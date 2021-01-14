The first hot smartphones of 2021 are finally official, with Samsung confirming its Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra devices are coming to Australian shores ASAP. Featuring an eye-catching new design, professional grade camera, and 5G connectivity, the three new Galaxy smartphones are an impressive follow-up to last year’s S20 range, and offer a serious challenge to the iPhone 12 for the title of must-have handset of 2021.

Here’s all the details on the new S21 phones, including features, cameras, prices and availability.

Samsung Galaxy S21

This year’s entry-level S series device, the Samsung Galaxy S21 ditches the camera cut-out of the S20 range for a new ‘contour cut’ camera design that houses the front lens in the phone’s metal frame. With an overall light feel and sleek and colourful finishes, the S21 offers a good mid-size 6.2-inch screen and plenty of new features.

You’ll get an edge-to-edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate. This makes the S21 great for scrolling through social media or streaming Netflix, and binge-watchers will benefit from Samsung’ s new Eye Comfort Shield feature, which automatically adjusts blue light to help reduce eye fatigue.

The S21 range also includes an upgraded chipset for fast speeds and battery conservation, and on-device AI and support for 3G, 4G and 5G networks. If you’re planning to pick up an S21 phone to use on Telstra, Optus or Vodafone’s 5G networks, the device’s impressive hardware and Octa-Core processor will deliver a fast and seamless experience no matter the task, plus Dolby Atmos surround sound and ultra high-quality audio offer great support for video and music.

The S21 includes Samsung’s Knox security protection, and authentication is available through password, PIN codes, facial recognition or fingerprint scanner. Battery-wise, the standard S21 includes a 4,000mAh battery that’s compatible with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and all devices in the range can charge other eligible Samsung phones and accessories via Wireless Power Share.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With each new Galaxy S release comes a serious camera upgrade, and this year is no exception. The Galaxy S21 and S21+ each feature a triple camera setup with AI integration and pro-grade enhancements, such as 30x zoom, an improved Portrait Mode, and intuitive analysis and adjustment in a variety of conditions. This rear camera system includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens: put all three together, and you’ve got a great suite of shooters that will deliver clear photo and video, including 8K images.

Professional modes and features include Director’s View, for viewing shots from all three cameras simultaneously, and the AI-powered Single Take for multiple formats with one tap. In front, you’ll find a 10-megapixel camera that can be used in tandem with the rear lenses for vlogging and reaction shots, or as a standalone selfie cam.

The overall camera setup and host of editing options make the S21 worth considering if you’re a content creator, or just someone who loves photography and film. Samsung’s new Private Share function also lets you send media securely with metadata removed, so you’re able to share photos while keeping your privacy intact.

The Galaxy S21 will run Android 11 out of the box, and comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. You can pick up the S21 in 128GB or 256GB storage sizes, both with 8GB of RAM and 5G connectivity, and colour options include Phantom Grey, Phantom White, Phantom Violet and Phantom Pink.

Samsung Galaxy S21: quick specs

6.2-inch Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen

‘Contour cut’ 10MP front camera

Triple camera setup in rear (64MP, 12MP, 12MP)

In-screen ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor and facial recognition

Android 11 operating system

4,000mAh battery, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Power Share

IP68 water and dust resistance

64-bit Octa-Core processor

5G connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S21 Prices and Plans

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will be available to buy outright or on a plan from Optus, Telstra, Vodafone, Woolworths Mobile, and major retailers, with outright Australian pricing below. Pre-orders begin at 7am AEDT from Friday, January 15, and all orders made before January 28, 2021 will receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live in Mystic White, valued at $319.

Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB: $1,249

$1,249 Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB: $1,349

Below is a selection of SIM-only plans from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolworths Mobile that you can pair with the S21.

Telstra

Optus

Vodafone

Woolworths Mobile Telstra postpaid plans The following table shows selected published postpaid Telstra plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Optus postpaid plans The following table shows selected published postpaid Optus plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Vodafone postpaid plans The following table shows selected published postpaid Vodafone plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Woolworths Mobile postpaid plans The following table shows selected published postpaid Woolworths Mobile plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S21+

The bigger brother to the standard S21, the S21+ offers the same features in a larger, more powerful package. With a 6.7-inch screen, it’s a step up if gaming or serious streaming is a priority, and includes the same 120Hz refresh rate and Eye Comfort Shield as the smaller S21.

Unlike last year’s S20+, the S21+ shares the same front and rear camera setup as the S21, rather than bumping up the specs to offer quadruple lenses. This means you’ll get the same 10-megapixel selfie camera in front, plus ultra-wide 12-megapixel, wide-angle 12-megapixel, and telephoto 64-megapixel cameras in the back, again with 30x zoom and professional modes and features.

