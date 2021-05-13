Best sports to watch on SBS On Demand

The best things are life are free, which is why SBS On Demand is worth trying for your viewing pleasure. A slightly underrated contender in the streaming game, SBS On Demand has a catalogue of over 11,000 films and TV shows, but its sporting programs is where it really shines. With so much on offer, however, the variety can be a bit overwhelming. No need to fear – Canstar Blue is here to walk you through the best sports to catch on SBS On Demand.

Top sports to watch on SBS On Demand

Through its broadcasting connections, SBS On Demand has a number of sports available for Aussies to stream, including:

Basketball

Football

Cycling

Tennis

Motorsports

Figure Skating

Gymnastics

Stream Sports with Kayo

Love streaming? Love sports? Kayo is a new streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports, from basketball to cricket, motorsports and soccer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months

Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply

Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 $15

Advertised Cost/month Get Offer on Telstra’s website ^^View important information

Advertisement

Basketball on SBS On Demand

With such a strong basketball fanbase in Australia, SBS On Demand has vast coverage of NBA, WNBA, and NBL games. Included in this basketball package is full-game replays of all NBL fixtures, plus one full-game replay of a selected NBA fixture every day, in addition to more digestible highlights. A select assortment of WNBA full-game replays can additionally be found on SBS On Demand. For the fanatics out there, the service also produces a show called SBS Courtside, where host Lucy Zelic runs through the highs and lows of the NBA season.

Football on SBS On Demand

Football fans can find succinct highlights from leagues around the globe on SBS On Demand, including the English Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, and much more. SBS On Demand’s football clips operate more as a news centre, highlighting the big moments from the gameweek, and also offers special interest football programs, such as player tributes and grassroots documentaries.

Cycling on SBS On Demand

It’s one of the few sports where it seems that more people partake rather than watch it, but cycling can be a thrilling watch, with arguably the world’s most battle-hardened athletes pushing their bodies to the limit as they move through serene backdrops for fans to enjoy. SBS On Demand provides full coverage and highlights of the Tour De France, Giro d’Italia, and La Vuelta, plus many more. Along with this, you can view plenty of interviews with cyclists and major highlights from each stage.

Tennis on SBS On Demand

SBS On Demand seem game to match their competitors with their tennis broadcasting, but as for the current catalogue they’re offering, it’s not causing much of a racket. The only available competition to watch on SBS On Demand is the US Open from 2020, which will be available until the end of 2021. This content includes mini matches, and full-game replays for the diehard tennis fans, but may be enough to tie you over until the next competition hits the court.

Other sports available on SBS On Demand

This is where SBS On Demand shines – giving fans of the more niche sports content free-of-charge. Fans of motorsports, figure skating, and gymnastics are treated to a spate of highlights packages, detailing the peaks and troughs of the week that was in their respective sports. So whether you love the thrills of motorsports, the poise of figure skating, or the grace of gymnastics, SBS On Demand has you covered.

How can I access SBS On Demand?

To start watching your favourite sports on SBS On Demand, you simply need to create an account through one of the many portals available on the homepage. You only need to supply your first name, email, birth year, gender, and a password before you’ll be on your way to accessing the vast library of content SBS On Demand has to offer.

Additionally, you can also sign up and watch your favourite sports on the SBS On Demand app, which is available to download on both iOS and Android systems.

Is SBS On Demand worth signing up to?

Free-to-air television in Australia has taken a hit in recent years through the explosion of streaming platforms available, but still manages to give Aussie households plenty to settle in on the couch with. SBS has been a longstanding favourite for many with its foreign films, news programs, Aussie content as well as its sporting programs, meaning that it still offers plenty for those who are on the fence about signing up. And while streaming services like Kayo may have pipped SBS On Demand at the post in terms of variety and range of content available for sporting fans, with SBS On Demand coming with a price tag of $0, for the casual sports fan, it’s certainly worth checking out.

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.