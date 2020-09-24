Vodafone has once again overhauled its postpaid plan range, launching a new set of SIM-only products with tailored unlimited data options.

Called Vodafone Infinite, the new plan line replaces Vodafone’s popular SIM Only Plus range, which featured five plans with unlimited speed-capped data. Vodafone’s Infinite plans also include unlimited monthly gigabytes, but with a twist: instead of all plans featuring a 1.5Mbps speed cap on unlimited data, Infinite options include three new data speed tiers, in addition to your monthly full-speed data allowance.

Arthur Panos, Vodafone’s General Manager of Product and Devices, said the new plans are a natural next step in offering customers more choice when it comes to a mobile plan.

“Vodafone changed the game in 2018 when we were the first Australian telco to offer a range of endless data plans and eliminating excess data charges in Australia for customers who took up one of these plans,” said Mr. Panos.

“Now we’re leading the market once again and taking that concept to a whole new level with the introduction of Vodafone Infinite plans.”

You can find all five new plans in the table below, but read on for a detailed breakdown of how Vodafone’s Infinite Data works.

The following table shows Vodafone's SIM-only postpaid plans, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Vodafone’s new unlimited data plans: faster data, higher prices

While Vodafone’s new plans may look complicated at first glance, a break down of each Infinite option shows that the new range is relatively simple in terms of pricing and inclusions. All five plans come with unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, plus a monthly full-speed data allowance. This allowance gives you a set amount of data at the fastest speeds available, just as you’d find on any other monthly mobile plan.

If you use up your allocated full-speed gigabytes mid-month, you won’t be cut off from further data use, or charged extra to add more data to your plan. Instead, you’ll have unlimited access to data at a slower speed until your billing cycle resets. Previously, this data was capped at a speed of 1.5Mbps on all Vodafone Plus plans, meaning both the cheapest and most expensive plans were still limited to slower-than-usual speeds when their fast data allowance was exceeded.

Now, Vodafone has split its unlimited data inclusions into three speed tiers called Lite, Super, and Ultra. Lite Infinite Data is capped at 2Mbps, Super Infinite Data at 10Mbps, and Ultra Infinite Data offers speeds up to 25Mbps.

The speed available to you will depend on which new Vodafone Infinite Plan you sign up for. There are five plans in total, all with unlimited standard national talk and text and the following data inclusions:

$40 Lite Plan: 10GB of max speed data, plus Lite Infinite data

10GB of max speed data, plus Lite Infinite data $45 Lite+ Plan: 30GB of max speed data, plus Lite Infinite data

30GB of max speed data, plus Lite Infinite data $55 Super Plan: 60GB of max speed data, plus Super Infinite data

60GB of max speed data, plus Super Infinite data $65 Super+ Plan: 100GB of max speed data, plus Super Infinite data

100GB of max speed data, plus Super Infinite data $120 Ultra Plan: 150GB of max speed data, plus Ultra Infinite data

Overall, Vodafone’s new plans are slightly more expensive than its previous Plus postpaid range; on average, you’ll pay about an extra $5 per month for the same amount of high-speed data. However, the inclusion of overall faster unlimited data means many customers will see a higher bill as a fair trade-off, especially when weighed against the average price of excess data with rival providers (normally $10 per gigabyte).

In addition to calls and texts in Australia, selected plans also offer international inclusions. You’ll get 100 minutes of standard calls to selected countries on the Lite+ plan, up to 1,100 minutes on the Super plan, and unlimited minutes to eligible Zone 1 countries on both Super+ and Ultra plans. Customers can also use their plan’s max speed data when roaming overseas from just $5 per day in eligible countries.

It also appears that all plans will include access to Vodafone’s brand-new 5G network where available, but you’ll need a compatible 5G-ready smartphone or device to connect. Keep in mind that 5G from Vodafone is currently being rolled out in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane Adelaide, Canberra and Perth, so you may need to wait for the service to go live in your area.

How fast is Infinite unlimited data?

Vodafone’s new Infinite plans are the closest thing to a truly unlimited mobile plan Australians have seen in quite some time, since Telstra scrapped its unlimited full-speed Ultimate postpaid plan in 2019. Priced at a hefty $199 per month, the Ultimate plan offered completely unrestricted data use in Australia, but may have been too expensive for most Aussies to justify signing up.

In comparison, Infinite plans offer a maximum unlimited data speed of 25Mbps, although this is only available on the $120 Ultra plan. While this is still slower than what you’d experience on a 5G or fast 4G connection, a 25Mbps speed is the equivalent to a standard NBN or ADSL plan.

Here’s what you can expect from each Infinite Data speed tier:

Lite: 2Mps speeds, ideal for everyday web and social media use, streaming music, and streaming standard definition video.

2Mps speeds, ideal for everyday web and social media use, streaming music, and streaming standard definition video. Super: 10Mbps speeds, suitable for high definition video and video calling, but not ideal for large file uploads.

10Mbps speeds, suitable for high definition video and video calling, but not ideal for large file uploads. Ultra: 25Mbps speeds, great for high definition video and using cloud storage, but very large uploads may struggle.

Interestingly, Vodafone is allowing customers to use their Infinite Data to tether (also known as mobile hotspotting). Vodafone has stated that this is for ‘personal devices only’ and not intended as a home internet connection: so while it’s a great backup for when your home broadband is slow or spotty, keep in mind that constant hotspotting will likely see Vodafone kick you off for breaking its Fair Use policy.

Vodafone’s Infinite plans are available to new and existing customers now, on both SIM-only plans or paired to a smartphone device payment plan over 12, 24, or 36 months. If you’re interested in bundling in a new phone, you’ll still be able to switch between Infinite plans each month as your usage requires, without affecting your monthly handset payments.

Unlimited mobile plans compared

Vodafone is one of two telcos offering customers unlimited data (albeit at restricted speeds) and eliminating excess data charges within Australia. Telstra’s postpaid mobile plans also include unlimited gigabytes in addition to a monthly full-speed data allowance, but unlimited speeds are capped at 1.5Mbps on all plans.

Telstra’s plans begin at $55 per month for 40GB of full-speed data, although if you want access to the new 5G network you’ll need to sign up for a Medium, Large or Extra Large plan, beginning at $65 for 80GB. All plans are month-to-month and available with phones or as SIM-only, and include extras such as three months of free BINGE streaming, data-free Apple Music streaming (subscription required), and data-free live sport.

The following table shows Telstra SIM-only postpaid plans, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.