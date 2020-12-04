Bingeworthy Christmas movies on BINGE

The holiday season is well and truly here — and after a long hard day of being festive, there’s nothing quite like kicking back with a classic Christmas flick. And, if you’re anything like us, you may have exhausted all the Christmas movies available on big dogs Netflix, Stan and Disney+. Luckily, newcomer BINGE is jumping onto Santa’s sleigh and into the Christmas spirit with their collection of holiday movies!

Top Christmas movies on BINGE

If you're looking to get into that Christmas feeling, here's a list of some bingeworthy Christmas films to watch on BINGE:

The Polar Express

It’s not Christmas without Tom Hanks and his Polar Express (the man plays at least five characters). The Polar Express is one of those Christmas movies that you can watch over and over — just to watch the joy on the little boy’s face when he gets to the North Pole. The movie, which was also produced by Hanks, is a computer animated film which tell the story of a young boy who doesn’t believe in Santa — until, on Christmas Eve, he sees a mysterious train bound for the North Pole outside his window, and invited onboard by the conductor (Hanks). The boy joins several other children on the train, each with their own insecurities, as they all embark on a journey to visit Santa Clause in the North Pole preparing for Christmas. Along the way, the young boy discovers the magic in those “who truly believe”.

Love Actually

It’s not a Christmas movie countdown without Love Actually. The feel-good festive film is arguably the greatest ensemble-cast rom com of all time, and it’s easy to see why. It’s an ode to every kind of love there is: Andrew Lincoln (pre-Rick Grimes)’s unrequited desire for Kiera Knightly, Liam Neeson (love me) and his adorable father-step son relationship, Hugh Grant’s political workplace romance, Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman’s heartbreak, and just the desire to be loved on Christmas — there is simply nothing that this movie cannot do. Love Actually is essential Christmas viewing. Sorry, we don’t make the rules.

Last Christmas

If you’re in the mood for a bit of a cry on Christmas, then this will do it to you. Last Christmas, which was written by Emma Thompson (we only just stopped crying over her damn Joni Mitchell CD), stars Mother of Dragons Emilia Clarke as Kate and beautiful Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding as Tom. Based on the song of the same name and inspired by the music of George Michael, it follows Kate, an aspiring young singer who works a dead-end job as an elf at Christmas shop year-round. After running into the mysterious Tom, she begins to make changes to her life and fall for him in the process. But, there’s something off about Tom — and the secret is in the song.

Office Christmas Party

This is not so much a feel-good Christmas film — more a Christmas film that makes you want to go on a week-long bender. Office Christmas Party, like Love Actually, features an ensemble cast with big names. When T.J. Miller’s uptight sister and CEO of their shared company, Jennifer Anniston, threatens to lay off 40% of his branch, Miller unites Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn, Kate McKinnon and more to go head-to-head with his sister, throwing an epic office Christmas party in order to land a big client and save their jobs. Of course, in typical Project-X meets Christmas fashion, things grow out of control and their party grows into the biggest night in Chicago. Can the group still pull off the stunt?

The Night Before

While we’re on the theme of drinking too much at Christmas time, we can’t not include the Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen and Anthony Mackie Christmas comedy, The Night Before. The megastars play Ethan (Gordon-Levitt), Isaac (Rogen) and Chris (Mackie) — three best friends who unite every year on Christmas Eve in search for the best party in New York City. The tradition began when Ethan lost both of his parents in December as a child, and Isaac and Chris vowed to spend every Christmas Eve with him. However, flash forward fifteen years and Chris, a famous football player, and Isaac, about to become a father, want to end the tradition. Determined to end on a hurrah, the three set out to find and score invites to the Nutcrack Ball, the Holy Grail of all Christmas parties. But is Ethan ready to let go of tradition?

Arthur Christmas

If you’re looking for something for the kids to enjoy (but also something surprisingly clever and emotional that you can happily sit through), then look no further than Arthur Christmas. The story follows Arthur Christmas (voiced by James McAvoy), the dorky but kind-hearted son of Father Christmas (Hugh Laurie) who discovers that his dad’s new high-tech shipping method has missed the delivery of one girl’s Christmas present. Determined to save her Christmas, he embarks on a mission — accompanied by his wild granfather (voiced by Bill Nighy, who else?), an enthusiastic elf, and some reindeer. Arthur Christmas is the feel-good movie we all need this year.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

It’s not often that the third installment of a movie franchise can stand on its own two legs, but that is exactly what National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation does. The film, which comes after National Lampoon’s Vacation and National Lampoon’s European Vacation (seriously, how was this franchise successful?) once again follows the Griswold family, this time Clark attempts to deliver his children the most “fun, old-fashioned Christmas ever” but after setting high expectations, and failing to receive his Christmas bonus, things begin to take a turn for the worse. But, it’s the Griswold’s, so we know everything is going to be okay.

Black Christmas

Missing Halloween? Never fear, because Black Christmas combines arguably the two greatest holidays in this horror-Christmas storyline. A loose remake of the 1974 film of the same name, Black Christmas stars Imogen Poots and follows a group of sorority sisters at Hawthorne College as they realise they are being preyed on by stalkers and killed one-by-one. However, the killer is unaware that sorority girls are smarter than they look — and have discovered the killer is part of an underground college conspiracy. Maybe watch this one with a friend.

If you manage to make your way through all of BINGE’s Christmas catalogue, you can always check out what else it has, starting with Canstar Blue’s top movies and shows.

