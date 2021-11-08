Best Solar Inverter in Australia [2021]

At the heart of any good solar system is an inverter. Without a high-functioning solar inverter, a rooftop panel system is basically rendered useless. But understanding what makes an inverter ‘good’ or ‘the best’ is no easy feat.
With so much industry jargon littering the solar market, finding a quality inverter can sometimes be a bit of hassle. So, to help you take the guesswork out of finding a good solar inverter, Canstar Blue has compiled a list of some of the best solar inverters in Australia at the moment. Comparing factors like efficiency, warranty, price and system capabilities, we share some of the key brands you need to keep an eye on during your hunt for a new inverter.
Please keep in mind however, that this advice is general only in nature. Before making any purchase decision, it’s best to contact a licensed solar installer and discuss these options further.
To see what some of the best solar inverters in Australia are for 2021, check out the list below. To learn more about each inverter, click on the links.
Best Solar Inverters in Australia 2021
- Overall Best Inverter: Fronius Primo
- Best Inverter – Efficiency: Sungrow Premium
- Best Inverter – Warranty: SolarEdge HD Wave
- Best Inverter – Unique Features: SMA Sunny Boy
- Best Inverter – Price: Goodwe DNS
- Best Inverter – Battery Ready: Huawei Sun2000
Overall Best Inverter: Fronius Primo
Arguably one of the top solar inverters in Australia is the Fronius Primo. As a single-phase device, available in a variety of sizes, this inverter is a heavy favourite among Aussies, often regarded for its innovative technologies, high efficiency and intelligent communication and monitoring software. All Fronius Primo inverters come with a five-year warranty as standard, but according to the Fronius website, consumers can bag an additional five years warranty if they register their inverter on Fronius Solar.web – the company’s software that records system data and shares it via an online portal and mobile app for customers to access.
Price Estimate: $1,500-$3,000*
*This estimate does not factor in installation costs
Sizes Available: 3, 4, 5, 6, 8.2kW
What’s good about this inverter:
- High efficiency of 98.1% max
- SnapINverter technology which makes it easy to remove for servicing
- Uses integrated data communication, allowing solar customers to see how their system is operating via an app on their phone or online
What to look out for:
- Slightly more expensive than average inverter price
- Only goes up to an inverter size of 8.2kW
- Not solar battery ready
Best Inverter – Efficiency: Sungrow Premium
Considered to be one of the most efficient solar inverters in Australia is the Sungrow Premium. With high and reliable performance levels and a smaller price tag than other models on the market, the Sungrow Premium is slowly making a name for itself in the Aussie solar community, with some even considering this inverter to be on par with crowd favourite Fronius. All Sungrow inverters are also covered for 10 years warranty as standard.
Price Estimate: $900-$2,000*
*This estimate does not factor in installation costs
Sizes Available: 2, 2.5, 3, 5, 8kW
What’s good about this inverter:
- Very efficient with max efficiency of 98.2-98.5%, depending on model size
- Cheaper upfront costs
- 24hr online system motoring available through app or the web
What to look out for:
- Not solar battery ready
- Consumption monitoring not considered to be the best
- Back-up power (in case of black out or off-grid use) limited to only three kilowatts (kW)
Best Inverter – Warranty: SolarEdge HD Wave
When it comes to an inverter with quality warranty standards, you can’t look past the SolarEdge HD Wave with its mammoth 12-year offering. But it’s not just the extended warranty that gets this inverter recognised as one of the best in Australia. Thanks to its use of power optimisers – plug-ins that can be added to your panels to help maximise efficiency – SolarEdge’s inverters can withstand and compensate for the effects of shading on your system, allowing it to run at full capacity during any point of the day.
