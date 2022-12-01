Black solar panels: Are they better than blue solar panels?

Fact Checked

Think about solar panels for a minute. What colour automatically springs to mind? If you thought blue or dark blue, then you’re not wrong, as most homes in Australia have solar systems that are equipped with panels of this colour. But what are black solar panels and how do they compare to blue?

In this guide, we’ll answer a few common questions about these types of solar panels, including what they are, how they’re made, and how much they cost. We’ll also explain the differences between black and blue solar panels, while breaking down the pros and cons to give you a better understanding of this emerging and popular technology.

What are black solar panels?

Black solar panels are, as the name suggests, a type of newer solar panel that is black in colour as opposed to the traditional blue you see on so many homes. These solar panel types are gaining momentum in Australia due to their sleek and modern look, making them a popular choice for homeowners who want their solar system to blend in as much as possible.

Part of the reason why Aussies are shifting towards black solar panels are that they look great on most dwellings and that they merge into their surroundings better. There’s also evidence to suggest that a black monocrystalline solar panel absorbs more sunlight than its blue polycrystalline counterpart, thus making them generally more efficient at generating electricity.

How are black solar panels made?

Black solar panels in Australia are made with monocrystalline cells – a type of silicon created through the “czochralski process.” This process places molten crystals into pots under immensely high pressure and temperatures to draw out their shape, forming blocks that can be cut up into thin wafers for use as energy generating components.

Manufacturing black solar panels is generally more expensive than their blue counterparts, but they also have an appearance that cannot be matched by any other colour. This is because light interacting with single crystal cells (monocrystalline) reacts differently to the standard polycrystalline cells, which gives them a uniform black hue to our eye.

How much do black solar panels cost?

The short answer is that black solar panels generally cost slightly more than standard blue panels. However, the price difference is often minimal, and the extra cost can be offset by the fact that black solar panels are typically more efficient than their counterparts. In addition, black solar panels tend to have a longer lifespan, so you’ll ultimately save money in the long run by investing in black solar panels.

Though, like any solar system installation, the cost will vary depending on the size (watt output) and model of panel. Given there are no uniform prices for solar systems, it’s best to contact your preferred solar energy installer and ask them how much extra you can expect to fork out for a rig with black panels, provided they sell them in the first place.

What’s the difference between black and blue solar panels?

The primary difference between black and blue solar panels is aesthetics. While both types of solar cells are efficient at converting sunlight into energy, black solar panels tend to have a sleeker, more modern look while blue solar panels have a more conventional appearance. Let’s explore some of the pros and cons of each in further detail below:

Pros and cons of black solar panels

Advantages Disadvantages Absorb more heat and light from the sun, which means they can produce more energy in hot climates Usually more expensive for each panel, driving up the price of a solar system installation Monocrystalline black solar panels are slightly more efficient and take up less space on a roof May not be widely available in all areas and some installers may not stock these panel types Sleek and modern appearance that tends to blend in better with surroundings Not all manufacturers make black solar panels

Pros and cons of blue solar panels

Advantages Disadvantages Generally, less expensive overall and produce less waste when made compared to monocrystalline cells Slightly less efficient and don’t absorb as much sunlight, particularly in areas with a warmer climate Tend to be more durable and require less maintenance or regular cleaning May not suit contemporary homes where the roof is clearly visible An abundance of models and sizes to choose from and are usually compatible with many types of inverters Will normally take up more roof space for generating the same amount of power as black solar panels

Should you buy black solar panels?

So, should you buy black solar panels? The answer is yes – and no. Yes, if you want to gradually increase the efficiency of your solar system and get slightly more power out of every panel. No, if you’re worried about how black panels will look on your roof. Ultimately, it’s up to you whether the pros outweigh the cons for your home.

If you’re not too phased about the additional efficiency and overall aesthetics, then going for a system with blue solar panels shouldn’t be ruled out of the equation. The colour of your panels shouldn’t be the only consideration when choosing to go solar, and there are plenty of installation companies nationwide that can provide more insight into what works best for you and your home.

Image Credits: Solar Goat/Shutterstock.com, fokke baarssen/Shutterstock.com