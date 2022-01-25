Solar panel size: How many do you need?

If you’re in the research phase of your solar journey and aren’t too sure on what size system your rooftop will need, then you’re in the right spot. Installing solar panels is no cheap endeavour, which is why you should know a thing or two about your energy usage needs, as well as the different solar panel size options best suited to your circumstances.

While there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ PV system on the market, most reputable solar installers should be able to give you credible advice based on a range of personal factors. On this page you’ll find a tonne of information about solar panel sizes, including output efficiency, how many panels you’ll likely need, and much more.

How many solar panels do I need?

It’s important to note that the size of a solar system is measured in kilowatts (kW), with one kW of panels producing roughly four kilowatt hours (kWh) of usable electricity per day. A standard 5kW solar system will normally have about 14 panels, depending on efficiency. Here are four key factors to consider when determining how many solar panels your home will need:

Household energy usage: Examine a few recent electricity bills and find out how much power your household is consuming and costing you each day. This information is usually listed on the front or second page and will outline ‘costs per day’ and a ‘daily usage’ amount that’ll be measured in kWh. Take note of each daily usage in kWh from each bill to work out your average power consumption needs over a 24-hour period. Hours of daylight/sunshine: Solar panels work Roof space and suitability: The placement of solar panels on your roof plays a big part of optimising sunlight during the day. Your roof space and will also be taken into consideration as well as if it’s positioned on an angle or facing a certain direction (i.e. north, south, east or west). North-facing solar panels are regarded as the best placement for highest energy output in Australia. Personal energy goals: This is where future-proofing can come in handy. Are you looking to just use solar energy to cover your power usage during the day? Or, do you wish to add a solar battery

How many solar panels needed per system size?

Here are the number of solar panels you’ll need if each panel’s capacity is 370 Watts. Keep in mind one kilowatt (kW) equates to 1,000 Watts (W). This is a general guide only.

Solar System Size Approximate number of panels 2kW 6 4kW 12 5kW 14 6.6kW 18 8kW 22 10kW 28

How much solar power do I need?

To work out how much solar power your household needs, you’ll first have to identify what you’re trying to achieve. Do you want to reduce your energy costs, or are you looking to completely offset your power bills through solar? Once you’ve identified your energy-saving goals, then it’s time to look at some recent electricity bills and note down how much power your home consumes on average in a day.

While going bigger with solar may benefit larger households that use a lot of energy during the day, it’s always best to talk to a licenced installer before jumping straight in. Check out our state guides below to see a range of solar installers in your neck of the woods.

How much electricity does the average home use?

The amount of electricity used by an average home in Australia will depend on its location as well as the season. Take a look at the table below to get an idea of how much energy Aussie households use in kilowatt hours (kWh).

State or Territory & Distributor Summer Autumn Winter Spring Annual ACT – Evoenergy 1,258 1,550 2,168 1,431 6,407 NSW – Ausgrid 1,360 1,283 1,679 1,207 5,529 NSW – Endeavour 1,512 1,403 1,726 1,340 5,981 NSW – Essential 1,291 1,307 1,639 1,240 5,477 QLD – Energex 1,513 1,380 1,324 1,264 5,481 QLD – Ergon 1,562 1,408 1,328 1,290 5,588 SA – SAPN 1,181 1,190 1,465 1,114 4,950 TAS – TasNetworks 1,536 2,049 2,915 2,119 8,619 VIC – Ausnet 1,200 1,149 1,572 1,102 5,023 VIC – Citipower 983 999 1,394 974 4,350 VIC – Jemena 951 987 1,383 958 4,279 VIC – Powercor 1,134 1,124 1,531 1,090 4,879 VIC – United 1,065 1,062 1,387 1,030 4,544

Source: Australian Energy Regulator (AER), Residential Energy Consumption Benchmarks, Frontier Economics Analysis of AEMO and DNSP Data, December 2020.

As you can see, electricity usage is vastly different for residents in Tasmania over winter when compared to those in Queensland. You’ll also notice how energy consumption changes depending on the season. To work out how much power a household uses in summer in New South Wales on the Ausgrid network, you can divide 1,360kWh by 90 days, which equals approximately 15.1kWh per day.

Average solar panel size in Australia

The average solar panel size in Australia is a 5kW system, consisting of roughly 14 panels, according to a recent Canstar Blue survey. Out of 1,369 solar customers surveyed, 22 per cent said they had a 5kW system, while 15 per cent said their solar system size was 6kW or 6kW and above.

Although this was the average solar system size conducted in our survey, the Australian Energy Council’s latest Solar Report noted the average PV system being much bigger, at 8.86kW. Remember that an average-sized solar system in Hobart will be different to the average in Townsville.

What is the best solar panel size?

The best solar panel size is a system that suits your energy needs. As the price of solar continues to fall, it may be worth looking into a bigger PV system with higher panel efficiency. Ultimately, the best size panels for your property will depend on what’s most important to you; a cheaper brand with lower upfront installation costs or investing in panels with greater output capacity?

How big are residential solar panels?

A standard residential solar panel typically measures 170cm by 100cm. This means that a standard 5kW solar system will require at least 25m2 of roof space. Although sizing is fairly standard in Australia, there will be a difference in wattage output (W) between solar panels, usually 250W and 370W for a more efficient product.

How big are commercial solar panels?

Most commercial solar panels measure the same as residential panels – 170cm by 100cm. A commercial solar system will have a lot more panels to produce more output. For example, some standard commercial solar system sizes in Australia are 10kW, 20kW, 30kW, 40kW and 100kW. According to Infinite Energy, a large 100kW commercial solar system will need roughly 656m2 of roof space.

How much do solar panels weigh?

In Australia, the average solar panel weighs between 18 and 22 kilograms. This will, of course depend on the brand and wattage output of a panel. You can usually find the dimensions of a solar panel on the brand or manufacturer’s website, or by speaking to your preferred solar installer.