Price Estimate: $1,200-$2,800*
*This estimate does not factor in installation costs or additional system upgrades
Sizes Available: 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10kW
What’s good about this inverter:
- Uses power optimisers to leverage system efficiency, even in shaded areas
- Inverters available in sizes up to 10kW
- Extremely efficient at 99.2% max
What to look out for:
- One of the most expensive models on market
- Runs at a higher voltage than other inverters
- Increased likelihood of failures and technical problems in comparison to other inverters due to extra electronics on panels for power optimisers
Best Inverter – Unique Features: SMA Sunny Boy
If it’s a small, compact and efficient inverter that you’re after for your home, look no further than the SMA Sunny Boy. Praised for its patented speciality feature, Shadefix – a function that takes shading into consideration and runs the system based on this influence – the Sunny Boy is considered to be easy to look after and efficient to run – making it one of the best solar inverters for homeowners. SMA’s inverters come with five years warranty as standard but there are extended warranty options available.
Price Estimate: $1,200-$2,500*
*This estimate does not factor in installation costs
Sizes Available: 1.5, 2, 2.5, 3, 3.6, 4, 5, 6kW
What’s good about this inverter:
- Uses specialised ‘Shadefix’ technology to keep system running optimally, even if shaded or covered
- Fairly efficient with 97% max efficiency
- Small and compact, takes up minimal space
What to look out for:
- Lacking internal system monitoring
- Higher price tag than the average inverter
- Only available in sizes up to 6kW
Best Inverter – Price: Goodwe DNS
Not all high-class, efficient inverters need a big price tag, as seen with Goodwe’s DNS series. If it’s a quality inverter for an affordable price that you’re after, then a DNS is probably worth looking at. Spruiking a highly intelligent monitoring system and waterproof, low noise design, this inverter is considered to be a decent entry-level system that should only leave you around $800 out of pocket. Goodwe’s DNS series comes with five years warranty as standard; however, this can be extended to up to 25 years for an additional cost.
Price Estimate: $600-$900*
*This estimate does not factor in installation costs
Sizes Available: 1.5, 2, 3, 3.6, 4.2, 5, 6kW
What’s good about this inverter:
- Affordable price
- Access to Goodwe SEMS system monitoring portal which shows detailed monitoring of solar PV system
- Max efficiency of 97.8%
What to look out for:
- Only available in sizes up to 6kW
- Smaller standard warranty period
- No built-in DC Isolator which makes it harder to disconnect from system for servicing.
Best Inverter – Battery Storage: Huawei Sun2000
If you’re looking for an inverter that offers high efficiency for your solar energy generation, but is also highly compatible and ready to run a battery system, then you should look into the Huawei Sun2000 model. As a hybrid inverter, the Sun2000 from Huawei comes equipped and ready to connect to a compatible battery, without the need for extra devices or refits like other popular inverter models. Huawei is also a quite well-regarded brand in the solar battery market and offers some of the best battery storage for inverters. As standard, Huawei inverters also come with 10 years warranty.
Price Estimate: $1,200-$1,800*
*This estimate does not factor in installation costs
Sizes Available: 2, 3, 3.6, 4, 4.6, 5, 6kW
What’s good about this inverter:
- Hybrid inverter which means it is solar battery ready
- Highly efficient, max at 98.4%
- Comes with a built-in ‘Smart PV Safety’ feature which records vital system data and stores in case of system mishaps
What to look out for:
- Not suitable for homes in coastal areas or those areas prone to sea breeze
- Cannot sufficiently run a battery system off-grid or during a blackout
- Only available in sizes up to 6kW
Why do you need an inverter for solar panels?
Without an inverter, the solar energy collected by your panels has no real place to go and is practically useless. So, what does an inverter do for solar panels exactly? Well, it’s the inverter that is responsible for converting the electricity generated by your solar panels, into energy which is compatible for household use. Energy sourced directly from the sun comes in what’s called a ‘DC’ form, however, household appliances typically run off ‘AC’ electricity forms. So, without an inverter to change this energy from one form to the other, any solar energy you have generated will be unusable within the home.
