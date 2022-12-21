Fact Checked

Deciding to go solar isn’t easy. Even after you’ve sorted financing, you’ll have plenty more to consider. One major consideration is quality — given the price of solar , you’ll want your system to last. However, differentiating between high-quality and low-quality solar panels can be an impossible task for anyone not a solar expert.

That’s where the solar tier system comes in. Manufacturers are classified as Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 to help homeowners recognise the quality of various panels. This article explains what these classifications mean and how they can help you make wiser solar choices.

What’s a tier solar panel system?

A tier scheme is a solar manufacturer ranking system designed to help Australian solar customers choose quality solar systems. It helps buyers differentiate between reliable manufacturers and those that are emerging or, at worst, worth being cautious of. Tier 1 is considered the best and Tier 3 is the worst.

While the tier system can be a good indicator of quality, it’s important to keep in mind that this system ranks manufacturers’ bankability, not panels. Bankability, put simply, means that the manufacturer can get bank loans secured on collateral such as property or shares – it’s a measure of the manufacturer’s financial status, not the panels it makes. Manufacturers may offer panels of varying quality and even Tier 1 retailers sometimes sell inferior products.

There are actually several tier systems but research providers PIKE Research and BloombergNEF are most often referenced in Australia. Bloomberg – we’re talking about the global financial information, data and media company here, with the NEF standing for New Energy Finance, thus the focus on bankability – itself published a statement warning against the use of its tier list as a sales tactic or measure of quality.

“We strongly recommend that [solar] module purchasers … do not use this list as a measure of quality, but instead consult a technical due diligence firm,” it said. “These would usually consider what factory the module comes from, as well as the brand, and give an informed opinion on whether the modules will perform as expected.”

Another consideration is methodology. Tier rankings are weighted in favour of manufacturing volume, so Tier 1 manufacturers are usually the largest in the world. This system also considers whether a manufacturer has staff in Australia to assist with warranty claims.

Tier ranking considerations include:

Bankability

Experience

Financial backing

Geographic coverage

Innovation

Market position

Panel quality

Performance

Sustainability

What does Tier 1 solar panel mean?

Tier 1 solar panels are considered the best of the best. They’re produced by carefully vetted, credible Tier 1 manufacturers. The methodology to be ranked as Tier 1 varies between solar research groups but some core principles remain the same. Here are some features shared by Tier 1 manufacturers.

Experience: Tier 1 manufacturers have at least five years’ experience.

Reputation: Manufacturers must be known for high-quality products and services.

Scale: Most Tier 1 solar module manufacturers are large, publicly listed companies.

No outsourcing: Manufacturers must assemble their panels using only their own products. This includes everything from PV cells to metal frames.

Innovation: Manufacturers must regularly improve their products and processes through research and development (R&D).

Automation: Tier 1 manufacturers must consistently produce high-quality products through automated factory processes.

Things get a little more specific when looking at the 2020 BloombergNEF PV Module Tier 1 List Methodology report. Tier 1 manufacturers must produce PV modules themselves, under their own brand umbrella, with at least six 1.5MW+ projects or products. Tier 1 manufacturers must also have been financed by six commercial banks in the past two years.

Tier 1 solar panels Australia retailers

The BloombergNEF PV Module Tiering System 2022 Q2 report lists the following providers as Tier 1. For the full list, contact sales.bnef@bloomberg.net.

Sunpower/ Maxeon

LG Solar

Trina Solar

REC Group

Jinko

QCells

LONGi

Canadian Solar

Risen Energy

JA Solar

What does Tier 2 solar panel mean?

Tier 2 solar panels are considered the middle-ground option. They’re sourced from Tier 2 manufacturers, which share some of these features:

Less experience: Tier 2 manufacturers have operated for two to five years.

Emerging reputation: Manufacturers must develop a reputation for high-quality products.

Smaller scale: Tier 2 manufacturers have comparatively mid-to-small operations.

Reduced innovation: Manufacturers invest less money in R&D.

Less automation: Manufacturers may only partially use robotic processes.

While many Tier 2 manufacturers have Tier 1 ambitions, they’re yet to meet the experience and scale criteria.

Tier 2 solar panels Australia retailers

Many research groups, including BloombergNEF, don’t list rankings for Tier 2 companies. Solar retailer Evergreen Electrical Services has listed the following Tier 2 manufacturers.

RenewSys Solar

Luxor Solar

Axitec Solar

What does Tier 3 solar panel mean?

A Tier 3 solar panel is the lowest-quality option. Solar panels sourced from Tier 3 manufacturers share the following features:

Least experience: Tier 3 manufacturers have operated for less than a year.

Outsourced parts: Manufacturers outsource solar panel components.

Small scale: Tier 3 manufacturers have small operations.

Minimal automation: Manufacturers rely heavily on manual labour.

Keep in mind that Tier 3 manufacturers are new to the market, meaning they might not yet qualify for higher tiers even if they produce quality solar products.

Tier 3 solar panels Australia retailers

Like Tier 2, Tier 3 manufacturers can be hard to spot. BloombergNEF doesn’t name low-tier companies. Solar retailer Evergreen Electrical Services has provided these examples of Tier 3 manufacturers:

Tanfon Solar

Dongson Solar

Lovsun Solar

Tier 1 vs Tier 2 vs Tier 3 solar panels

Here’s a snapshot of the differences between Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 solar panel manufacturers. This table simplifies the solar tier methodology outlined by BloombergNEF and PIKE Research.

Tier 1 Solar Manufacturers Tier 2 Solar Manufacturers Tier 3 Solar Manufacturers High-quality products Fully automated processes No outsourcing Most experience (5+ years) Highest prices Average quality products Partially automated processes Partial outsourcing Some experience (2-5 years) Moderate prices Lowest quality products Manual processes Outsourced parts Little experience (<1 year) Affordable prices

How to choose the right solar panel manufacturer

While following the tier system seems easy enough, there’s one unfortunate hiccup — access. Tier rankings aren’t usually free to the public so verifying whether your installer is using high-tier panels can be difficult.

The good news is your installer may have a copy of the tier report they’re referencing, which you can ask to see. If they don’t, you can dig deeper with questions about the manufacturer’s service team, experience and reputation.

To ensure you’re getting the best possible service and installation, choose a trusted solar installer. Visit our Solar Installer ratings page to see how businesses rank on customer service, solar system performance, installation process, durability and set-up costs.

