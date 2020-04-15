Advertisement

SIMs are a really useful thing. A SIM card lets you make phone calls and text people, and lets you access the internet on the go with your phone. But if you’re not big on calls or messaging, there’s also some great SIM plans out there for if you want to cut out the middle-man.

We’re talking about data-only SIMs: SIMs that don’t have any phone numbers, calling or texting involved. Only data – and for that, they can be a lot cheaper, but it really depends on what you want from your SIM plan.

With a data-only SIM, you can also get really creative! We’re in the age of the internet, so although you need to stay connected, there’s not really any obligation to have a phone number or a line you can be texted on.

In this article, we’ll be doing a deep-dive into data-only SIM plans, looking for what the best are for you.

Jump to:

What is a data-only SIM?

Data-only SIMs have a little extra to them than what it says on the tin. Data-only SIMs cut out the middle-man of needing a phone number and a texting number, giving you more mobile data in return.

Many people use data-only SIMs to connect tablets to the internet, but you can also use them in any device with a SIM card slot. It’s a great alternative to things like mobile broadband and home wireless broadband, and totally worth consideration as a backup plan.

This trade-off does mean that you cannot receive texts and phone calls on a data-only SIM, however that doesn’t mean you can’t use apps like Skype, Messenger, WhatsApp and Zoom.

Which data-only SIM should I buy?

We’ve put together a long list of data-only SIMs for your consideration. None of these plans offer any calling or texting options, but they do have great data deals.

Telstra, Amaysim, Vodafone and Southern Phone all offer data-only SIMs, and we think these prepaid data-only plans are worth checking out.

Why should I get a data-only SIM?

If you’re not big on phone calls and texting, a data-only SIM plan could be what’s best for you. If you want to cut out the middle-man you could be saving some money just by only using the internet to get in touch with people.

But perhaps it’s better to think of data-only SIMs as an extra to your normal phone SIM, rather than an alternative. With everybody staying home because of the current pandemic, there’s a lot of strain being placed on Australia’s internet. If you switched to mobile broadband, you’d be using mobile phone signals to get on the internet. It’d work at a similar speed with similar effect, but it might be a reasonable alternative if your internet is currently failing you due to bandwidth constraints.

Data-only SIMs as a backup plan

It’s great to think of data-only SIMs as a backup to your phone plan or your internet plan. You don’t even have to get too technical, and if you’re the type of person to have technology lying around, there’s a trick you can play to get yourself a portable backup modem.

If you’ve got a working backup SIM, preferably one with lots of data (and preferably to that, a data-only SIM), you could hotspot your old phone and treat it like a modem. It’s a neat trick!

This is great if the power goes out, if the bandwidth of your modem is being soaked up, or if you’re out in public.