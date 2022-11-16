Fact Checked

If you’ve had your solar system for a while, it might be time for an upgrade. But what does that entail? And how do you know when an upgrade might be needed? Canstar Blue discusses below.

Over time, things change, like your household energy usage. So, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to suggest that your energy needs may not be the same as they were when you first got your home solar system installed. Maybe you’ve got a bunch of new appliances, or your household has gained a member or two.

Whatever the reason, your solar panels may just not be producing enough power anymore and it could be starting to impact your buyback period. But, this is where upgrading your system might be useful. There are lots of different ways to upgrade an existing system and this Canstar Blue guide explores all of these options, as well as the signs that your existing system might be due for an upgrade.

Can I upgrade my solar system?

Yes, it is possible to upgrade solar systems, however there are some constraints. The upgrades must meet the standards outlined by the policies of the state you live in and your distribution network. It must also work seamlessly with the existing system, including panels, solar inverters and (if applicable) solar battery systems.

Why would I upgrade my solar panel system?

If the current system does not meet your energy demands then it may be time to look into a solar system upgrade. Circumstances where your current system might not be meeting your needs could be if you have recently installed an electric vehicle charger, or a few new members have joined the household since installation.

Before you decide that your solar system needs an upgrade, it is important to consider your consumption, space available on your roof and budget first. That way, you can find a solution best tailored to your needs.

How to upgrade solar panel systems

An upgrade for a solar panel system generally includes one of two options: repairs or alterations. These things can be done separately or simultaneously, depending on the condition of your current system and your goals.

Repairs aim to restore the solar system to its original glory, amending or replacing parts of the system that may be broken, worn out or impacting the overall solar power generation and output. For example, if you have string inverters and there is an issue with a panel then the whole string would be limited to the production of the faulty panel. So repairing or replacing the panel would allow the string to function at its highest capacity again.

Alterations you may wish to carry out could include adding panels (if there is the space), another inverter or batteries.

How much does it cost to upgrade my solar system?

This entirely depends on the work needed to upgrade the solar system. Upgrading is likely going to be significantly cheaper than buying and installing a whole new system. But if you upgrade includes adding a battery, it could set you back up to $16,000. Installing a solar monitoring system, however, will sit more around the $1,000 mark.

Mistakes to avoid if you do upgrade your solar system

When looking to upgrade your solar system, there are a few things to keep in mind:

Check that you won’t lose your feed-in tariff: Different states have different solar feed-in tariff rules and policies, so it is important to check if there are any restrictions that govern how you upgrade your solar system. If it turns out that you’re making more money on the current tariff than you stand to gain, then consider whether the upgrade is actually worth it. Don’t fall for shiny sales and marketing deals: Some solar installers will try and sell you these great sounding deals but, if it sounds too good to be true – it probably is. The best way to avoid this is to shop around, get several quotes, and do your research before signing the dotted line. Define your needs before making the upgrade official: Calculate the difference between your electricity consumption and the current output of your solar system. It is also worth looking into whether you can use your current solar energy output more efficiently around the home – for example, powering more appliances during daylight hours and less when it’s dark outside. You don’t want to spend a boatload of money to upgrade your system to produce more electricity than you need because a feed-in tariff alone (unless you’ve got a really good one) is unlikely to make the additional expenditure worth it. Determine what your size limit is and don’t exceed it: Some places have a solar system size limit, where you’re not allowed to generate more than a certain amount of solar power. So, check with both your state and distributor to make sure that your upgrade won’t cost you more than anticipated.

Should I upgrade my solar system?

If you’ve had your solar system for a while and its is not meeting your electricity needs, it may be worth looking into an upgrade. This can be the addition of a battery with backup capabilities, additional solar panels to generate the extra energy needed or simply inspecting and repairing any potential faults that could be impacting your energy output.

However, there are going to be scenarios when an upgrade may be futile, and it would be better to just buy an entirely new system. A “mix and match” system is not always going to be better and it may even cause unwanted stress on inverters or batteries, ultimately causing the system to produce power under its potential.

The best way to know what would be best for your home and your needs would be to consult a professional.

If you’re looking for a quality solar installer, make sure to check out our solar installers comparison where consumers have rated installers on their customer service, solar system performance, installation process, durability and set-up cost.

Image credits: Hryshchyshen Serhii/Shutterstock.com, only_kim/Shutterstock.com