Other features identical across both models include fingerprint scanning and face recognition, the 64-bit Octa-Core processor, Android 11, and IP68 water and dust proofing. However, the Galaxy S21+ does come with an upgraded battery, offering 4,800mAh to help support the larger screen and deliver an all-day performance.

The S21+ is available in 128GB and 256GB storage sizes, with both options including 8GB of RAM. You can choose from Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet designs, and two exclusive colours — Phantom Gold and Phantom Red — will be available directly from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S21+: quick specs

6.7-inch Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen

‘Contour cut’ 10MP front camera

Triple camera setup in rear (64MP, 12MP, 12MP)

In-screen ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor and facial recognition

Android 11 operating system

4,800mAh battery, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Power Share

IP68 water and dust resistance

64-bit Octa-Core processor

5G connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Prices and Plans

The Galaxy S21+ will be available on plans from Optus, Telstra, Vodafone, and Woolworths Mobile, and can be picked up unlocked from selected major retailers. Pre-orders begin at 7am AEDT from Friday, January 15, and all orders made before January 28, 2021 will receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live in Mystic White, valued at $319. Outright pricing is below.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB: $1,549

$1,549 Samsung S21+ 256GB: $1,649

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

If you’re looking for the best of the best in Samsung or Android devices, meet the Galaxy S21 Ultra. A big-screen 5G smartphone with premium hardware and amazing cameras, the S21 Ultra offers a bright 6.8-inch display that combines Quad HD+ with a 120Hz refresh rate for the best quality image, no matter what you’re looking at.

According to Samsung, the Ultra’s screen offers the brightest display yet on a Galaxy phone, and is up to 25% brighter than the Galaxy S20. The S21 Ultra’s screen also includes a 50% clearer contrast ratio for better visuals whatever the lighting, plus Samsung’s Eye Comfort Shield light adjustment to protect your sight.

The overall design of the Ultra combines a metallic frame with a haze finish in back, and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection from drops and scratches. The device also includes the new contour cut camera notch in front, keeping your front camera as unobtrusive as possible to make the most of the 6.8-inch screen.

The S21 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera system that Samsung touts as delivering ‘studio-quality’ photo and video. Flip the device over, and you’ll find four lenses: a 12-megapixel wide-angle, a 108-megapixel wide-angle, and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses for high-resolution zooming. This setup means you’ll see major improvements compared to last year’s S20 Ultra, including HDR photos with 64 times richer colour data and three times the dynamic range. You’ll also have access to 12-bit RAW files on the wide camera, giving photographers serious editing options in stunning detail.

The S21 Ultra also offers up to 100x Space Zoom in the rear, possible thanks to the dual telephoto lenses. This feature enables incredible detail from far away, and — along with other sensors such as Night Mode and Bright Night — means you can social distance and still snap the perfect shot, no matter the scene. You’ll also get a 40-megapixel front camera, plus all the modes available on the S21 and S21+.

The camera line and overall performance of the S21 Ultra is powered by an advanced chipset, which Samsung claims will offer faster speeds and quicker responses than the S20 Ultra range. Under the hood you’ll also find a massive 5,000mAh battery, with the ability to recharge to 50% capacity in just 30 minutes thanks to fast charging capabilities.

In a world first for the Galaxy S series, the S21 Ultra will be compatible with Samsung’s iconic S Pen stylus. If you prefer jotting notes down by hand rather than typing or recording voice memos — or find editing and creating easier with a pen in hand — the Ultra will now offer S Pen integration, and can be paired with the existing S Pen for Galaxy Note or Galaxy Tab devices.

The S21 Ultra comes with Samsung Knox Vault security, fingerprint and face unlocking, and IP68 water resistance for protection in up to 1.5 metres of water for up to 30 minutes. You’ll also get Android 11 out of the box, as well as Private Share, Dual Bluetooth, and all the smart features you’ll find on the S21 and S21+.

The device comes in 128GB and 256GB models with 12GB of RAM, or a 512GB size with 16GB RAM, and in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver colours (plus Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy and Phantom Brown from the Samsung store).

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: quick specs

6.8-inch Edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen

‘Contour cut’ 40MP front camera

Quadruple camera setup in rear (108MP, 12MP, 10MP, 10MP)

In-screen ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor and facial recognition

Android 11 operating system

5,000mAh battery, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Power Share

IP68 water and dust resistance

64-bit Octa-Core processor

5G connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra prices and plans

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will be available on plans from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, and Woolworths Mobile, and to buy outright from selected retailers. Pre-orders begin at 7am AEDT from Friday, January 15, and all orders made before January 28, 2021 will receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro in Phantom Silver, valued at $349. Full prices are below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB: $1,849

$1,849 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256GB: $1,949

$1,949 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB: $2,149

Buying the S21 outright? Compare SIM only plans