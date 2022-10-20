Solar Panel Maintenance: When do panels need servicing?

Fact Checked

Solar panels can be a great addition to your home or business, but what is involved in maintaining your system? In this guide, Canstar Blue outlines everything you need to know about solar panel maintenance and servicing.

More and more Aussies are hopping on the solar power bandwagon and having panels installed on their roof. But, how many know what maintenance is required to keep solar panels in prime condition?

Just as you would cars or household appliances, solar panels also require regular servicing and maintenance to ensure all is in order. It can be a daunting task – but that’s why we’ve created this guide to help you identify when you should get your panels looked at, who’s up for the job, how much it could cost you and what you could risk by putting it off.

Do solar panels need maintenance?

Just like every system, solar panels require maintenance over their lifespan. Regular maintenance helps to keep the panels in great condition so they can generate energy to their full potential. Over time, the elements can have an impact on the performance of solar panels – be it dust, leaves, animal droppings or other debris, build up on the panels can play a role in reducing efficiency.

Water can also be a huge problem if it makes its way into the internal system. Your installer will most likely recommend what to watch out for and how regularly to check on your panels.

What maintenance is required for solar panels?

Solar panel maintenance requires a professional to come and check that everything is working as it should. During solar maintenance, more commonly referred to as a service, a professional can check that the solar panels are clean, secure and don’t have any defects. They’ll also check that nothing has deteriorated or corroded since the installation and conduct electrical checks to ensure all components and emergency procedures are operating properly. They will also check that no water has made its way into your system.

The servicer will usually clear any major debris during the maintenance check too, but a more in-depth clean may require an additional fee. If there are any issues, such as faulty inverters or poor installation, these can also be identified and fixed during the service.

If you have angled panels, cleaning is not really necessary unless you live in a particularly dry area, an area with a high level of pollutants or have a problem with animals/tall vegetation. Generally, the rain does a good enough job of keeping solar panels clean: however, if you are concerned, you can either have them professionally cleaned or clean them yourself. Please note that it is not recommended that you go up onto the roof to clean solar panels, especially not without proper training and safety equipment. If you are determined to clean your solar panels yourself, make sure to take the appropriate precautions and turn off your system first. Be sure to check what the manufacturer recommends too and follow their guidelines.

How often do solar panels need maintenance?

Solar panels should be serviced about once every five years, but it is always best to check what your manufacturer recommends. If anything happens that causes concerns about the performance of your solar panels, it is better to be safe than sorry and get a professional to take a look.

Here are some warning signs that might call for a one-off inspection:

a significant change in the system’s production

an alert from the monitoring software or solar inverter itself

itself you notice a large build-up of debris

you suspect an animal may be damaging your system (for example, a possum or bird)

What could happen if I don’t maintain my solar panels correctly?

If not maintained correctly, there are risks for decreased performance or even solar panel fires. With proper installation solar panel fires are rare, however it is still a risk that can be reduced by having a professional check that your solar panels are functioning correctly.

Essentially, maintaining your solar panels correctly ensures that you’re getting the most out of your solar panel system. Otherwise, you may be missing out on valuable energy production and potential energy bill savings.

How much does a solar panel service cost?

Generally, a standard solar panel service can cost from $150-400, depending on size of the setup. Additional costs may occur if repairs are required though. Most solar panels have a lifespan of 25-30 years, which means that in this time they’ll need five to six services – if done every five years, solar maintenance could cost you about $2,000 over the lifetime of your system.

Who can service my solar panels?

It is recommended to have a professional, such as a licensed electrician or a Clean Energy Council-accredited solar panel system installer, conduct the service. This can either be the company that installed the system, if you were happy with their work, or an independent company.

It is best to shop around though and get a couple of different quotes from reputable businesses before booking the service.

Should I get my solar panels serviced?

Yes. If you’ve had your solar panels for over five years or you notice that something is not quite right, then it is best to get a professional to check that everything is functioning as it should be. Not only does this mean that you’ll get the most value out of your solar panel system, but it is also important for safety as well. This is because improperly installed solar panels can cause fires, and getting a service is a great way to ensure everything is as it should be.

If you don’t yet have solar panels but are interested in getting them, check out our guide to solar installations. In this guide we cover how solar power works in Australia, money saving opportunities, costs and so much more.

