Nokia is the latest smartphone brand to announce its newest range of reliable and durable devices with multi-day battery life. In addition to several new smartphones, Nokia has also unveiled a new, simplified naming structure, grouping these devices into three categories based on affordability and performance.

Many manufacturers tend to release devices under a ‘series’ structure, while Nokia had maintained a numbers-based approach. Now devices will be released under a ‘Series’ umbrella similar to the naming conventions used by rival brands (Samsung and OPPO are perhaps the best known companies who release phones under this structure).

As part of this restructure, Nokia is introducing three different Series — the C Series, the G Series and the X Series. There are several new devices being launched in each series, with the Nokia G10 available in Australia this month, so let’s take a look at this latest batch of handsets from one of the world’s most recognisable phone brands.

The Nokia C Series

Starting off is the Nokia C Series. This is by far the most budget-friendly, with the aim of this series to be a good introduction for newer smartphone users. Some of the features of the cheap phones in this series are all-day battery life, great quality and durability, and an improvement to the operating system to accommodate lower RAM.

The two devices that will be released in the C Series to start with are the C10 and C20. Both smartphones aim to make the great quality associated with the Nokia brand available at very affordable prices, with a price range starting at around $116 AUD.

Nokia C10 features & specs

The entry-level addition to both the C series and Nokia’s overall new range of devices, the C10 is a rigorously-tested device that’s ideal as a first phone or as a more durable worksite handset. The C10 will reportedly feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display and run Android 11 (Go Edition), but details on when it will be released in Australia are unclear.

Nokia C20 features & specs

With Scandinavian design and durability at its forefront, the C20 is not only sleek looking, but built to last. It includes all-day battery life with a removable 3,000mAh battery, a 6.517 inch HD+ display with a V-notch front camera, and Android 11 (Go Edition).

This phone also includes up to two years of security updates, an Octa-core SC9863a processor, a 5MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera and facial unlocking.

The Nokia G Series

Next up is the G Series, which will go up a little in price and quality. These devices aim to offer a little more, and really deliver some of the best technology to a wider range of people through more accessible price points. Major features will include three-day battery life, the full Android 11 operating system, and great quality and durability.

Two of the devices being launched in the G Series include the G10 and G20. While both devices are likely to be offered in Australia, only the G10 has a confirmed release date (April 29, 2021). Although these phones are little pricier than the C Series, each G device offers great value for money with improved cameras and big, ‘brightness boosted’ screens.

Nokia G10 features & specs

With a price tag just under $200, the G10 includes a massive 5,050mAh battery with up to three days of battery life on a single charge. The device includes AI-powered battery management, designed to keep your phone charged longer by only sending battery power where it’s required.

The G10 also features a 6.5-inch display, plus a 13MP triple rear camera with Macro and Depth lenses for detailed pics and up-close snapshots. You’ll get Android 11 out of the box, plus three years of security updates, two years of software updates, and a three-year manufacturer’s warranty. Other key features include a tough polycarbonate body, facial and fingerprint recognition, and 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage.

The Nokia G10 is the first of the new devices to hit Aussie stores, and will be available to buy in Night and Dusk colours from Thursday, April 29. You can buy the G10 directly from Nokia’s webstore, or from retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys and Big W. Pricing is confirmed at $199 RRP, and you’ll also receive an included Jelly Clear Case Cover and USB-C charger in the box.

Nokia G20 features & specs

The G20 includes a non-removable 5,050mAh battery with three-day battery life, plus two years of quarterly security updates. This devices runs Android 11, and includes facial and fingerprint unlocking, plus a 6.5 inch HD+ display with ‘brightness boost’ for sharper viewing.

Nokia’s G20 also comes with a quad-rear camera setup (48MP + 5MP ultra wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth), 8MP front-facing camera, Night mode and Portrait mode, Google Assistant button, and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (with up to 128GB expandable storage).

The Nokia X Series

As you might expect, the X Series is the more ‘premium’ of Nokia’s three new ranges, although still very affordable. These devices will offer a bit more than the basics, such as multi-day battery life, full versions of Android 11 (including three years of OS upgrades), 5G compatibility and extras such as Cinematic Zeiss video and photo features, plus compostable cases.

The two devices being released as part of the X Series are the X10 and X20. While it’s not confirmed when each phone will be available in Australia, Nokia has scheduled a June global release for the X10, with the X20 hitting stores sometime in May.

Nokia X10 features & specs

The X10 will feature the same Snapdragon 480 5G processor and 6.67-inch screen as the X20, along with Android 11 and three years of both software and security updates. With a 48MP quad rear camera line-up, Cinematic capture, and plenty of pro editing tools built in, the X10 is billed as a great affordable option for social media enthusiasts, and will be available in 64GB and 128GB storage sizes.

Nokia X20 features & specs

A real focus for the X20 is that it is built to last; as many of us like to hold on to our devices for longer, rather than upgrading every year or two, this is a real plus for users wanting a lasting phone that won’t break the bank.

With that in mind, the X20 includes a Dual Sight multi-cam mode and 5G compatibility, so your phone is future-proof with the latest tech and features. You’ll also get three years of software and security updates, Android 11, a 6.67 inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor, a 4,470mAh battery, and fingerprint and facial unlocking.

The X20 also features a quad rear camera setup (64MP + 5MP ultra wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth), 32MP front-facing camera, Zeiss Optics and Cinema mode, plus either 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, or 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage options.

