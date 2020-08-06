If you’re looking for a premium plan for the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra, it doesn’t get more all-inclusive than Telstra. The telco has announced its plans, prices, and offers for Samsung’s newest high-end devices, with pre-order set to go live

Telstra will stock the 256GB Galaxy Note 20 5G as well as the 256GB Note 20 Ultra 5G, opting out of the 4G models and the 512GB version of the Note 20 Ultra. Each of these phones is available to buy on a 24-month device payment plan, and can be bundled with any of Telstra’s month-to-month postpaid SIM only mobile plans, with pre-orders now open and phones shipping from 21 August, 2020. Read on for the plans and deals available for the new Note 20 range from Telstra.

Telstra Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra offers and deals

In addition to all the extras you get from a phone plan with Telstra, you’ll also be able to pick up a couple offers on the new Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G. If you pre-order the Note 20 5G or Note 20 Ultra 5G on a Medium, Large or Extra Large phone plan (excludes the Small plan), you’ll get a $10 monthly credit on your bill for 12 months. This offer is available from 6 August, 2020 to 20 August 2020. Terms apply.

You’ll also be able to get a free pair of the Galaxy Buds Live when you pre-order the Note 20 Ultra 5G or you’ll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ if you pre-order the Note 20 5G. These offers are available on pre-orders only from 6 August, 2020 to 20 August, 2020. You’ll be able to redeem your offer between 20 August, 2020 and 30 September, 2020. Terms apply.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from Telstra

Telstra offers 24-month device payment options, which can be bundled with any of its four month-to-month SIM-only plans. While you’re technically not locked into the plan itself (and free to swap between plans if you need), cancelling your plan with Telstra requires you to pay off the remainder of the device. Keep in mind that if you want the monthly credit offer available with the new Note 20 phones, you will need to choose a Medium, Large or Extra Large plan when you pre-order. Telstra has the Note 20 5G in both Mystic Green and Mystic Grey, while the Note 20 Ultra 5G will be available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze.

If you do want to buy on a 24-month plan from Telstra, payment details and total prices are below.

Telstra Plans for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G

Monthly phone payments for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G:

24 months: $68.70 per month ($1,649 in total over 24 months)

The following table shows all published 256GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 24-month Telstra plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see a wider range of plans from other providers. These are products with links to referral partners.

Telstra Plans for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Monthly phone payments for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G:

24 months: $83.29 per month ($1,999 in total over 24 months)

The following table shows all published 256GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 24-month Telstra plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see a wider range of plans from other providers. These are products with links to referral partners.

Advertisement

Why go with Telstra?

Telstra has now essentially scrapped excess data charges from all of its postpaid plans. This means that once you go over your allowance, you’ll be able to continue using your data but at capped speeds of 1.5Mbps. This is still fast enough for standard definition video streaming.

International calls (and roaming inclusions) are notably absent from Telstra’s plans, but can be added on for an extra monthly cost. Telstra’s Medium, Large, and Extra Large postpaid plans also include access to the Telstra 5G network, which will come in handy as Telstra is only stocking the 5G-capable Note 20 devices. Telstra customers are also able to join Telstra Plus rewards and when you sign up to a new Medium, Large or Extra Large plan, you’ll be able to earn 50% more points. Terms and conditions apply, offer available until withdrawn.

In addition to NRL and AFL coverage, the telco also holds the streaming rights to Australian netball and the Hyundai A-League soccer, making it a great choice for sports lovers. Telstra’s plans also come with data-free Apple Music streaming (subscription required), plus three months of BINGE Standard video streaming. You’ll also get use of the Telstra Air Wi-Fi network and Fon Wi-Fi when overseas.

Other Samsung Galaxy Note 20 plans