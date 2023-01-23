Vodafone has made sweeping changes to its postpaid mobile plans, streamlining its range down to three selections and scrapping its premium unlimited data offer completely.

The telco’s new SIM-only postpaid range is live from today, and replaces the previous ‘Infinite’ data plan range that was first introduced in late 2020. While data amounts and inclusions have changed across each plan, the good news is most prices haven’t increased: the most expensive plan is $65 per month, with the cheapest option priced at $45 monthly.

Previously, Vodafone postpaid plans began at $40 per month, with options available up to $85 monthly. So while the telco’s entry-level price has risen by $5, the new streamlined plan range maxes out at a more affordable $65 per month.

Vodafone SIM plans: what’s changed

This is the biggest shake-up of Vodafone’s postpaid plan structure in over two years, but does mean that new customers will have less choice when it comes to picking a mobile plan. Vodafone has whittled its five-plan range down to just three options, with one of the discontinued plans being its game-changing $85 Ultra+ plan with unlimited high-speed data.

The Ultra+ was Australia’s only unlimited data mobile plan with no speed restrictions (although fair use conditions did apply). This option will no longer be available to new customers, but it’s important to note that all Vodafone postpaid plans will still include unlimited ‘Infinite’ data (capped at speeds of 2Mbps) alongside a monthly full-speed data allowance.

Here’s how the new and previous Vodafone SIM-only postpaid plans compare:

Old Plan Old price & features New Plan New price & features Vodafone SIM Only Lite Plan $40 per month

10GB fast data

Unlimited data capped at 2Mbps

Unlimited standard international texts N/A Plan no longer available from January 24 Vodafone SIM Only Lite+ Plan $45 per month

30GB fast data

Unlimited data capped at 2Mbps

Unlimited standard international texts

100 mins of standard international calls to Zone 1 countries Vodafone Small Plan $45 per month

40GB fast data

Unlimited data capped at 2Mbps

Unlimited standard international texts Vodafone SIM Only Super Plan $55 per month

60GB fast data

Unlimited data capped at 10Mbps

Unlimited standard international texts

1000 mins of standard international calls to Zone 1 countries, 100 mins to Zone 2 Vodafone Medium $55 per month

150GB fast data

Unlimited data capped at 2Mbps

Unlimited standard international texts

Unlimited standard international calls to Zone 1 countries, 300 mins to Zone 2 Vodafone SIM Only Super+ Plan $65 per month

100GB fast data

Unlimited data capped at 10Mbps

Unlimited standard international texts

Unlimited standard international calls to Zone 1 countries, 200 mins to Zone 2 Vodafone Large Plan $65 per month

300GB fast data

Unlimited data capped at 2Mbps

Unlimited standard international texts

Unlimited standard international calls to Zone 1 countries, 300 mins to Zone 2 Vodafone SIM Only Ultra Plan $85 per month

Unlimited fast data

30GB fast data for hotspot/tethering use, then unlimited use at 2Mbps

Unlimited standard international texts

Unlimited standard international calls to Zone 1 countries, 300 mins to Zone 2 N/A Plan no longer available from January 24

The new plans will be offered as SIM-only, bring-your-own phone options, and alongside any new smartphones on a Vodafone device payment plan. Each plan is offered on a month-to-month basis with no lock-contract, so you’re free to switch between them as needed.

In addition to the features listed above, all plans include unlimited standard national talk and text to Australian numbers, and no excess data charges for use in Australia – once your monthly full-speed data allowance is exceeded, your speeds will simply be capped to 2Mbps until your billing cycle resets.

If you’re currently on a Vodafone SIM plan – including one of the discontinued options – you’ll be able to stay on your existing plan for now, provided you don’t cancel your service. This is also applicable for customers paying off a smartphone on a Vodafone 12, 24 or 36-month device payment plan.

Do Vodafone’s new SIM plans offer better value?

It’s important to note that below plan prices and inclusions are each plan’s standard inclusions, minus any bonus data or promotional offers. Vodafone frequently advertises extra high-speed data and even ongoing plan discounts, but to keep things simple we’re comparing based on standard prices and inclusions only.

Under Vodafone’s old plan structure, its Lite and Lite+ plans included additional data capped at 2Mbps, while Super and Super+ plans featured a faster 10Mbps cap. The new Small, Medium and Large plans offer 2Mbps ‘unlimited’ data across the board, alongside your monthly full-speed data allowance.

That maximum speed data inclusion has also changed, although whether it’s a change for the better will depend on your preference for unlimited maximum speed data. Vodafone’s $45 Small plan includes 40GB of full-speed data, compared to the 30GB available on the previous $45 Lite+ plan.

The new $55 Medium plan features 150GB of fast data – up from 60GB on the old $55 Super plan – while the Large tier includes 300GB (compared to 100GB on the previously-$65 Super+ plan). So while customers will get more data for their dollars under the new plan structure, both the cheaper $40 Lite plan and unlimited data $85 Ultra plan are no longer available.

How does Vodafone compare to Telstra and Optus?

Although Vodafone hasn’t followed Telstra or Optus’ lead in raising prices across the board, it’s still pushing customers towards bigger data plans at a higher starting price. However, when comparing the big three telcos, Vodafone still comes out as the cheapest option.

Currently, Optus’ postpaid SIM plans begin at $49 per month for 30GB of fast data, while Telstra’s smallest 40GB plan is priced at $58 monthly. Both of these plans are more expensive than Vodafone’s new Small plan, which includes 40GB for $45 per month.

Looking at the most expensive option from each provider, Vodafone’s $65 plan offers the best value, with 300GB of maximum speed data each month. Optus’ $69 plan includes 220GB of fast data, while its premium $89 plan comes with 360GB. Finally, Telstra’s $68 plan is limited to 180GB of data, with 300GB included on its $89 plan.

You can compare all three telcos in the below table.

Optus plans

Telstra plans

Should you switch from Vodafone to a cheaper plan?

If you are a lighter user who doesn’t need a minimum of 40GB each month, it may be worth your while to compare cheaper options. For example, smaller postpaid providers such as Southern Phone, Moose Mobile and Dodo each offer data around the 10GB-12GB per month mark for under $20.

Even if you do want a plan with 40GB of data, you can find heavier-use SIM-only options at competitive prices. Dodo’s $30 SIM plan currently includes 40GB of data each month, as does Moose Mobile’s $29.80 SIM-only plan. Woolworths Mobile also offers both SIM-only and phone-on-a-plan options with 42GB of data for $35 per month.

If you want unlimited data and no excess data charges, but balk at the 2Mbps download speed cap, you may also want to consider Felix Mobile. This online-only telco offers a single $35 per month plan with unlimited data, capped at a speed of 20Mbps – fast enough for HD video and music, as well as social media and general daily usage. Felix runs on the Vodafone 4G/3G networks, so it could also be an option for customers happy with their current Vodafone coverage, but looking for something cheaper.

Overall, while Vodafone still offers great value compared to both Telstra and Optus, if you’re looking for a SIM-only option with less frills and don’t require a new smartphone, you may want to shop around before committing – especially if price is your biggest concern.

