Have you been thinking about getting a solar system for your home or business? If you’re like most people, you’re probably feeling overwhelmed by all the options available. But you don’t need to stress because you’ll find all the details right here about one of the country’s most popular solar system sizes.

In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know about 5kW solar systems in Australia. We’ll discuss the benefits of these systems and help you determine which option is best for you. So, whether you’re just starting to research solar or are ready to buy, keep reading for all the details!

How many panels in a 5kW solar system?

A 5kW solar system is a popular choice for Aussie homes because it’s a good size for most households. 5kW systems usually have between 14 and 20 solar panels, so they can produce enough electricity to cover most of your home’s needs. The typical solar panel in Australia is about 370 Watts so a system will usually consist of around 15 panels.

And since they’re not too big, they’re also generally not too expensive. In addition, 5kW systems are easy to install and maintain, so they’re a great choice for people who want to go solar but don’t want to put in a lot of effort. Plus, they’re environmentally friendly, so you can feel good about using them.

How much kWh does a 5kW solar system produce?

A 5kW solar system in Australia will produce around 21 kWh of electricity per day on average. This number can vary depending on the time of year and location, but it’s a good estimate for what you can expect from this size solar system. Of course, there are other factors that can impact the electricity output of a solar rig, such as shading from trees or buildings, and the age and efficiency of the panels.

In general, a 5kW system in Australia will produce its peak amount of electricity in the summer months when there is less cloud cover and inclement weather. Even in winter, a system of this size will usually produce enough energy to cover the basic needs of a home with two to four occupants, provided the panels are maintained and are working to maximum efficiency.

How much does a 5kW solar system cost?

Solar has come a long way Down Under over the past decade or so – both in technology and price. Expect to pay $4,500 to $6,000 for a 5kW solar system, however these PV systems have been known to go for cheaper at times. That’s why it’s always worth dialling a few solar installers first to see what deals are available, not to mention the rebates that may be up for grabs in your area.

There are many factors that contribute to the upfront cost of solar, but three key things that will impact the price you pay are: your location, your chosen installer, and the type of panel or brand you opt for. Just remember that while it is a huge upfront investment, if you’re looking to significantly cut back on the amount you pay for power over many years, then it’s generally one of the best investments a homeowner can make.

How much money will a 5kW solar system save me?

A good-quality and properly installed 5kW solar system can save a medium-sized household up to $500 off their quarterly electricity bill. This of course, depends on a range of factors, none bigger than how much power your household consumes, followed by what you pay for electricity (usage rate), and your location.

Other factors that need to be taken into consideration are:

Weather: Do you live in an area with an abundance of sunshine all-year-round, or are rainy days part and parcel of where you call home?

Roof positioning: The direction and positioning of your roof plays a big part of how much sun your panels are capable of soaking in. HINT: North is generally considered best!

Age and efficiency of panels: Like most equipment and technology, solar panels wear down over time, (a process known as degradation), and older or less-efficient panels won’t be saving you as much as you’d hope.

Battery storage: Are you looking to install a solar battery with a 5kW system, and if so, will the storage unit be big enough to power your home through the night?

How long before a 5kW solar system pays for itself?

The great news about investing in a 5kW solar system is that prices have fallen on average across Australia over the past 10 years or so. This means if you’re serious about going solar, then you’re looking at a payback period of roughly three to five years.

Again, this will depend on all the factors discussed throughout this page, not to mention if you plan on living at the property or renting it out.

An easy way to find out how much time a 5kW solar system in Australia takes to pay for itself is by asking your installer. These guys and gals install hundreds, if not thousands, of solar systems a year so fortunately for you, they should be in the best position to answer this question. Most solar installers these days provide an array of insights during the consultation and quoting stage, meaning you’ll be left with a pretty clear picture of what timeframe you’re up against.

Should you get a 5kW solar system?

Solar power is surging in popularity throughout the world, and it’s no different in Oz. With the high cost of electricity and the environmental benefits of solar, more and more people are making the switch. Additionally, there are usually many rebates and initiatives on offer that can help offset some of the initial costs.

The answer to you investing in a 5kW solar system ultimately depends on your personal circumstances. If you’re looking for ways to save money on your electricity bills and do your part for the environment, then solar may be right for you. However, if you’re concerned about the initial cost of installation or batteries, then you may want to wait until technology improves or prices drop even further. Whichever decision you make, we hope this guide has helped you better understand the ins and outs of 5kW solar systems.

