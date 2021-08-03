2021 has been a big year for OPPO, thanks to the launch of its cheapest 5G phones ever — the $399 OPPO A54 5G and the $449 OPPO A74 5G. Now there’s a new A series OPPO device being added to this affordable 5G range, with the release of the OPPO A94 5G phone.

With a RRP of $599 AUD, the A94 5G does sit on the pricier end of the spectrum for the A series. However, it’s still cheaper than the premium 5G phones OPPO manufactures, and sits comfortably in that mid-range price point, making it a good option for someone looking for a combination of affordability but with a little more than just the absolute basics.

“We focused our innovations in the A Series to reflect and serve the needs of ambitious and dynamic lifestyles. With fast and powerful performance, the A94 5G is made for those who work hard, play hard, and want a phone that can keep up with them in every aspect of their daily life, be it work or leisure.” said OPPO Australia’s Managing Director Michael Tran.

OPPO A94 5G features and specifications

OPPO has packed quite a lot of quality features into this sub-$600 phone, especially when it comes to 5G capabilities. The A94 5G includes the MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800U chipset with dual-mode 5G, Octa-core and up to 2.4 GHz speeds, plus OPPO Smart 5G 3.0 — a dual network channel that speeds up the network access, by connecting to both WiFi and a 4G or 5G channel. All of this allows you to download files, play games and stream video smoothly and without disruption. There are also eight antennas and 360° Antenna 3.0, which allows the A94 5G to run on optimal signal regardless of where you are or how you’re holding the phone in your hand.

You’ll get a 6.4 inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with punch hole camera in the top left, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 4,310mAh battery can apparently last with 16.7 hours of online video viewing, 7.8 hours of online gaming and 35.5 hours of music. It also supports 30W VOOC flash charging, which charges to full battery in around 56 minutes. There is also a Super Nighttime Standby mode which essentially puts the phone to ‘sleep’ between 11pm and 7am, and which only uses around 1.78% battery during this time.

As for the cameras, OPPO is really banking on the quality camera setup of the A94 5G for being one of its big stand outs. The quad rear-camera setup includes a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra wide-angle, 2MP portrait mono and 2MP macro mono lenses. In terms of camera features, you’ll get AI Scene Enhancement 2.0, dynamic bokeh for portrait shots and Night Plus modes. The Ultra Night Video Algorithm feature can automatically improve brightness and vividness of videos shot at night with minimal noise and great exposure.

The A94 5G’s camera app also includes dual-video view, a feature becoming a bit more common in other devices. This mode allows you to film with the front and back cameras and record in split-screen mode, a great feature if you’re into vlogging. Plus, the focus lock feature will track moving subjects without losing focus, which is great for any action you like to film such as sports, or your kids and pets during play time.

The A94 5G runs ColorOS 11, and offers a few features to improve your device performance. Game Focus Mode uses bullet notifications to avoid interruptions to gaming, while Quick Startup lets you get back into a game instantly within 24 hours of exiting, so you can avoid any slow loading. In addition, the Game Floating Window feature allows you to multitask and keep your game running while you do other things. When you’re not gaming, there is also the FlexDrop feature which keeps apps open either full screen, mini window or floating window for your multitasking needs.

The OPPO A94 5G is thin and lightweight with only 7.8mm thickness and weighing 173g, and it’s available in a Fluid Black colourway. If you want to pick up the OPPO A94 5G for yourself it’s available exclusively on a plan through Telstra.

While the A94 5G carries a $599 price tag, when buying through Telstra, you can spread this cost over 12 or 24 months on a phone plan. You’ll then need to add on an Upfront phone plan. While you’re locked into your device payments over that 12 or 24 months, you’re free to switch between the Upfront phone plans each month if your needs happen to change. However, cancelling altogether will require you to pay off the rest of your handset costs. If you want to use the A94 5G on the Telstra 5G network, you’ll need to sign up to the Medium, Large or Extra Large plan, as 5G network access isn’t included on the $55 Small plan.

