x Super Zoom for far away photography, alongside Dual Capture mode for using both the front and rear cameras simultaneously, and Low Light AI for the perfect selfie. You’ll also get 8K video recording — a first for Motorola smartphones — as well as Audio Zoom to filter out ambient noise when filming, and super slow-motion recording at 960 frames per second.

Under the hood, the Pro includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, plus an Adreno 650 GPU. The Edge 20 Pro runs on a big 4,500mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging compatibility, and includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. Security features include a side-mounted fingerprint reader and face unlocking, and the device will run Android 11 with My UX personalisation and gesture control options.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is priced at $899, and will be available in Midnight Sky and Indigo Vegan Leather from September 2021. You’ll be able to buy the Pro outright from Motorola and Lenovo online, and from retailers including JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, and Mobileciti.

Motorola Edge 20

With a 6.99mm width, the Motorola Edge 20 is the skinny legend of the new Moto family, and offers many of the same features as the Edge 20 Pro. The device features the same 6.7-inch display and 144Hz refresh rate as the Pro, and the same three rear cameras (albeit with 30x Super Zoom on the telephoto lens).

The standard Edge 20 offers a 4,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging, plus Android 11, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The Edge 20 is priced at $699 and like the Pro, will be available from September from Motorola and Lenovo, as well as JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks and Mobileciti. .

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

This year’s entry-level Edge model is the Edge 20 Fusion, another 6.7-inch Android 11 device offering a bright 2400 x 1080 display. The big draw of the Fusion is the massive 5,000mAh battery, which offers around two days of use on a single charge. Motorola’s cheapest Edge phone also includes 128GB of storage, plus a microSD slot for an extra 1TB, and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor.

Like the Pro and standard Edge 20, the Fusion includes three cameras in the rear, although with slightly downgraded specs: you’ll get an 108-megapixel main camera with Ultra Pixel technology, plus an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and 2-megapixel depth camera. The Fusion also includes a 24-megapixel front camera, which is the same selfie shooter you’ll find on the pricier Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available from August 26 in Electric Graphite and Cyber Teal colours. Priced at $499, the Fusion can be bought outright from Motorola, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Mobileciti, and Big W online, or on a Vodafone phone plan from September.

To give you a quick comparison between the three new Edge 20 models, here’s some key specs:

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Motorola Edge 20 Motorola Edge 20 Pro Price RRP $499 RRP $699 RRP $899 Screen size 6.7-inch Max Vision OLED display 6.7-inch Max Vision OLED display 6.7-inch Max Vision OLED display Battery 5,000mAh battery 4,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging 4,500mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 5G-B+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G CPU, Adreno 642L GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 CPU, Adreno 650 GPU Storage 128GB + 1TB expandable 128GB 256GB Rear camera 108-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra wide and 2-megapixel depth cameras with 4K video 108-megapixel main, 16-megapixel ultra wide and 8-megapixel telephoto cameras with 3x zoom and 4K video 108-megapixel main, 16-megapixel ultra wide and 8-megapixel telephoto cameras with 5x zoom and 8K video Front camera 32-megapixel 32-megapixel with 4K video 32-megapixel Operating system Android 11 Android 11 Android 11 Connectivity 5G-capable 5G-capable 5G-capable Colours Electric Graphite, Cyber Teal Frosted Onyx Midnight Sky, Indigo Vegan Leather

Motorola Moto G50 5G

For something a little more affordable that still offers 5G connectivity and all-day power, Motorola has also announced the Moto G50 5G, a new 6.5-inch Android 11 device with a huge 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola Mot0 G50 5G: quick specs

6.5-inch Max Vision display with 90Hz refresh rate

Dual camera setup in rear (48MP Quad Pixel, 2MP Macro Vision & 2MP Depth sensor)

13-megapixel front camera

Side fingerprint sensor and facial recognition

Android 11 operating system

5,000mAh battery with 10W rapid charger

128GB built-in, 1TB expandable storage

MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor

Hybrid dual SIM

5G connectivity

The Moto G50 5G is priced at $399 and will be available in Meteorite Grey. You can buy the G50 outright from Motorola, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Mobileciti, and Big W from August 26, or buy on a Vodafone plan from September.

SIM Only phone plans

If you’re looking to buy a Motorola phone outright, you’ll need a SIM-only plan to pair it with. Below is a selection of plans with big data inclusions from a range of telcos (note that 5G access is not yet available from all providers).

Postpaid Plans

Prepaid Plans

