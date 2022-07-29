A week ahead of the likely unveiling of its premium new Galaxy folding phone range for 2022, Samsung has dropped a surprise new colour for its flagship Galaxy S22 devices — a pastel orchid hue called ‘Bora Purple’.

The name comes from Korean word for purple, and Samsung says the new variant is designed to spark joy, creativity and individuality in customers. The company stated that while the colour will debut on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+, it will also be incorporated into other Galaxy devices this year (perhaps the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4?).

Purple isn’t a new colour choice for Samsung, and was one of the variants offered in last year’s Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The most recent Galaxy S22 launched in only Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold colours, skipping out on the ‘Phantom Violet’ shade from 2021; however, the manufacturer has made several additional S22 colours available as online Samsung store exclusives. One is these is a standard Violet with a contrasting silver camera house and sides, but Bora Purple offers all-over lavender in a deeper colour, as you can see in the pictures below.

“With its pastel and neutral tones, Bora Purple embodies optimism and a sense of calm. It will unfold your world with the power of choice,” said Sonia Chang, VP of Global Brand Marketing Group, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Whether you’re a K-pop star or a lifelong purple lover, the Galaxy S22 Bora Purple was made for you.”

Order the Bora Purple Galaxy S22, get free Galaxy Buds 2

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will be available in the new Bora Purple, with each variant arriving in stores from August 11, 2022. You’ll get the same features and specifications as the Samsung Galaxy S22 range in other colours, with the same prices as below:

Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB: $1,249 AUD

$1,249 AUD Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB: $1,349 AUD

$1,349 AUD Samsung Galaxy S22+ 128GB: $1,549 AUD

$1,549 AUD Samsung S22+ 256GB: $1,649 AUD

If you’d like to lock-in your Bora Purple Galaxy device, you’ll be able to pre-order both phones from today through to August 10, 2022. Pre-order customers will also receive a free bonus pair of Galaxy Buds 2 in matching purple, valued at $219.

Samsung announcing a new colour for its flagship phones six months after the original launch isn’t new in the tech world. Apple has been known to follow up iPhone releases with bonus colour variants down the line, most recently by launching two new green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro options in March of this year.

The tech titan also sprung a surprise pastel purple iPhone 12 on the public in 2021, perhaps in an effort to sway buyers away from the Galaxy S21’s gorgeous Phantom Violet finish.

It’s unclear if the Bora Purple S22 will make its way to third-party retailers and telco plans, or if it will remain a Samsung store exclusive. If you’re interested in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series regardless of colour, you can compare plans and prices from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolworths Mobile below.

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22 Plus

